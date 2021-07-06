SARS & IRS join forces to fight international crimes. Investment School - How do you assess if selling a stock was a good or bad decision.

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
NLT joins plea to gov for relief as possible sales ban extension looms
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders
Today at 06:10
Legal battle for placement of medical interns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Yeko
Today at 06:25
Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Melia Tappan - Owner at Noise Boys (Bellville)
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Where to?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bianca Mazur - General Manager at Flight Centre
Today at 07:07
SA employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Bergman - Spokesperson on International Relations at Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:20
Renew your license disks!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Trevor Blake - Director of Revenue at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Panel: more transparency needed in SA's vaccine program
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fatima Hassan
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Chris Hani district council writes off R1bn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vicky Knoetze - Shadow MEC at Eastern Cape COGTA
Today at 10:05
The History of... TV in South Africa 45 years on
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Theo Rutstein - Executive Chairman at Teljoy Group
Adam Haupt - Associate Professor at UCT
Today at 11:05
Why South Africa needs a Social Democratic movement.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Sean Gossel
Robyn Porteous
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA. 6 July 2021 9:01 PM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research. 6 July 2021 4:46 PM
View all Local
'ANC doesn’t want to use force, or do anything to unsettle Zuma' Mandy Wiener interviews political analyst Sanusha Naidu. 6 July 2021 12:52 PM
[WATCH] PMB High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of prison sentence On Tuesday the Pietermaritzburg High Court is hearing the former president's request for a stay of his prison sentence. 6 July 2021 12:20 PM
Nkandla 'shenanigans' are just theatre for TV - Former ANC MP Pallo Jordan Lester Kiewit talks to former ANC NEC member and MP Pallo Jordan about Jacob Zuma,, the ConCourt and the gatherings at Nkandla. 6 July 2021 11:39 AM
View all Politics
BOS continues global expansion: 'The world's excited about us and our SA story' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews BOS Brands CEO William Battersby about their latest plans and products. 6 July 2021 8:18 PM
We've followed all Treasury's guidelines: EOH CEO on possible govt blacklisting The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets an update from EOH CEO Stephen van Coller on submissions to the State IT Agency (Sita). 6 July 2021 7:28 PM
South Africa’s first Black female beer brewer calls it quits, lets her staff go Lester Kiewit interviews Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Brewsters Craft. 6 July 2021 11:54 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media. 6 July 2021 12:06 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Snake bites man in genitals while he is sitting on the throne Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 6 July 2021 10:41 AM
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research. 6 July 2021 4:46 PM
'ANC doesn’t want to use force, or do anything to unsettle Zuma' Mandy Wiener interviews political analyst Sanusha Naidu. 6 July 2021 12:52 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
SARS & IRS join forces to fight international crimes. Investment School - How do you assess if selling a stock was a good or bad decision.

SARS & IRS join forces to fight international crimes. Investment School - How do you assess if selling a stock was a good or bad decision.

6 July 2021 8:15 PM

The South African Revenue Services’ commissioner, Edward Kieswitter discusses their partnership with the United States’ Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division to fight tax and economic crimes affecting both countries. EOH woes continue as it fights to avoid possible government blacklisting for past corruption issues. Then Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital is the headmaster in The Money Show’s investment school. He explains how to assess if selling a stock is a good or bad decision. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Economists predict that lockdown level four will be extended. Salary increases are reportedly 1% lower than it was in April 2020.

5 July 2021 8:14 PM

Economists at the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University predict that with the number of cases increasing, the country will stay in lockdown level four for a little longer. Research has shown that employees across different levels, excluding CEOs, saw their median salaries decrease as compared to April 2020. And fashion designer Rich Minsi was The Money Show's guest for Other People’s Money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel sector hits another rough snag thanks to Level 4 lockdown. Friday File: The Queen's Tears( Izintembezi zenkosikazi) Whiskey

2 July 2021 7:09 PM

The travel industry bemoans being in another lockdown which directly impacts their business. Veteran journalist, Prof Anton Harber discusses his other interest, whiskey, in this week’s Friday File.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How vaccine protectionism failed to fight Covid -19. School of Rock continues to "rock on" in SA.

1 July 2021 8:16 PM

Experts talk about vaccine protectionism and the private sector's suggestion to take over from government to inoculate citizen. Leigh Spaun, co-owner of School of Rock talks about the expansion of the institute to Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses where you can get information on investments. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unity SA’s plea to the government to support distressed employees. Felbridge exports SA’s commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland.

30 June 2021 8:22 PM

Leslie Zettler, CEO of Felbridge on their export of commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland. Martin Kingston, vice president of Busa discusses their request to the government to continue with Ters benefits while the country is in lockdown level four. Then Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex is this week's Shapeshifter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A challenge to support your favourite local eatery. What can you do? And what does Zuma's 15-month imprisonment mean for SA's economy ?

29 June 2021 8:40 PM

After the apex court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt for defying its court order to appear at the Zondo Commission —The Money Show speaks to experts, to analyse if the South African government is finally cleaning up its act.  Mark Sham, founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers talks about supporting local restaurants who are in distress due to lockdown alert level four. And Gary Booysen explains building your first stock portfolio. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EOH sued its co-founder Asher Bohbot and other executives. Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts

28 June 2021 8:42 PM

Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH talks to Bruce Whitfield about why they are gunning for their former and current executives that have put the company in disrepute. Sun International Group closes its hotel and resorts due to lockdown alert level four. Then we revisit the trademark dispute story between small honey producer Debbie Power and Food Lover’s Market.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Follow up: Food Lovers' Market versus Debbie Power of Nature's Gold Honey - Part 2

28 June 2021 7:03 PM

Guests: Debbie Power | owner at Nature’s Gold honey

Brian Coppin | Founder & CEO at Food Lovers Market

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator acquires Giraffe, a job matching platform. Friday File: Banhoek Chilli Oil

25 June 2021 7:09 PM

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to a new record high of 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, with the majority of people unemployed being the youth. Maryana Iskander, CEO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator spoke with Bruce Whitfield about how to tackle youth unemployment and their acquisition of Giraffe, a job matching platform .  Ken Kinsey, CEO at Banhoek Chilli Oil spoke about his love for chilli — and how they make their delicious chili oil. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How AfriCrypt allegedly defrauded investors about R54bn in bitcoins. Why should I have an investment portfolio if I have my own business?

24 June 2021 8:19 PM

The Money Show discusses how AfriCrypt was able to defraud its investors about R54 billion, and if there will be implications for the fraudsters. Susan Comrie, investigative journalist at amaBhungane explained the department of environment, forestry, and fisheries' decision to refuse environmental authorisation on the Karpowerships deal. Then on our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital examines if entrepreneurs should have an investment portfolio 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study

Local Business Opinion

Ivermectin doesn’t work to treat Covid-19 – clinical trial

Local

South African school principal named 'Best in the World'

Local

EWN Highlights

India slams public's 'gross violations' of COVID-19 measures

6 July 2021 8:54 PM

Health Dept hopes to reach target of 300k daily vaccinations by August

6 July 2021 7:32 PM

Judgment in Zuma's bid for stay of sentence reserved until Friday

6 July 2021 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA