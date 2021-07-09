Pilots ready to settle with SAA. Friday File: Nomu's hot chocolate

Phuthego Mojapele, aviation analyst discusses the ten month negotiations between SAA and the SAA Pilots' Association (SAAPA). Phuthego says they have reached an in-principle settlement and explains why some pilots maybe retrenched. Paul Raphaely, co-founder and director of Nomu Brands profile his company and talks about the challenges it faces and growth.
Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief at News24 analysis Jacob Zuma's presidency, legacy and when it started going off the rails. Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodForward SA talk to Bruce Whitfield about the challenges of a food scheme programme in the middle of a pandemic and high unemployment
Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA and Lee-Anne Bac, Director for tourism and travel at BDO discuss the importance of Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) having resumed under a devastating Level 4 lockdown that is haemorrhaging the hospitality sector. Bob Hersov, Chairman and CEO of Invest Africa discusses the legacy grandfather AngloVaal's (AVI) founder. He tells us about his career path and an episode where sold a business to Warren Buffet and building an airport.
The South African Revenue Services' commissioner, Edward Kieswitter discusses their partnership with the United States' Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division to fight tax and economic crimes affecting both countries. EOH woes continue as it fights to avoid possible government blacklisting for past corruption issues. Then Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital is the headmaster in The Money Show's investment school. He explains how to assess if selling a stock is a good or bad decision.
Economists at the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University predict that with the number of cases increasing, the country will stay in lockdown level four for a little longer. Research has shown that employees across different levels, excluding CEOs, saw their median salaries decrease as compared to April 2020. And fashion designer Rich Minsi was The Money Show's guest for Other People's Money
The travel industry bemoans being in another lockdown which directly impacts their business. Veteran journalist, Prof Anton Harber discusses his other interest, whiskey, in this week's Friday File.
Experts talk about vaccine protectionism and the private sector's suggestion to take over from government to inoculate citizen. Leigh Spaun, co-owner of School of Rock talks about the expansion of the institute to Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses where you can get information on investments.
Leslie Zettler, CEO of Felbridge on their export of commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland. Martin Kingston, vice president of Busa discusses their request to the government to continue with Ters benefits while the country is in lockdown level four. Then Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex is this week's Shapeshifter.
After the apex court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt for defying its court order to appear at the Zondo Commission —The Money Show speaks to experts, to analyse if the South African government is finally cleaning up its act. Mark Sham, founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers talks about supporting local restaurants who are in distress due to lockdown alert level four. And Gary Booysen explains building your first stock portfolio.
Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH talks to Bruce Whitfield about why they are gunning for their former and current executives that have put the company in disrepute. Sun International Group closes its hotel and resorts due to lockdown alert level four. Then we revisit the trademark dispute story between small honey producer Debbie Power and Food Lover's Market.