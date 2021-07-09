Pilots ready to settle with SAA. Friday File: Nomu's hot chocolate

Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Latest Local
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Vaccinations for people over 35 to begin in August CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
View all Local
[VIDEOS] Protests by Zuma supporters spread across KZN Supporters of imprisoned former president Jacob Zuma are calling for his release with protests in and around Durban on Friday. 9 July 2021 6:08 PM
'Zuma has no hope of a rescission succeeding in ConCourt' News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to Zain Johnson about Jacob Zuma's failure to stay his arrest and where to now. 9 July 2021 5:55 PM
Ace Magashule loses court bid to overturn his ANC suspension Mandy Wiener talks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the ruling by Judge Jody Kollapen on Friday. 9 July 2021 1:29 PM
View all Politics
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started. 9 July 2021 2:16 PM
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University). 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
View all Business
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Pilots ready to settle with SAA. Friday File: Nomu's hot chocolate

Pilots ready to settle with SAA. Friday File: Nomu's hot chocolate

9 July 2021 7:16 PM

Phuthego Mojapele, aviation analyst discusses the ten month negotiations between SAA and the SAA Pilots' Association (SAAPA). Phuthego says they have reached an in-principle settlement and explains why some pilots maybe retrenched. Paul Raphaely, co-founder and director of Nomu Brands profile his company and talks about the challenges it faces and growth.


More episodes from The Money Show

Jacob Zuma’s presidency: When it started going off the rails? Feeding the masses in the age of a pandemic and increasing unemployment.

8 July 2021 8:17 PM

Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief at News24 analysis Jacob Zuma’s presidency, legacy and when it started going off the rails. Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodForward SA talk to Bruce Whitfield about the challenges of a food scheme programme in the middle of a pandemic and high unemployment

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bruce full show Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) finally resumes under Level 4. Shapeshifter - Bob Hersov, Chairman and CEO of Invest Africa

7 July 2021 8:18 PM

Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA and Lee-Anne Bac, Director for tourism and travel at BDO discuss the importance of Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) having resumed under a devastating Level 4 lockdown that is haemorrhaging the hospitality sector.  Bob Hersov, Chairman and CEO of Invest Africa discusses the legacy grandfather AngloVaal’s (AVI) founder.  He tells us about his career path and an episode where sold a business to Warren Buffet and building an airport.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS & IRS join forces to fight international crimes. Investment School - How do you assess if selling a stock was a good or bad decision.

6 July 2021 8:15 PM

The South African Revenue Services’ commissioner, Edward Kieswitter discusses their partnership with the United States’ Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division to fight tax and economic crimes affecting both countries. EOH woes continue as it fights to avoid possible government blacklisting for past corruption issues. Then Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital is the headmaster in The Money Show’s investment school. He explains how to assess if selling a stock is a good or bad decision. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Economists predict that lockdown level four will be extended. Salary increases are reportedly 1% lower than it was in April 2020.

5 July 2021 8:14 PM

Economists at the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University predict that with the number of cases increasing, the country will stay in lockdown level four for a little longer. Research has shown that employees across different levels, excluding CEOs, saw their median salaries decrease as compared to April 2020. And fashion designer Rich Minsi was The Money Show's guest for Other People’s Money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel sector hits another rough snag thanks to Level 4 lockdown. Friday File: The Queen's Tears( Izintembezi zenkosikazi) Whiskey

2 July 2021 7:09 PM

The travel industry bemoans being in another lockdown which directly impacts their business. Veteran journalist, Prof Anton Harber discusses his other interest, whiskey, in this week’s Friday File.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How vaccine protectionism failed to fight Covid -19. School of Rock continues to "rock on" in SA.

1 July 2021 8:16 PM

Experts talk about vaccine protectionism and the private sector's suggestion to take over from government to inoculate citizen. Leigh Spaun, co-owner of School of Rock talks about the expansion of the institute to Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses where you can get information on investments. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unity SA’s plea to the government to support distressed employees. Felbridge exports SA’s commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland.

30 June 2021 8:22 PM

Leslie Zettler, CEO of Felbridge on their export of commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland. Martin Kingston, vice president of Busa discusses their request to the government to continue with Ters benefits while the country is in lockdown level four. Then Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex is this week's Shapeshifter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A challenge to support your favourite local eatery. What can you do? And what does Zuma's 15-month imprisonment mean for SA's economy ?

29 June 2021 8:40 PM

After the apex court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt for defying its court order to appear at the Zondo Commission —The Money Show speaks to experts, to analyse if the South African government is finally cleaning up its act.  Mark Sham, founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers talks about supporting local restaurants who are in distress due to lockdown alert level four. And Gary Booysen explains building your first stock portfolio. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EOH sued its co-founder Asher Bohbot and other executives. Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts

28 June 2021 8:42 PM

Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH talks to Bruce Whitfield about why they are gunning for their former and current executives that have put the company in disrepute. Sun International Group closes its hotel and resorts due to lockdown alert level four. Then we revisit the trademark dispute story between small honey producer Debbie Power and Food Lover’s Market.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No chance of Ramaphosa moving SA from Level 4 restrictions - Prof Van den Heever

Local

Vaccinations for 35-49 age group begin in August - registrations open next week

Local

Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner

Local World Sport Lifestyle Entertainment

Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 9 July 2021

10 July 2021 7:51 AM

G20 ministers set to green light global tax reform

10 July 2021 7:44 AM

Biden tells Putin to 'take action' against ransomware groups

9 July 2021 7:53 PM

