What are the economic of the wide looting to yourself? Other People’s Money: WhyThemba Maseko, Former Former CEO of the (GCIS)

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:10
How to maximise the SANDF effectively
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 05:46
SASSA temporary suspends payments at cash pay points
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson
Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa
Today at 06:10
ConCourt hears Zuma. Again.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Erin Bates - Political and Legal Journalist
Today at 06:25
What would a state of emergency entail?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Tiktok can animate photos of long lost relatives
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: The cost of protest to Durban
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zanele Khomo - Chief Growth Officer at the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 07:20
What is happening with SADC troop deployment to Cabo Delgado?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Independent analyst on terrorism
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Why end of life doulas and bereavement counselling is sorely needed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joanne Alberts - End of life doula
Today at 08:21
The Credit Ombud says we need to pay our bills on time
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee Soobrathi - Credit Ombudsman's head of case management and dispute resolution
Today at 09:24
Defense committee on SANDF deployment
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cyril Xaba
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Political factions that spark to light poverty fire uprisings
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mary de Haas
Today at 09:53
What can the army do?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darren Olivier - Correspondent at African Defence Review
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Disturbing polish beer ads and English football racism
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
Today at 11:05
Constantia remembrance & intergenerational trauma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Claire-Ann Lester - Founding member at Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP)
Today at 16:05
State of the nation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Landman
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
Latest Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the government's response to riots that have erupted in parts of SA. 12 July 2021 7:49 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots - at 8:30 PM CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens. (It is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM.) 12 July 2021 3:51 PM
WC motorists urged to drive with caution as heavy downpours cause flooding Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan about the Western Cape we... 12 July 2021 3:43 PM
View all Local
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 12 July 2021 6:31 PM
ConCourt made "fundamentally rescindable errors" in Zuma contempt ruling - Mpofu Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze about Jacob Zuma's ConCourt rescission applic... 12 July 2021 3:01 PM
'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry' Mandy Wiener talks to Isobel Fry, Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute about the reasons at the heart of the un... 12 July 2021 3:00 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 12 July 2021 7:25 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Business
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
View all Sport
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion

The Money Show
arrow_forward
What are the economic of the wide looting to yourself? Other People’s Money: WhyThemba Maseko, Former Former CEO of the (GCIS)

What are the economic of the wide looting to yourself? Other People’s Money: WhyThemba Maseko, Former Former CEO of the (GCIS)

12 July 2021 8:18 PM

Business lobby groups and economists discuss the effect of country wide looting of businesses and destruction to property. Themba Maseko, Former Former CEO of the (GCIS) talks about his upbringing, earlier experiences with money and why he said no to alleged bribes by the controversial Gupta family.


More episodes from The Money Show

Pilots ready to settle with SAA. Friday File: Nomu's hot chocolate

9 July 2021 7:16 PM

Phuthego Mojapele, aviation analyst discusses the ten month negotiations between SAA and the SAA Pilots' Association (SAAPA). Phuthego says they have reached an in-principle settlement and explains why some pilots maybe retrenched. Paul Raphaely, co-founder and director of Nomu Brands profile his company and talks about the challenges it faces and growth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma’s presidency: When it started going off the rails? Feeding the masses in the age of a pandemic and increasing unemployment.

8 July 2021 8:17 PM

Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief at News24 analysis Jacob Zuma’s presidency, legacy and when it started going off the rails. Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodForward SA talk to Bruce Whitfield about the challenges of a food scheme programme in the middle of a pandemic and high unemployment

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bruce full show Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) finally resumes under Level 4. Shapeshifter - Bob Hersov, Chairman and CEO of Invest Africa

7 July 2021 8:18 PM

Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA and Lee-Anne Bac, Director for tourism and travel at BDO discuss the importance of Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) having resumed under a devastating Level 4 lockdown that is haemorrhaging the hospitality sector.  Bob Hersov, Chairman and CEO of Invest Africa discusses the legacy grandfather AngloVaal’s (AVI) founder.  He tells us about his career path and an episode where sold a business to Warren Buffet and building an airport.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS & IRS join forces to fight international crimes. Investment School - How do you assess if selling a stock was a good or bad decision.

6 July 2021 8:15 PM

The South African Revenue Services’ commissioner, Edward Kieswitter discusses their partnership with the United States’ Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division to fight tax and economic crimes affecting both countries. EOH woes continue as it fights to avoid possible government blacklisting for past corruption issues. Then Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital is the headmaster in The Money Show’s investment school. He explains how to assess if selling a stock is a good or bad decision. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Economists predict that lockdown level four will be extended. Salary increases are reportedly 1% lower than it was in April 2020.

5 July 2021 8:14 PM

Economists at the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University predict that with the number of cases increasing, the country will stay in lockdown level four for a little longer. Research has shown that employees across different levels, excluding CEOs, saw their median salaries decrease as compared to April 2020. And fashion designer Rich Minsi was The Money Show's guest for Other People’s Money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel sector hits another rough snag thanks to Level 4 lockdown. Friday File: The Queen's Tears( Izintembezi zenkosikazi) Whiskey

2 July 2021 7:09 PM

The travel industry bemoans being in another lockdown which directly impacts their business. Veteran journalist, Prof Anton Harber discusses his other interest, whiskey, in this week’s Friday File.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How vaccine protectionism failed to fight Covid -19. School of Rock continues to "rock on" in SA.

1 July 2021 8:16 PM

Experts talk about vaccine protectionism and the private sector's suggestion to take over from government to inoculate citizen. Leigh Spaun, co-owner of School of Rock talks about the expansion of the institute to Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses where you can get information on investments. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unity SA’s plea to the government to support distressed employees. Felbridge exports SA’s commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland.

30 June 2021 8:22 PM

Leslie Zettler, CEO of Felbridge on their export of commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland. Martin Kingston, vice president of Busa discusses their request to the government to continue with Ters benefits while the country is in lockdown level four. Then Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex is this week's Shapeshifter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A challenge to support your favourite local eatery. What can you do? And what does Zuma's 15-month imprisonment mean for SA's economy ?

29 June 2021 8:40 PM

After the apex court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt for defying its court order to appear at the Zondo Commission —The Money Show speaks to experts, to analyse if the South African government is finally cleaning up its act.  Mark Sham, founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers talks about supporting local restaurants who are in distress due to lockdown alert level four. And Gary Booysen explains building your first stock portfolio. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots

Local Politics

Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA

Business Opinion Politics

Rand falls to lowest level in 2 months: 'Unrest effect not easily quantifiable'

Business

IN FULL: President Ramaphosa's address to the nation in the aftermath of riots

12 July 2021 9:13 PM

WHO slams senseless 'greed' prolonging the pandemic

12 July 2021 8:30 PM

Ramaphosa: We are deploying all resources to restore peace

12 July 2021 7:48 PM

