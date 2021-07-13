Africa Business Focus

CEO at Netcare Dr Richard Friedland, explains how the unrest and the looting in the last couple of days has weakened the healthcare's fight against Covid-19. Former Post Office CEO Mark Barnes, spoke to Bruce Whitfield about why he thinks at least top 100 business leaders in South Africa can help fix the country’s lacklustre economy in less than three years. And Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa on how business insurance claims have been raking up .

arrow_forward