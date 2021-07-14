Anarchy and looting through an eye of a scenario planner

Streaming issues? Report here
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem' Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show. 14 July 2021 7:39 PM
Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists John Maytham speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC about the ongoing spate of taxi violence in Cape Town. 14 July 2021 6:56 PM
Ordinary South Africans rally to #RebuildSA following spate of deadly violence CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Mbali Ndhlovu, founder of the Facebook page RebuildSA. 14 July 2021 5:26 PM
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association. 14 July 2021 6:43 PM
DA wants Zuma children, Malema prosecuted for fanning violence on social media Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Glynnis Breytenbach, about the... 14 July 2021 4:58 PM
Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings. 14 July 2021 2:27 PM
The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year. 14 July 2021 7:15 PM
South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reput... 14 July 2021 3:13 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
How safe is the Covid-19 jab for pregnant and breastfeeding women? CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines 14 July 2021 4:04 PM
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family. 14 July 2021 9:56 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority. 14 July 2021 10:51 AM
Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual? Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist. 14 July 2021 9:42 AM
Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Anarchy and looting through an eye of a scenario planner

Anarchy and looting through an eye of a scenario planner

14 July 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner author of Thinking the Future


More episodes from The Money Show

Business sector tallys the ripple effects and cost of nationwide looting in SA. Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman at Takatso Consortium

14 July 2021 8:16 PM

The business sector computes the ripple effects of looting and anarchy in SA and indirect costs to the economy. Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman of Takatso Consortium and former-CEO of Harith General Partners talk about his career path, business dells and bid to acquire majority of South African Airways. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Tshepo Mahloele CEO Harith General Partners

14 July 2021 8:15 PM

Guest: Tshepo  Mahloele | Chairman at Takatso Consortium

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja: Sasria cover - Normally it doesn’t cover looting

14 July 2021 8:11 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual: Ryan Kaji, highest paid YouTuber and his toy reviews

14 July 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In the times of tragedy, look for the helpers #RebuildSA

14 July 2021 7:01 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque | Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

14 July 2021 6:48 PM

Guest: Viv Govender | Portfolio Manager  at Rand Swiss

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Freight Association on the destruction of trucks & the impact of the country's supply chain

14 July 2021 6:43 PM

Guests
Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer  at Road Freight Association
Gwarega Mangozhe | CEO at Consumer Goods Council of South Africa 
Mike  Brown | CEO at Nedbank Group

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the recent anarchy is hurting the country’s fight against Covid-19. Mark Barnes on top business leaders fixing SA.

13 July 2021 8:15 PM

CEO at Netcare Dr Richard Friedland, explains how the unrest and the looting in the last couple of days has weakened the healthcare's fight against Covid-19. Former Post Office CEO Mark Barnes, spoke to Bruce Whitfield about why he thinks at least top 100 business leaders in South Africa can help fix the country’s lacklustre economy in less than three years. And Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa on how business insurance claims have been raking up .  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School: Alternative investments

13 July 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Dino  Zuccollo | Fund Manager at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists

Local

'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'

Business Local

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Proceedings against GP riot, looting suspects begin as suspects appear in court

14 July 2021 7:57 PM

Zuma allies say remarks about instability in SA were warnings, not threats

14 July 2021 7:33 PM

Ntshavheni: Arson attacks & looting in KZN & Gauteng is economic sabotage

14 July 2021 7:16 PM

