Business Unusual: Ryan Kaji, highest paid YouTuber and his toy reviews

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
The business sector computes the ripple effects of looting and anarchy in SA and indirect costs to the economy. Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman of Takatso Consortium and former-CEO of Harith General Partners talk about his career path, business dells and bid to acquire majority of South African Airways.
Guest: Tshepo Mahloele | Chairman at Takatso Consortium
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Guest: Brent Lindeque | Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy
Guest: Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner author of Thinking the Future
Guest: Viv Govender | Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Guests
Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Gwarega Mangozhe | CEO at Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
Mike Brown | CEO at Nedbank Group
CEO at Netcare Dr Richard Friedland, explains how the unrest and the looting in the last couple of days has weakened the healthcare's fight against Covid-19. Former Post Office CEO Mark Barnes, spoke to Bruce Whitfield about why he thinks at least top 100 business leaders in South Africa can help fix the country's lacklustre economy in less than three years. And Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa on how business insurance claims have been raking up .
Guest: Dino Zuccollo | Fund Manager at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management