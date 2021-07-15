Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 05:10
ANC caucus meeting on violent protests in SA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
Today at 05:46
CAF Champions League final: Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 06:10
Police recover bodies at PMB Makro and SAB
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mary Papaya, EWN Correspondent
Today at 06:25
Volunteers rally together to clean up malls after looting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Emelda Masango - Heading up volunteer clean-up crew
Today at 06:40
Emmy Nominations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA's big vaccine procurement dilemma
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever
Today at 07:20
Critical medicines including vaccines stolen.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jackie Maimin, CEO Independent Community Pharmacies Association
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Phumzile van Damme
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
City Fave - Le Poirier
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paula Disberry - Owner at Le Poirier
Today at 09:10
On her book, To the Wolves, analysis on SAPS' failed attempt in law enforcement & the break down in crime intel
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Would you work without an employment contract? Then why should your domestic worker?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hennie Heymans StratPay - CEO at StratPay
Today at 10:30
CHEP seeks to archive Constantia's past displaced community
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Claire-Ann Lester - Founding member at Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP)
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Buy an online ticket & support Ladles of Love
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 15:20
Opinion: The light is just ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 15:40
Update on Covid, vaccinations, and the impact of the unrest on the programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Francois Venter
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Music: Lillia Lessev
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lillea Lessev
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
Western Cape's new Covid-19 cases starting to slow down - Premier Alan Winde Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the provincial response to the Covid-19 pan... 15 July 2021 7:54 PM
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The “ethnic mobilisation” narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos about declaring a state of emergency. 15 July 2021 5:06 PM
FlySafair adds flights to help get supplies to Durban (and help people leave) 'Between Friday and Monday there are 38 flights out of Durban.' The Money Show interviews the FlySafair CEO, Elmar Conradie. 15 July 2021 7:22 PM
New ban on buying fuel in portable containers is only temporary, says FRA CEO Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Reggie Sibiya, the CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association, about the state of fuel suppl... 15 July 2021 6:45 PM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
'It's the ultimate experience in mindfulness' - Anthony Shapiro talks pottery CapeTalk stand-in host Bianca Resnekov chats to local ceramicist Anthony Shapiro about the therapeutic benefits of pottery. 15 July 2021 3:56 PM
'We must document queer lives and history' - Phd research explores drag culture Anthropologist Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about their PhD which delves into drag and burlesque. 15 July 2021 12:20 PM
Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce. 15 July 2021 11:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The “ethnic mobilisation” narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
'Largest deployment of SANDF troops since 1994 – but it won’t happen overnight' Mandy Wiener interviews Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review. 15 July 2021 12:48 PM
The Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

15 July 2021 7:01 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner at Korner Perspective


How will SA attract foreign investors after days of looting?

15 July 2021 8:22 PM

Jacko Maree, President’s Special Investment Envoy and chair of Liberty discusses how the presidency, and the business sector will try to attract foreign direct investment in the country following a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces in the country. FlySafair’s CEO, Elmar Conradie explains why the airline decided to add more flights to Durban to assist with transportation of supplies.   Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital shares some tips on investing more overseas.

Personal Finance: Investing overseas is a good idea but be careful about where you place your money

15 July 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

Small Business Focus: How will small business recover from the looting of the past days

15 July 2021 7:44 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Calls to rebuild SA's areas and businesses affected by the looting

15 July 2021 7:38 PM

Guest: Mark Sham | Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Every customer matters

15 July 2021 7:10 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | Entrepreneur and author of How to Start a Side Hustle  

The Field Band Foundation cleans up Tembisa after the looting

15 July 2021 7:07 PM

Guests
Paul  Mongwe | Regional operations manager  at Field Band Foundation
Mike Abel | Co-Founder at  M & C Saatchi

Critical need to speed up the reduction of inequality

15 July 2021 6:40 PM

Guest: Fani  Titi | CEO  at Investec

How will foreign investors respond to their looted investments in SA?

15 July 2021 6:36 PM

Guests
Jacko  Maree | President’s Special Investment Envoy / chair of Liberty / Deputy chair of Standard Bank  
Elmar Conradie | CEO at Flysafair

Business sector tallys the ripple effects and cost of nationwide looting in SA. Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman at Takatso Consortium

14 July 2021 8:16 PM

The business sector computes the ripple effects of looting and anarchy in SA and indirect costs to the economy. Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman of Takatso Consortium and former-CEO of Harith General Partners talk about his career path, business dells and bid to acquire majority of South African Airways. 

Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde

Politics

FlySafair adds flights to help get supplies to Durban (and help people leave)

Business Local

Jump in theft of water meters, warns City of Cape Town

Local

ANCWL's Dlamini defends Zuma twins over messages allegedly inciting violence

15 July 2021 8:24 PM

Ntshavheni: SANDF, SAPS deployed in Phoenix after reports of racial conflict

15 July 2021 8:10 PM

Africa COVID deaths surge 43% in a week: WHO

15 July 2021 7:27 PM

