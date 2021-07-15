Calls to rebuild SA's areas and businesses affected by the looting

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 05:10
ANC caucus meeting on violent protests in SA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
Today at 05:46
CAF Champions League final: Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 06:10
Police recover bodies at PMB Makro and SAB
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mary Papaya, EWN Correspondent
Today at 06:25
Volunteers rally together to clean up malls after looting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Emelda Masango - Heading up volunteer clean-up crew
Today at 06:40
Emmy Nominations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA's big vaccine procurement dilemma
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever
Today at 07:20
Critical medicines including vaccines stolen.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jackie Maimin, CEO Independent Community Pharmacies Association
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Phumzile van Damme
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
City Fave - Le Poirier
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paula Disberry - Owner at Le Poirier
Today at 09:10
On her book, To the Wolves, analysis on SAPS' failed attempt in law enforcement & the break down in crime intel
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Would you work without an employment contract? Then why should your domestic worker?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hennie Heymans StratPay - CEO at StratPay
Today at 10:30
CHEP seeks to archive Constantia's past displaced community
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Claire-Ann Lester - Founding member at Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP)
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Buy an online ticket & support Ladles of Love
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 15:20
Opinion: The light is just ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 15:40
Update on Covid, vaccinations, and the impact of the unrest on the programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Francois Venter
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Music: Lillia Lessev
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lillea Lessev
