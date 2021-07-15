Small Business Focus: How will small business recover from the looting of the past days

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Jacko Maree, President's Special Investment Envoy and chair of Liberty discusses how the presidency, and the business sector will try to attract foreign direct investment in the country following a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces in the country. FlySafair's CEO, Elmar Conradie explains why the airline decided to add more flights to Durban to assist with transportation of supplies. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital shares some tips on investing more overseas.
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guest: Mark Sham | Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Guest: Nic Haralambous | Entrepreneur and author of How to Start a Side Hustle
Paul Mongwe | Regional operations manager at Field Band Foundation
Mike Abel | Co-Founder at M & C Saatchi
Guest: Graeme Korner at Korner Perspective
Guest: Fani Titi | CEO at Investec
Jacko Maree | President's Special Investment Envoy / chair of Liberty / Deputy chair of Standard Bank
Elmar Conradie | CEO at Flysafair
The business sector computes the ripple effects of looting and anarchy in SA and indirect costs to the economy. Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman of Takatso Consortium and former-CEO of Harith General Partners talk about his career path, business dells and bid to acquire majority of South African Airways.