SA Reserve Bank’s MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. What are the effects on the economy?

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen : Returning to Exercise After Recovering from COVID-19
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 05:10
School readiness: Are plans moving ahead to reopen schools in South Africa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Today at 05:46
British Lions tour opener
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gavin Rich - Senior Rugby Journalist at ...
Today at 06:10
Cata on taxi negotiations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandla Hermanus - Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
Today at 06:25
Battling to terminate your Telkom landline service? Here's how you should do it.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Albertus Venter - Managing Executive: Consumer Operations at Telkom
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [Qhaqhazela ]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Budget cuts left SAPS helpless to stop looters
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Whitfield - Member of Portfolio Committee on Police
Today at 07:20
SALBA: show us booze ban science
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Chairperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Pleas for undocumented people to be vaccinated
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rehad Desai - Member of the People's Vaccine Campaign, initiated by the C19 People’s Coalition
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Green
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester- TENS Machine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 15:20
Mandela Sanctuary to open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jerry Mabena
Today at 15:40
Book: Breaker Morant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fitzsimons
Today at 16:05
Charges against people accused of planning the recent rioting and looting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:34
PPS Investments competition launch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anil Thakersee
Today at 17:20
SA medal hopeful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Isaacson
Today at 17:45
Music: Springbok Nude Girls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arno Carstens
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco. 22 July 2021 10:07 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
View all Local
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions' Mandy Wiener interviews the Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Justice, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 22 July 2021 3:05 PM
Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about the situation in Nkandla. 22 July 2021 2:20 PM
View all Politics
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
'People of all races and ages – those with money or skills - are emigrating' Refilwe Moloto interviews John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director at Sable International. 22 July 2021 9:10 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Business
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur 22 July 2021 1:44 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
View all Sport
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
SA Reserve Bank’s MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. What are the effects on the economy?

SA Reserve Bank’s MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. What are the effects on the economy?

22 July 2021 8:17 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital and professor at Gibs discusses the effects of the repo rate remaining unchanged by the central bank and what it needs to consider for the growth of the economy.  Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital shares some advice whether people should continue to invest in the country or leave following week of looting and violence.


More episodes from The Money Show

Is South Africa facing a Food security crisis? What has Shapeshifter, Brett Dawson (Former CEO of Dimension Data) founder of Campan bee up to?

21 July 2021 8:28 PM

Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council shares his takes from a meeting that that place between 90 CEOs and business leaders with President Ramaphosa following a week of looting and anarchy.  Wandile Sihlobo, economist with Agricultural Business Chamber analyses some of the food security issues South Africa faces. Brett Dawson, (DiData’s ex-CEO) founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle talks about his career path and optimism he has on South Africa’s business sector despites its wrinkles.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Billionaire’s Boys Club race to Space. Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap on how to grow dividends

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Experts discuss employee rights outside the workplace, Prof David Block, astronomer, and former director at the Cosmic Dust Laboratory At Wits University analyses the significance of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's trips into space.   Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap share tips on how to grow and hold on to dividends from investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The enormity of rebuilding anew after last week's unrest. Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

19 July 2021 8:11 PM

Businesspeople and experts discus the cost of rebuilding the business sector after a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces on the country.  World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M talk stalks about his relationship with money and investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private sector steps up to repairs damages cause by looting.

16 July 2021 7:15 PM

 

Dr Adrian Enthoven , deputy chairperson of Solidarity Fund, Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers and Amanda Mohr, Commercial Director of  Skynamo share how their companies are assisting with helping communities to rebuild following a week of looting and anarchy in parts of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File: PROJECT DYAD

16 July 2021 7:12 PM

Guest: Jessika Balzer | Co-Founder and Designer  at PROJECT DYAD

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

16 July 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: David Peacock at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Skynamo helping customers affected by the looting to rebuild

16 July 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Amanda  Mohr | Commercial Director at Skynamo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers steps in to assist the government and regions affected by the looting

16 July 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This is how the Solidarity Fund has been affected by the looting during the third wave of Covid-19

16 July 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Dr. Adrian Enthoven | Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

WC Covid-19 cases flattening, Winde to push for easing of lockdown restrictions

Local

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

Business Local Politics

Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm

Local

EWN Highlights

Widespread frost forecast as Gauteng sees one of the coldest nights this decade

22 July 2021 8:17 PM

14 Zimbabweans deported from the UK in quarantine

22 July 2021 7:42 PM

Pick n Pay CEO urges govt to lift alcohol ban to help sustain businesses

22 July 2021 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA