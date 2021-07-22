SA Reserve Bank’s MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. What are the effects on the economy?

Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital and professor at Gibs discusses the effects of the repo rate remaining unchanged by the central bank and what it needs to consider for the growth of the economy. Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital shares some advice whether people should continue to invest in the country or leave following week of looting and violence.