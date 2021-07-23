How is the JSE attracting new listing? Is it losing its midas touch?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King. 24 July 2021 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence... 23 July 2021 1:17 PM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions. 23 July 2021 3:06 PM
Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments. 23 July 2021 2:58 PM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cri... 23 July 2021 2:28 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried' Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com. 23 July 2021 11:12 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
The Money Show
How is the JSE attracting new listing? Is it losing its midas touch?

How is the JSE attracting new listing? Is it losing its midas touch?

23 July 2021 7:14 PM

Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group discusses how the bourse has been affected a number of delisting and no new listings.   Marie Aoun, founder Director at Saint d'Ici talk about her business of scents and manufacturing natural perfumes. 


More episodes from The Money Show

SA Reserve Bank’s MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. What are the effects on the economy?

22 July 2021 8:17 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital and professor at Gibs discusses the effects of the repo rate remaining unchanged by the central bank and what it needs to consider for the growth of the economy.  Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital shares some advice whether people should continue to invest in the country or leave following week of looting and violence.

Is South Africa facing a Food security crisis? What has Shapeshifter, Brett Dawson (Former CEO of Dimension Data) founder of Campan bee up to?

21 July 2021 8:28 PM

Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council shares his takes from a meeting that that place between 90 CEOs and business leaders with President Ramaphosa following a week of looting and anarchy.  Wandile Sihlobo, economist with Agricultural Business Chamber analyses some of the food security issues South Africa faces. Brett Dawson, (DiData’s ex-CEO) founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle talks about his career path and optimism he has on South Africa’s business sector despites its wrinkles.

The Billionaire’s Boys Club race to Space. Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap on how to grow dividends

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Experts discuss employee rights outside the workplace, Prof David Block, astronomer, and former director at the Cosmic Dust Laboratory At Wits University analyses the significance of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's trips into space.   Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap share tips on how to grow and hold on to dividends from investments.

The enormity of rebuilding anew after last week's unrest. Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

19 July 2021 8:11 PM

Businesspeople and experts discus the cost of rebuilding the business sector after a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces on the country.  World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M talk stalks about his relationship with money and investments.

Private sector steps up to repairs damages cause by looting.

16 July 2021 7:15 PM

 

Dr Adrian Enthoven , deputy chairperson of Solidarity Fund, Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers and Amanda Mohr, Commercial Director of  Skynamo share how their companies are assisting with helping communities to rebuild following a week of looting and anarchy in parts of South Africa.

Friday File: PROJECT DYAD

16 July 2021 7:12 PM

Guest: Jessika Balzer | Co-Founder and Designer  at PROJECT DYAD

Market Commentary

16 July 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: David Peacock at Sanlam Private Wealth

Skynamo helping customers affected by the looting to rebuild

16 July 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Amanda  Mohr | Commercial Director at Skynamo

Gift of the Givers steps in to assist the government and regions affected by the looting

16 July 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

World Sport

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

Local Lifestyle

We hope to have your presence again - McCarthy misses having fans at stadiums

24 July 2021 6:44 PM

Aiming for the 1m mark: Over 960,000 COVID vaccines administered in WC so far

24 July 2021 5:35 PM

EC traditional healer accused of assaulting minors, compelling rape denied bail

24 July 2021 3:40 PM

