Is the recent public wage deal good for taxpayers? Yoco raises a whopping R1.2 billion in funding

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman discusses whether the wage increase of 1.5% and other financial benefits for public workers are good for the fiscus. Katlego Maphai , CEO of Yoco spoke to Bruce Whitfield about how they were able to raise millions in funding — and how they plan to use the money to further grow the company. And for our investment school, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss explained the dark side of ETFs
Finance minister Tito Mboweni discusses government's economic support to businesses who have been affected by the unrest, and citizens who are struggling due to the prolonged lockdown. He also explained how the government is working to grow the economy. Bruce Sanday, CEO at Nature's Garden and Vegetable Processors Forum spoke about the threat that dumping of potatoes poses to the local industry. And Dr. Morena Makhoana, CEO at Biovac is our Shapeshifter for this week.
Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands' CEO take Bruce Whitfield through the recall of canned products and what it means for the company. Liquor industry suffered billions alcohol bans so government has been given R7.5bn in tax postponement – does it mean anything for the sector and tax collectors. Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica explains. And Stavros Nicolau , Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Phamrcare says Aspen will release the first supplies of J&J vaccines made with active ingredients sourced from Europe.
Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group discusses how the bourse has been affected a number of delisting and no new listings. Marie Aoun, founder Director at Saint d'Ici talk about her business of scents and manufacturing natural perfumes.
Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital and professor at Gibs discusses the effects of the repo rate remaining unchanged by the central bank and what it needs to consider for the growth of the economy. Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital shares some advice whether people should continue to invest in the country or leave following week of looting and violence.
Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council shares his takes from a meeting that that place between 90 CEOs and business leaders with President Ramaphosa following a week of looting and anarchy. Wandile Sihlobo, economist with Agricultural Business Chamber analyses some of the food security issues South Africa faces. Brett Dawson, (DiData's ex-CEO) founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle talks about his career path and optimism he has on South Africa's business sector despites its wrinkles.
Experts discuss employee rights outside the workplace, Prof David Block, astronomer, and former director at the Cosmic Dust Laboratory At Wits University analyses the significance of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's trips into space. Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap share tips on how to grow and hold on to dividends from investments.
Businesspeople and experts discus the cost of rebuilding the business sector after a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces on the country. World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M talk stalks about his relationship with money and investments.
Dr Adrian Enthoven , deputy chairperson of Solidarity Fund, Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers and Amanda Mohr, Commercial Director of Skynamo share how their companies are assisting with helping communities to rebuild following a week of looting and anarchy in parts of South Africa.
Guest: Jessika Balzer | Co-Founder and Designer at PROJECT DYAD