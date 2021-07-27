Is the recent public wage deal good for taxpayers? Yoco raises a whopping R1.2 billion in funding

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman discusses whether the wage increase of 1.5% and other financial benefits for public workers are good for the fiscus. Katlego Maphai , CEO of Yoco spoke to Bruce Whitfield about how they were able to raise millions in funding — and how they plan to use the money to further grow the company. And for our investment school, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss explained the dark side of ETFs