Is the recent public wage deal good for taxpayers? Yoco raises a whopping R1.2 billion in funding

Today at 15:20
"Dirty Dozen" are peddling anti-vax conspiracies via social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Thompson-Davy
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Rassie Erasmus video of ref mistakes in first test
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Are universal vaccine boosters feasible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 16:20
Police failures demand urgent reforms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gareth Newham
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frank Montgomery
Ina Montgomery
Today at 17:05
Update on coronavirus situation with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Appeals court confirms Khehla Sitole's 'breach of duty'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 17:45
Test Kitchen to close down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying' The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures. 28 July 2021 8:39 PM
Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the funding for the package announced earlier by the president. 28 July 2021 7:18 PM
SANDF in Mozambique: 'Not in our interest for neighbour to fall apart' John Maytham interviews Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst. 28 July 2021 3:29 PM
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC Lester Kiewit talks to Stuart Jones at CABC as well as Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa who denies his involvement. 29 July 2021 12:06 PM
[WATCH]Twitter reacts to video of SANDF personnel struggling to climb into truck Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about trending stories on social media. 29 July 2021 11:26 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 28 July 2021 2:53 PM
Tax on investments 101: 'Legally pay as little as possible to Sars' Africa Melane interviews Certified Financial Planner Kobus Kleyn (Financial Planning Institute of South Africa). 28 July 2021 11:21 AM
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data) Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie. 27 July 2021 8:26 PM
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist) Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer. 28 July 2021 8:34 AM
Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann. 28 July 2021 6:29 AM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town. 29 July 2021 9:14 AM
SANDF in Mozambique: 'Not in our interest for neighbour to fall apart' John Maytham interviews Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst. 28 July 2021 3:29 PM
Is the recent public wage deal good for taxpayers? Yoco raises a whopping R1.2 billion in funding

27 July 2021 8:15 PM

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman discusses whether the wage increase of 1.5% and other financial benefits for public workers are good for the fiscus.  Katlego Maphai , CEO of Yoco spoke to Bruce Whitfield about how they were able to raise millions in funding — and how they plan to use the money to further grow the company. And for our investment school, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss explained the dark side of ETFs


The department of finance's R38.9 billion economic support to citizens and businesses. Shapeshifter: Biovac’s Dr. Morena Makhoana

28 July 2021 8:14 PM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni discusses government's economic support to businesses who have been affected by the unrest, and citizens who are struggling due to the prolonged lockdown. He also explained how the government is working to grow the economy. Bruce Sanday, CEO at Nature’s Garden and Vegetable Processors Forum spoke about the threat that dumping of potatoes poses to the local industry. And Dr. Morena Makhoana, CEO at Biovac is our Shapeshifter for this week.

Tiger Brands recalls R650 million worth of canned products. Liquor industry given R7.5bn in tax postponement - but does it mean anything ?

26 July 2021 8:16 PM

Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands’ CEO take Bruce Whitfield through the recall of canned products and what it means for the company.  Liquor industry suffered billions alcohol bans so government has been given R7.5bn in tax postponement – does it mean anything for the sector and tax collectors.  Charles De Wet,  Tax Executive at ENSAfrica explains. And Stavros Nicolau , Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Phamrcare  says Aspen will release the first supplies of J&J vaccines made with active ingredients sourced from Europe.

How is the JSE attracting new listing? Is it losing its midas touch?

23 July 2021 7:14 PM

Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group discusses how the bourse has been affected a number of delisting and no new listings.   Marie Aoun, founder Director at Saint d'Ici talk about her business of scents and manufacturing natural perfumes. 

SA Reserve Bank’s MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. What are the effects on the economy?

22 July 2021 8:17 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital and professor at Gibs discusses the effects of the repo rate remaining unchanged by the central bank and what it needs to consider for the growth of the economy.  Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital shares some advice whether people should continue to invest in the country or leave following week of looting and violence.

Is South Africa facing a Food security crisis? What has Shapeshifter, Brett Dawson (Former CEO of Dimension Data) founder of Campan bee up to?

21 July 2021 8:28 PM

Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council shares his takes from a meeting that that place between 90 CEOs and business leaders with President Ramaphosa following a week of looting and anarchy.  Wandile Sihlobo, economist with Agricultural Business Chamber analyses some of the food security issues South Africa faces. Brett Dawson, (DiData’s ex-CEO) founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle talks about his career path and optimism he has on South Africa’s business sector despites its wrinkles.

The Billionaire’s Boys Club race to Space. Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap on how to grow dividends

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Experts discuss employee rights outside the workplace, Prof David Block, astronomer, and former director at the Cosmic Dust Laboratory At Wits University analyses the significance of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's trips into space.   Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap share tips on how to grow and hold on to dividends from investments.

The enormity of rebuilding anew after last week's unrest. Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

19 July 2021 8:11 PM

Businesspeople and experts discus the cost of rebuilding the business sector after a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces on the country.  World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M talk stalks about his relationship with money and investments.

Private sector steps up to repairs damages cause by looting.

16 July 2021 7:15 PM

 

Dr Adrian Enthoven , deputy chairperson of Solidarity Fund, Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers and Amanda Mohr, Commercial Director of  Skynamo share how their companies are assisting with helping communities to rebuild following a week of looting and anarchy in parts of South Africa.

Friday File: PROJECT DYAD

16 July 2021 7:12 PM

Guest: Jessika Balzer | Co-Founder and Designer  at PROJECT DYAD

'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet'

Opinion Politics

Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs

Local Lifestyle

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

Opinion Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: I’m still studying SIU report into Digital Vibes tender

29 July 2021 3:12 PM

WC health facilities overburdened with COVID hospitalisations: expert

29 July 2021 2:55 PM

EFF's Paulsen to face disciplinary proceedings for threating MPs with violence

29 July 2021 1:32 PM

