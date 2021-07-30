Eskom lays out a new growth plan. Friday File: Karoo Creations

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022 Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa). 31 July 2021 10:32 AM
Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining' Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits. 30 July 2021 1:43 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 July 2021 Listen to John's three book reviews for the week. 30 July 2021 5:20 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker’s father, Rene. 30 July 2021 3:28 PM
Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…' "Hello, Warren? It’s Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?" 30 July 2021 2:34 PM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Eskom lays out a new growth plan. Friday File: Karoo Creations

CEO of Eskom Andre de Ruyter speaks to Bruce Whitfield about how they are planning to transition from the use of coal to solar energy in order keep the country's lights on. For our Friday File, we featured Karoo Creations. Their story is about surviving in hard times. As Covid-19 dissipated the tourism industry, which they operate in, they decided to venture into making wool duvets.  Karoo Creations is now a thriving business


Anglo American's special dividend and share buy-back. Personal Finance feature with Supersaver Julia

29 July 2021 8:14 PM

Mark Cutifan CEO at Anglo American talks about their stellar financial performance for the first half of 2021. Then Riaan van Reenen, CEO at Discovery Life, discusses why their planning to make their clients who are not vaccinated to pay higher premiums. As we wrap up the savings month, Bruce Whitfield spoke to Supersaver Julia in our Personal Finance feature. 

The department of finance's R38.9 billion economic support to citizens and businesses. Shapeshifter: Biovac’s Dr. Morena Makhoana

28 July 2021 8:14 PM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni discusses government's economic support to businesses who have been affected by the unrest, and citizens who are struggling due to the prolonged lockdown. He also explained how the government is working to grow the economy. Bruce Sanday, CEO at Nature’s Garden and Vegetable Processors Forum spoke about the threat that dumping of potatoes poses to the local industry. And Dr. Morena Makhoana, CEO at Biovac is our Shapeshifter for this week.

Is the recent public wage deal good for taxpayers? Yoco raises a whopping R1.2 billion in funding

27 July 2021 8:15 PM

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman discusses whether the wage increase of 1.5% and other financial benefits for public workers are good for the fiscus.  Katlego Maphai , CEO of Yoco spoke to Bruce Whitfield about how they were able to raise millions in funding — and how they plan to use the money to further grow the company. And for our investment school, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss explained the dark side of ETFs

Tiger Brands recalls R650 million worth of canned products. Liquor industry given R7.5bn in tax postponement - but does it mean anything ?

26 July 2021 8:16 PM

Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands’ CEO take Bruce Whitfield through the recall of canned products and what it means for the company.  Liquor industry suffered billions alcohol bans so government has been given R7.5bn in tax postponement – does it mean anything for the sector and tax collectors.  Charles De Wet,  Tax Executive at ENSAfrica explains. And Stavros Nicolau , Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Phamrcare  says Aspen will release the first supplies of J&J vaccines made with active ingredients sourced from Europe.

How is the JSE attracting new listing? Is it losing its midas touch?

23 July 2021 7:14 PM

Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group discusses how the bourse has been affected a number of delisting and no new listings.   Marie Aoun, founder Director at Saint d'Ici talk about her business of scents and manufacturing natural perfumes. 

SA Reserve Bank’s MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. What are the effects on the economy?

22 July 2021 8:17 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital and professor at Gibs discusses the effects of the repo rate remaining unchanged by the central bank and what it needs to consider for the growth of the economy.  Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital shares some advice whether people should continue to invest in the country or leave following week of looting and violence.

Is South Africa facing a Food security crisis? What has Shapeshifter, Brett Dawson (Former CEO of Dimension Data) founder of Campan bee up to?

21 July 2021 8:28 PM

Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council shares his takes from a meeting that that place between 90 CEOs and business leaders with President Ramaphosa following a week of looting and anarchy.  Wandile Sihlobo, economist with Agricultural Business Chamber analyses some of the food security issues South Africa faces. Brett Dawson, (DiData’s ex-CEO) founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle talks about his career path and optimism he has on South Africa’s business sector despites its wrinkles.

The Billionaire’s Boys Club race to Space. Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap on how to grow dividends

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Experts discuss employee rights outside the workplace, Prof David Block, astronomer, and former director at the Cosmic Dust Laboratory At Wits University analyses the significance of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's trips into space.   Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap share tips on how to grow and hold on to dividends from investments.

The enormity of rebuilding anew after last week's unrest. Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

19 July 2021 8:11 PM

Businesspeople and experts discus the cost of rebuilding the business sector after a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces on the country.  World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M talk stalks about his relationship with money and investments.

Actor and producer Shona Ferguson passes away

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo

BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

LONG READ: Past and present push Phoenix over edge

31 July 2021 9:57 AM

Cata & Codeta agree on ‘ceasefire’ as talks to end CT taxi violence continue

31 July 2021 9:46 AM

Energy department announces hefty fuel price hike for August

31 July 2021 9:17 AM

