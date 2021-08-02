Why the fuel price keeps on increasing. Prolific painter John Meyer talks about money

This coming Wednesday, the petrol price is set to increase again. This will mean in just seven months; the price of fuel has jumped by 23%. Experts explain why the price of this commodity keeps on going up. Then in our business book feature, Prof Ian Goldin spoke to Bruce Whitfield about his book, Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World. And accomplished painter John Meyer joined Whitfield in Other People’s Money. He spoke about his work on the late former president Nelson Mandela and how art paid his bills.
CEO of Eskom Andre de Ruyter speaks to Bruce Whitfield about how they are planning to transition from the use of coal to solar energy in order keep the country's lights on. For our Friday File, we featured Karoo Creations. Their story is about surviving in hard times. As Covid-19 dissipated the tourism industry, which they operate in, they decided to venture into making wool duvets. Karoo Creations is now a thriving business
Mark Cutifan CEO at Anglo American talks about their stellar financial performance for the first half of 2021. Then Riaan van Reenen, CEO at Discovery Life, discusses why their planning to make their clients who are not vaccinated to pay higher premiums. As we wrap up the savings month, Bruce Whitfield spoke to Supersaver Julia in our Personal Finance feature.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni discusses government's economic support to businesses who have been affected by the unrest, and citizens who are struggling due to the prolonged lockdown. He also explained how the government is working to grow the economy. Bruce Sanday, CEO at Nature's Garden and Vegetable Processors Forum spoke about the threat that dumping of potatoes poses to the local industry. And Dr. Morena Makhoana, CEO at Biovac is our Shapeshifter for this week.
Citibank economist Gina Schoeman discusses whether the wage increase of 1.5% and other financial benefits for public workers are good for the fiscus. Katlego Maphai , CEO of Yoco spoke to Bruce Whitfield about how they were able to raise millions in funding — and how they plan to use the money to further grow the company. And for our investment school, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss explained the dark side of ETFs
Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands' CEO take Bruce Whitfield through the recall of canned products and what it means for the company. Liquor industry suffered billions alcohol bans so government has been given R7.5bn in tax postponement – does it mean anything for the sector and tax collectors. Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica explains. And Stavros Nicolau , Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Phamrcare says Aspen will release the first supplies of J&J vaccines made with active ingredients sourced from Europe.
Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group discusses how the bourse has been affected a number of delisting and no new listings. Marie Aoun, founder Director at Saint d'Ici talk about her business of scents and manufacturing natural perfumes.
Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital and professor at Gibs discusses the effects of the repo rate remaining unchanged by the central bank and what it needs to consider for the growth of the economy. Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital shares some advice whether people should continue to invest in the country or leave following week of looting and violence.
Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council shares his takes from a meeting that that place between 90 CEOs and business leaders with President Ramaphosa following a week of looting and anarchy. Wandile Sihlobo, economist with Agricultural Business Chamber analyses some of the food security issues South Africa faces. Brett Dawson, (DiData's ex-CEO) founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle talks about his career path and optimism he has on South Africa's business sector despites its wrinkles.
Experts discuss employee rights outside the workplace, Prof David Block, astronomer, and former director at the Cosmic Dust Laboratory At Wits University analyses the significance of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's trips into space. Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap share tips on how to grow and hold on to dividends from investments.