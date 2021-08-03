SARS is narrowing in on VBS alleged looter. IMF nations approve billions to aid virus fight

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke - Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate at ....
Today at 05:10
Schools experiencing problems with maintaining social distancing
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Today at 05:46
SMME's account for 89% of businesses hit by recent civil unrest
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Director at Redflank
Today at 06:25
iFearLESS app provides access to safety by just shaking or dropping your phone
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Brown - executive at iFearLess
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday:
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chiravadee Khunsub
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Where our municipalities are falling short
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Allan - Managing director at Municipal IQ
Today at 07:20
ANC approach SAPS about Sea Point anti-poor "cabal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
PANEL: Having difficult conversations with loved ones
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Vlok - Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist at ...
Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Today at 08:21
Panel continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:15
Promoting optimal dental and oral health for children in need – where to go
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gino Sedres - Chef and recipe Developer at Daily Dish
Nicoline Potgieter - President at Paedodontic Society of South Africa (PSSA)
Today at 09:41
Phoenix Massacre
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Kippen
Today at 10:05
History of: Moppies & cultural songs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melvyn Mathewws
Anwar Gambeeno
Today at 10:30
Balancing responsibilities to continue learning & teaching with keeping students safe in school
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Debra Sheperd - Economist and lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch
Today at 11:05
Local Goverment elections date confirmed
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dawie Scholtz- Independent Elections Analyst
Latest Local
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group. 3 August 2021 8:32 PM
Landmark 'name and shame' rape case due before courts next week Pippa Hudson talks to Advocate Bronwyn Pithey about the landmark case known as Booysen vs Dolley, due before the courts next week. 3 August 2021 3:04 PM
View all Local
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe. 3 August 2021 6:54 PM
9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene. 3 August 2021 11:15 AM
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
View all Politics
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
View all Business
Why cashing in retirement fund due to Covid crunch needs to be managed with care Mandy Wiener speaks to Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate about the benefit of umbrella funds. 3 August 2021 1:14 PM
4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. 3 August 2021 10:58 AM
6 tips to look after your skin while wearing a mask Refilwe Moloto talks to dermatologist Dr Nomhelo Gantsho about how to prevent breakouts and discomfort while wearing masks. 3 August 2021 10:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika. 3 August 2021 1:04 PM
View all Sport
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
SARS is narrowing in on VBS alleged looter. IMF nations approve billions to aid virus fight

SARS is narrowing in on VBS alleged looter. IMF nations approve billions to aid virus fight

3 August 2021 8:13 PM

Daily Maverick Journalist Pauli Van Wyk discusses how SA’s revenue service's criminal and illicit economy division was able to trace VBS money to a Limpopo businessman. IMF nations approve a record of $650 billion to help fight Covid-19; the bulk of that money might go to rich countries. Then in our Investment School, Joseph Busha managing director at MJ Busha Investment Group talks about a diversified portfolio for the rewired investor. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Why the fuel price keeps on increasing. Prolific painter John Meyer talks about money

2 August 2021 8:18 PM

This coming Wednesday, the petrol price is set to increase again. This will mean in just seven months; the price of fuel has jumped by 23%. Experts explain why the price of this commodity keeps on going up. Then in our business book feature, Prof Ian Goldin spoke to Bruce Whitfield about his book, Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World. And accomplished painter John Meyer joined Whitfield in Other People’s Money. He spoke about his work on the late former president Nelson Mandela and how art paid his bills.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom lays out a new growth plan. Friday File: Karoo Creations

30 July 2021 7:39 PM

CEO of Eskom Andre de Ruyter speaks to Bruce Whitfield about how they are planning to transition from the use of coal to solar energy in order keep the country's lights on. For our Friday File, we featured Karoo Creations. Their story is about surviving in hard times. As Covid-19 dissipated the tourism industry, which they operate in, they decided to venture into making wool duvets.  Karoo Creations is now a thriving business

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anglo American's special dividend and share buy-back. Personal Finance feature with Supersaver Julia

29 July 2021 8:14 PM

Mark Cutifan CEO at Anglo American talks about their stellar financial performance for the first half of 2021. Then Riaan van Reenen, CEO at Discovery Life, discusses why their planning to make their clients who are not vaccinated to pay higher premiums. As we wrap up the savings month, Bruce Whitfield spoke to Supersaver Julia in our Personal Finance feature. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The department of finance's R38.9 billion economic support to citizens and businesses. Shapeshifter: Biovac’s Dr. Morena Makhoana

28 July 2021 8:14 PM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni discusses government's economic support to businesses who have been affected by the unrest, and citizens who are struggling due to the prolonged lockdown. He also explained how the government is working to grow the economy. Bruce Sanday, CEO at Nature’s Garden and Vegetable Processors Forum spoke about the threat that dumping of potatoes poses to the local industry. And Dr. Morena Makhoana, CEO at Biovac is our Shapeshifter for this week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the recent public wage deal good for taxpayers? Yoco raises a whopping R1.2 billion in funding

27 July 2021 8:15 PM

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman discusses whether the wage increase of 1.5% and other financial benefits for public workers are good for the fiscus.  Katlego Maphai , CEO of Yoco spoke to Bruce Whitfield about how they were able to raise millions in funding — and how they plan to use the money to further grow the company. And for our investment school, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss explained the dark side of ETFs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tiger Brands recalls R650 million worth of canned products. Liquor industry given R7.5bn in tax postponement - but does it mean anything ?

26 July 2021 8:16 PM

Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands’ CEO take Bruce Whitfield through the recall of canned products and what it means for the company.  Liquor industry suffered billions alcohol bans so government has been given R7.5bn in tax postponement – does it mean anything for the sector and tax collectors.  Charles De Wet,  Tax Executive at ENSAfrica explains. And Stavros Nicolau , Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Phamrcare  says Aspen will release the first supplies of J&J vaccines made with active ingredients sourced from Europe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How is the JSE attracting new listing? Is it losing its midas touch?

23 July 2021 7:14 PM

Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group discusses how the bourse has been affected a number of delisting and no new listings.   Marie Aoun, founder Director at Saint d'Ici talk about her business of scents and manufacturing natural perfumes. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Reserve Bank’s MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. What are the effects on the economy?

22 July 2021 8:17 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital and professor at Gibs discusses the effects of the repo rate remaining unchanged by the central bank and what it needs to consider for the growth of the economy.  Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital shares some advice whether people should continue to invest in the country or leave following week of looting and violence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is South Africa facing a Food security crisis? What has Shapeshifter, Brett Dawson (Former CEO of Dimension Data) founder of Campan bee up to?

21 July 2021 8:28 PM

Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council shares his takes from a meeting that that place between 90 CEOs and business leaders with President Ramaphosa following a week of looting and anarchy.  Wandile Sihlobo, economist with Agricultural Business Chamber analyses some of the food security issues South Africa faces. Brett Dawson, (DiData’s ex-CEO) founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle talks about his career path and optimism he has on South Africa’s business sector despites its wrinkles.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income

Business Politics

That's way more than 10%... generous customer gives Simply Asia staff R6000 tip

Local

EWN Highlights

New York to introduce vaccine pass for restaurants, gyms, shows

3 August 2021 8:46 PM

Kimberley man arrested for being in possession of dagga worth R700k

3 August 2021 8:42 PM

Steenhuisen: There must be consequences for damage, deaths from KZN unrest

3 August 2021 7:55 PM

