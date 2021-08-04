Serame Taukobong to take the helm at Telkom. Shapeshifter: Osman Arbee CEO at Motus

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine. 6 August 2021 4:34 PM
'Western Cape now epicentre – accounts for 30% of new cases of Covid-19 in SA' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 6 August 2021 3:10 PM
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ). 6 August 2021 2:00 PM
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation. 6 August 2021 10:07 AM
'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Mahlatse Mahlase, the group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News. 6 August 2021 9:28 AM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
Some schools forced to make budget cuts amid fee payment woes, says Fedsas Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Jaco Deacon from the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas). 6 August 2021 8:18 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University. 5 August 2021 4:32 PM
Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics. 6 August 2021 3:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape Pippa Hudson speaks to actress Denise Newman, star of the one woman show, “Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited”. 6 August 2021 3:04 PM
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix). 6 August 2021 11:35 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He's now the de facto spy chief' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ). 6 August 2021 2:00 PM
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Serame Taukobong to take the helm at Telkom. Shapeshifter: Osman Arbee CEO at Motus

Serame Taukobong to take the helm at Telkom. Shapeshifter: Osman Arbee CEO at Motus

4 August 2021 8:15 PM

Serame Taukobong has been announced as the new group CEO of Telkom, he will take over from Sipho Maseko in 2022. He spoke to Bruce Whitfield about the appointment and his plans for the company. We looked at China's crackdown on tech companies. And Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus, told Whitfield about his upbringing, race and how he survived a stroke.


Reflecting on the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister. Friday File Loxtonia Cider

6 August 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield spoke to economic experts and a political analyst about the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister after Tito Mboweni bowed out. Loxtonia Cider was The Money Show's Friday File. Founder and chief cider maker of the company, Larry Whitfield discussed the technique they use to create their apple flavoured ciders.  

Kuda’s expansion into the continent. Personal Finance: Should you keep investing in the markets when there is instability?

5 August 2021 8:14 PM

Ryan Laubscher, COO at Kuda talks about the company expanding into Africa. Pavlo Phitidis looked at what succession in business entails. Then in our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses if it makes sense to phase in your money into the stock market when there is instability, or you should wait when there is stability

SARS is narrowing in on VBS alleged looter. IMF nations approve billions to aid virus fight

3 August 2021 8:13 PM

Daily Maverick Journalist Pauli Van Wyk discusses how SA’s revenue service's criminal and illicit economy division was able to trace VBS money to a Limpopo businessman. IMF nations approve a record of $650 billion to help fight Covid-19; the bulk of that money might go to rich countries. Then in our Investment School, Joseph Busha managing director at MJ Busha Investment Group talks about a diversified portfolio for the rewired investor. 

Why the fuel price keeps on increasing. Prolific painter John Meyer talks about money

2 August 2021 8:18 PM

This coming Wednesday, the petrol price is set to increase again. This will mean in just seven months; the price of fuel has jumped by 23%. Experts explain why the price of this commodity keeps on going up. Then in our business book feature, Prof Ian Goldin spoke to Bruce Whitfield about his book, Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World. And accomplished painter John Meyer joined Whitfield in Other People’s Money. He spoke about his work on the late former president Nelson Mandela and how art paid his bills.

Eskom lays out a new growth plan. Friday File: Karoo Creations

30 July 2021 7:39 PM

CEO of Eskom Andre de Ruyter speaks to Bruce Whitfield about how they are planning to transition from the use of coal to solar energy in order keep the country's lights on. For our Friday File, we featured Karoo Creations. Their story is about surviving in hard times. As Covid-19 dissipated the tourism industry, which they operate in, they decided to venture into making wool duvets.  Karoo Creations is now a thriving business

Anglo American's special dividend and share buy-back. Personal Finance feature with Supersaver Julia

29 July 2021 8:14 PM

Mark Cutifan CEO at Anglo American talks about their stellar financial performance for the first half of 2021. Then Riaan van Reenen, CEO at Discovery Life, discusses why their planning to make their clients who are not vaccinated to pay higher premiums. As we wrap up the savings month, Bruce Whitfield spoke to Supersaver Julia in our Personal Finance feature. 

The department of finance's R38.9 billion economic support to citizens and businesses. Shapeshifter: Biovac’s Dr. Morena Makhoana

28 July 2021 8:14 PM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni discusses government's economic support to businesses who have been affected by the unrest, and citizens who are struggling due to the prolonged lockdown. He also explained how the government is working to grow the economy. Bruce Sanday, CEO at Nature’s Garden and Vegetable Processors Forum spoke about the threat that dumping of potatoes poses to the local industry. And Dr. Morena Makhoana, CEO at Biovac is our Shapeshifter for this week.

Is the recent public wage deal good for taxpayers? Yoco raises a whopping R1.2 billion in funding

27 July 2021 8:15 PM

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman discusses whether the wage increase of 1.5% and other financial benefits for public workers are good for the fiscus.  Katlego Maphai , CEO of Yoco spoke to Bruce Whitfield about how they were able to raise millions in funding — and how they plan to use the money to further grow the company. And for our investment school, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss explained the dark side of ETFs

Tiger Brands recalls R650 million worth of canned products. Liquor industry given R7.5bn in tax postponement - but does it mean anything ?

26 July 2021 8:16 PM

Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands’ CEO take Bruce Whitfield through the recall of canned products and what it means for the company.  Liquor industry suffered billions alcohol bans so government has been given R7.5bn in tax postponement – does it mean anything for the sector and tax collectors.  Charles De Wet,  Tax Executive at ENSAfrica explains. And Stavros Nicolau , Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Phamrcare  says Aspen will release the first supplies of J&J vaccines made with active ingredients sourced from Europe.

'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios'

Politics

'Western Cape now epicentre – accounts for 30% of new cases of Covid-19 in SA'

Local

Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape

Entertainment

COVID: WC health dept urges residents to avoid being reckless over long weekend

6 August 2021 7:14 PM

Sassa: About 2,000 people applied for R350 grant per minute on first day

6 August 2021 7:02 PM

Judgment reserved in bid to put Mango on business rescue

6 August 2021 6:51 PM

