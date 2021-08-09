A unit at Eskom's Medupi power station has exploded. Other People's Money with former miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station' Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 9 August 2021 4:18 PM
Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”. 9 August 2021 12:05 PM
Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this countr... 9 August 2021 11:42 AM
Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry Lester Kiewit speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa. 9 August 2021 8:34 AM
"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense" Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls. 8 August 2021 11:40 AM
SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest' The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park... 8 August 2021 9:49 AM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services. 9 August 2021 6:27 PM
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience' Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren. 9 August 2021 5:26 PM
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov). 8 August 2021 2:37 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
British Lions Tour '21 - The standout moments of an unforgettable series Lester Kiewet speaks to John Goliath, sports editor at IOL 9 August 2021 12:01 PM
[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test. 8 August 2021 12:50 PM
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
A unit at Eskom's Medupi power station has exploded. Other People's Money with former miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

9 August 2021 8:19 PM

Dan Mashego, GM for Cluster 2 power stations at Eskom explains what caused one of the units at the Medupi power station to explode. Christiaan Steyn, head of MiWay Blink talks about the new era of behaviour-based motor insurance. And on Other People’s Money, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi joined Arabile Gumede to talk about her relationship with money and lessons she learned along the way. 


Reflecting on the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister. Friday File Loxtonia Cider

6 August 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield spoke to economic experts and a political analyst about the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister after Tito Mboweni bowed out. Loxtonia Cider was The Money Show's Friday File. Founder and chief cider maker of the company, Larry Whitfield discussed the technique they use to create their apple flavoured ciders.  

Kuda’s expansion into the continent. Personal Finance: Should you keep investing in the markets when there is instability?

5 August 2021 8:14 PM

Ryan Laubscher, COO at Kuda talks about the company expanding into Africa. Pavlo Phitidis looked at what succession in business entails. Then in our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses if it makes sense to phase in your money into the stock market when there is instability, or you should wait when there is stability

Serame Taukobong to take the helm at Telkom. Shapeshifter: Osman Arbee CEO at Motus

4 August 2021 8:15 PM

Serame Taukobong has been announced as the new group CEO of Telkom, he will take over from Sipho Maseko in 2022. He spoke to Bruce Whitfield about the appointment and his plans for the company. We looked at China's crackdown on tech companies. And Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus, told Whitfield about his upbringing, race and how he survived a stroke.

SARS is narrowing in on VBS alleged looter. IMF nations approve billions to aid virus fight

3 August 2021 8:13 PM

Daily Maverick Journalist Pauli Van Wyk discusses how SA’s revenue service's criminal and illicit economy division was able to trace VBS money to a Limpopo businessman. IMF nations approve a record of $650 billion to help fight Covid-19; the bulk of that money might go to rich countries. Then in our Investment School, Joseph Busha managing director at MJ Busha Investment Group talks about a diversified portfolio for the rewired investor. 

Why the fuel price keeps on increasing. Prolific painter John Meyer talks about money

2 August 2021 8:18 PM

This coming Wednesday, the petrol price is set to increase again. This will mean in just seven months; the price of fuel has jumped by 23%. Experts explain why the price of this commodity keeps on going up. Then in our business book feature, Prof Ian Goldin spoke to Bruce Whitfield about his book, Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World. And accomplished painter John Meyer joined Whitfield in Other People’s Money. He spoke about his work on the late former president Nelson Mandela and how art paid his bills.

Eskom lays out a new growth plan. Friday File: Karoo Creations

30 July 2021 7:39 PM

CEO of Eskom Andre de Ruyter speaks to Bruce Whitfield about how they are planning to transition from the use of coal to solar energy in order keep the country's lights on. For our Friday File, we featured Karoo Creations. Their story is about surviving in hard times. As Covid-19 dissipated the tourism industry, which they operate in, they decided to venture into making wool duvets.  Karoo Creations is now a thriving business

Anglo American's special dividend and share buy-back. Personal Finance feature with Supersaver Julia

29 July 2021 8:14 PM

Mark Cutifan CEO at Anglo American talks about their stellar financial performance for the first half of 2021. Then Riaan van Reenen, CEO at Discovery Life, discusses why their planning to make their clients who are not vaccinated to pay higher premiums. As we wrap up the savings month, Bruce Whitfield spoke to Supersaver Julia in our Personal Finance feature. 

The department of finance's R38.9 billion economic support to citizens and businesses. Shapeshifter: Biovac’s Dr. Morena Makhoana

28 July 2021 8:14 PM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni discusses government's economic support to businesses who have been affected by the unrest, and citizens who are struggling due to the prolonged lockdown. He also explained how the government is working to grow the economy. Bruce Sanday, CEO at Nature’s Garden and Vegetable Processors Forum spoke about the threat that dumping of potatoes poses to the local industry. And Dr. Morena Makhoana, CEO at Biovac is our Shapeshifter for this week.

Is the recent public wage deal good for taxpayers? Yoco raises a whopping R1.2 billion in funding

27 July 2021 8:15 PM

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman discusses whether the wage increase of 1.5% and other financial benefits for public workers are good for the fiscus.  Katlego Maphai , CEO of Yoco spoke to Bruce Whitfield about how they were able to raise millions in funding — and how they plan to use the money to further grow the company. And for our investment school, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss explained the dark side of ETFs

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection

Business Lifestyle

'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'

Business Local

Special sitting announced to choose new Joburg mayor

9 August 2021 5:14 PM

DA wants proof Deputy President David Mabuza paid for his stay in Russia

9 August 2021 4:50 PM

Zuma's legal team to request postponement in arms deal court appearance

9 August 2021 3:47 PM

