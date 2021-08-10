Never ending crisis of Eskom. Investment School: Good Quality Investing

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:07
On the couch with the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zelda Hansen
Today at 13:35
TV Club - Penguin Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ally Christos
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:40
Sale of alcohol at petrol garages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 15:50
Inaugural Stellenbosch Festival of Gardens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elmarie Rabe
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lira - Singer
Today at 17:45
Music: Locnville's new single
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Chaplin - Musician
Brian Chaplin
Latest Local
Law catches up with maintenance dodger 'but courts far too slow' says activist Lester Kiewit talks to Felicity Guest about the landmark judgment handed down in the Gauteng High Court this week. 13 August 2021 11:25 AM
Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative' Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 13 August 2021 9:02 AM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Local
Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde Premier Alan Winde gives John Maytham the latest update on Covid-19 infections and the state of the province. 12 August 2021 5:35 PM
Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died' Journalist Anena Burger describes to John Maytham her anger when her mom was convinced by self-styled prophet's anti-vax message. 12 August 2021 4:31 PM
Brrr winter temps are plummeting. What is ethical firewood and where to find it? Pippa Hudson talks to Izak van der Merwe, a Forests and Woodlands Specialist at DAFF about what we should using in our fireplaces. 12 August 2021 2:24 PM
View all Politics
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 12 August 2021 5:12 PM
3 money mistakes to avoid for a comfortable retirement Pippa Hudson chats to Himal Parbhoo who is the CEO of Cash Investments at FNB about how to plan for retirement properly. 12 August 2021 3:23 PM
10 top Google searches in South Africa over the past 15 years Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 August 2021 1:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19 Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon. 10 August 2021 2:39 PM
'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag' Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks. 10 August 2021 1:42 PM
View all Sport
Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer. 12 August 2021 10:57 AM
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Entertainment
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend. 10 August 2021 8:37 AM
View all Africa
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show
Never ending crisis of Eskom. Investment School: Good Quality Investing

Never ending crisis of Eskom. Investment School: Good Quality Investing

10 August 2021 8:15 PM

Eskom has suspended its employees over the explosion of a unit at the Medupi power station which happened over the weekend.  Yatin Narsai, CEO at Bank Zero on the financial institution launching its services to the public and Keth McLachlan, investment officer at Integral Asset Management looks at what entails good investing.


More episodes from The Money Show

MTN's fintech venture with Sanlam. Personal Finance: Investing in big trends

12 August 2021 8:14 PM

Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group, talked to Bruce Whitefield about their results and their venture to create an insurance start-up with Sanlam. Pavlo Phitidis founder at Aurik Business Accelerator discusses business valuation. Then Personal finance advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains reliable ways to invest in big trends without taking excessive risk

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission. What homeowners insurance really covers

11 August 2021 8:15 PM

Chancellor at University of the Free State Bonang Mohale discusses the role of the deputy president after Cyril Ramaphosa gave questionable answers at the state Capture Commission. Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler explained what you need to know about homeowners insurance. And Shapeshifter Gert Steyn, CEO and Co-founder of Food Supply Network (FSN)  spoke about their business and the South African food network. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A unit at Eskom's Medupi power station has exploded. Other People's Money with former miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

9 August 2021 8:19 PM

Dan Mashego, GM for Cluster 2 power stations at Eskom explains what caused one of the units at the Medupi power station to explode. Christiaan Steyn, head of MiWay Blink talks about the new era of behaviour-based motor insurance. And on Other People’s Money, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi joined Arabile Gumede to talk about her relationship with money and lessons she learned along the way. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister. Friday File Loxtonia Cider

6 August 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield spoke to economic experts and a political analyst about the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister after Tito Mboweni bowed out. Loxtonia Cider was The Money Show's Friday File. Founder and chief cider maker of the company, Larry Whitfield discussed the technique they use to create their apple flavoured ciders.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kuda’s expansion into the continent. Personal Finance: Should you keep investing in the markets when there is instability?

5 August 2021 8:14 PM

Ryan Laubscher, COO at Kuda talks about the company expanding into Africa. Pavlo Phitidis looked at what succession in business entails. Then in our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses if it makes sense to phase in your money into the stock market when there is instability, or you should wait when there is stability

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Serame Taukobong to take the helm at Telkom. Shapeshifter: Osman Arbee CEO at Motus

4 August 2021 8:15 PM

Serame Taukobong has been announced as the new group CEO of Telkom, he will take over from Sipho Maseko in 2022. He spoke to Bruce Whitfield about the appointment and his plans for the company. We looked at China's crackdown on tech companies. And Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus, told Whitfield about his upbringing, race and how he survived a stroke.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS is narrowing in on VBS alleged looter. IMF nations approve billions to aid virus fight

3 August 2021 8:13 PM

Daily Maverick Journalist Pauli Van Wyk discusses how SA’s revenue service's criminal and illicit economy division was able to trace VBS money to a Limpopo businessman. IMF nations approve a record of $650 billion to help fight Covid-19; the bulk of that money might go to rich countries. Then in our Investment School, Joseph Busha managing director at MJ Busha Investment Group talks about a diversified portfolio for the rewired investor. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the fuel price keeps on increasing. Prolific painter John Meyer talks about money

2 August 2021 8:18 PM

This coming Wednesday, the petrol price is set to increase again. This will mean in just seven months; the price of fuel has jumped by 23%. Experts explain why the price of this commodity keeps on going up. Then in our business book feature, Prof Ian Goldin spoke to Bruce Whitfield about his book, Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World. And accomplished painter John Meyer joined Whitfield in Other People’s Money. He spoke about his work on the late former president Nelson Mandela and how art paid his bills.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom lays out a new growth plan. Friday File: Karoo Creations

30 July 2021 7:39 PM

CEO of Eskom Andre de Ruyter speaks to Bruce Whitfield about how they are planning to transition from the use of coal to solar energy in order keep the country's lights on. For our Friday File, we featured Karoo Creations. Their story is about surviving in hard times. As Covid-19 dissipated the tourism industry, which they operate in, they decided to venture into making wool duvets.  Karoo Creations is now a thriving business

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors

Sport Business

Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative'

Local Lifestyle

Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde

Local Politics

Phaahla confirms passing of Soweto uprising activist Dan Montsitsi due to COVID

13 August 2021 10:51 AM

China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

13 August 2021 10:33 AM

Eskom warns load reduction power cuts in WC likely to expand in province

13 August 2021 10:25 AM

