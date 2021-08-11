President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission. What homeowners insurance really covers

Chancellor at University of the Free State Bonang Mohale discusses the role of the deputy president after Cyril Ramaphosa gave questionable answers at the state Capture Commission. Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler explained what you need to know about homeowners insurance. And Shapeshifter Gert Steyn, CEO and Co-founder of Food Supply Network (FSN) spoke about their business and the South African food network.
Scenario planner, Clem Sunter discusses on what happened in Afghanistan after the US removed their troops in the country. Bruce Whitefield goes through the interim financial results of Absa and Sasol with the company's top executives. And a seasoned stand-up comedian talks to us about her tumultuous past and her relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux TrendsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zanele Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowTodayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jason Quinn | Absa Interim Group Chief ExecutiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Peter Brooke | Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fleetwood Grobler | President and CEO at SasolLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner at Mind of a FoxLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex analyses Enoch Godongwans's first ever Global Investor Call as SA's Minister of Finance. Friday File: Richard Bosman of Richard Bosman's Quality Cured Meat talks about his vision behind his gourmet meat business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group, talked to Bruce Whitefield about their results and their venture to create an insurance start-up with Sanlam. Pavlo Phitidis founder at Aurik Business Accelerator discusses business valuation. Then Personal finance advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains reliable ways to invest in big trends without taking excessive riskLISTEN TO PODCAST