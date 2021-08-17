Vaccine hesitancy and the looming fourth wave of Covid-19. How to invest in a cyclical sector like resources.

Martin Kingston, Chair of Business for South Africa Steering Committee reflects on the lack of citizens' will to vaccinate and what it means for the country’s fight against the virus. Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank looked at the rand’s 15% gain against the dollar over the last year. And in our investment school Mia Kruger , director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management explained how to invest in a cyclical sector like resources.
Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at RMB explains why the rand weakened against the dollar. The Competition Commission discusses the impending decision on the sale of Burger King to Grand Parade Investments - this is after the commission blocked the sale because it did not meet BEE requirements. And personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram explains the difference between good and bad debt.
Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital unpacked the new proposal by the Department of Social Development to have citizens pay up to 12% of their earnings into a state-managed fund. Naspers and Prosus' share swap delays trading on the JSE. And Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR joined Bruce Whitfield as this week's Shapeshifter.
Scenario planner, Clem Sunter discusses on what happened in Afghanistan after the US removed their troops in the country. Bruce Whitefield goes through the interim financial results of Absa and Sasol with the company's top executives. And a seasoned stand-up comedian talks to us about her tumultuous past and her relationship with money.
Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Guest: Zanele Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine
Guest: Jason Quinn | Absa Interim Group Chief Executive
Guest: Peter Brooke | Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guest: Fleetwood Grobler | President and CEO at Sasol