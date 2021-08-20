Massmart sell its ‘non-core businesses’ to its competitor. Friday File : The Gourmet Greek

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:33
Today is The Heineken National 'Take a Beer To Work Day'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Kelly
Today at 17:05
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) Nuclear Plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 17:20
Remarkable Research: Vaccination and chemoprevention combination reduces malaria
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Rajendra Maharaj
Today at 17:45
Kyle September New Feel Good Single Analog Heart
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle September
Latest Local
USA donates 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 27 August 2021 1:15 PM
Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the Transport Ministry's announcement. 27 August 2021 1:08 PM
Police arrest 7 suspects for murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka. 27 August 2021 12:23 PM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of Wesgro 26 August 2021 5:17 PM
View all Politics
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. 27 August 2021 11:36 AM
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA 26 August 2021 3:17 PM
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University. 26 August 2021 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 August 2021 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast. 22 August 2021 1:08 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Massmart sell its ‘non-core businesses’ to its competitor. Friday File : The Gourmet Greek

Massmart sell its ‘non-core businesses’ to its competitor. Friday File : The Gourmet Greek

20 August 2021 7:11 PM

Massmart’s CEO Mitch Slape explains by the retailer sold its rival, Shoprite Checkers. He also analyses the change retail sector.  On the Friday File feature, Bruce Whitfield profiles The Gourmet Greek with Iakovos Dimitriades , family member and business partner. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Treasury on ways to get the economy out of the doldrums. What is the best way for a fund manager to add value to your money?

26 August 2021 8:14 PM

Deputy Director-General at National Treasury, Dr Duncan Pieterse discusses their plans to try and turn South Africa’s ailing economy around. Executives at Woolworths and Distell talk about their financial results. And personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discusses ways one can ensure their fund manager adds value to your investment goals

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rebasing of SA's GDP shows that the economy is 11 % bigger. SAA to take-off next month

25 August 2021 8:17 PM

StatsSA explained what it means when they say the country’s economy is 11% bigger after they rebased GDP figures. Acting CEO of SAA Thomas Kgokolo on their lift-off plans after the airline was grounded for months. And Picup founder and CEO Antonio Brun is this week’s Shapeshifter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s Unemployment rate rockets to 34.4% - the highest since the start of the QLFS in 2008. Investment School - How to build yourself an investment strategy

24 August 2021 8:16 PM

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa and Dr Thabi Leoka analyses the unemployment numbers and explain to Bruce Whitfield, what could be done to reduce the ever-expanding rate of joblessness in Africa’s most advanced economy. 
Kokkie Kooyman, director and portfolio Manager at Denker Capital on the Investment School feature share some pearls of wisdom on building and staying with a investment strategy.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This is why financial regulator suspended a trading platform, ZAR X

23 August 2021 8:14 PM

Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of The Financial Sector Conduct Authority explains why it suspended ZAR X’s trading license.  Etienne Nel, Co-founder and CEO of ZAR X defends his company and the suspension by the regulator. Then Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert talks to Bruce Whitfield about her first jobs, early money lessons and her investment and saving philosophies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local currency reaches its weakest level in more than five months. The good and the bad of having debt.

19 August 2021 8:19 PM

Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at RMB explains why the rand weakened against the dollar. The Competition Commission discusses the impending decision on the sale of Burger King to Grand Parade Investments - this is after the commission blocked the sale because it did not meet BEE requirements. And personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram explains the difference between good and bad debt.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The government wants citizens to pay a portion of their earnings to a state fund. The JSE delays opening

18 August 2021 8:17 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital unpacked the new proposal by the Department of Social Development to have citizens pay up to 12% of their earnings into a state-managed fund. Naspers and Prosus’ share swap delays trading on the JSE. And Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR joined Bruce Whitfield as this week’s Shapeshifter. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vaccine hesitancy and the looming fourth wave of Covid-19. How to invest in a cyclical sector like resources.

17 August 2021 8:16 PM

Martin Kingston, Chair of Business for South Africa Steering Committee reflects on the lack of citizens' will to vaccinate and what it means for the country’s fight against the virus. Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank looked at the rand’s 15% gain against the dollar over the last year. And in our investment school Mia Kruger , director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management explained how to invest in a cyclical sector like resources.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Afghanistan in a standstill after Islamist group Taliban took over. Nina Hastie on Other People’s Money

16 August 2021 8:14 PM

Scenario planner, Clem Sunter discusses on what happened in Afghanistan after the US removed their troops in the country. Bruce Whitefield goes through the interim financial results of Absa and Sasol with the company's top executives. And a seasoned stand-up comedian talks to us about her tumultuous past and her relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature ‘Conflicted' by Ian Leslie

16 August 2021 7:39 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula

Local

'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'

Local Opinion

It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Phaahla worried about spiking COVID infections in pre-teens & teens in WC, NC

27 August 2021 4:14 PM

How you can easily avoid long queues when renewing your driver’s licence

27 August 2021 4:00 PM

Manchester City's Mendy remanded in custody on rape charges

27 August 2021 3:17 PM

