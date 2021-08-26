Treasury on ways to get the economy out of the doldrums. What is the best way for a fund manager to add value to your money?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
South Africans must demand safe railway transport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden
Today at 15:40
A South Africa Travel Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Daniel - Journalist at Business insider
Today at 16:05
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa): An Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:20
The COVID 4th Wave Danger: A 95% Vaccination Target must be met for +35
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:55
UCT Leopard's Lair Competition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Shelton
Today at 17:05
Municipality Eskom Debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz
Today at 17:20
What went wrong for the US in Afghanistan? A discussion with Analyst Ismail Lagardien
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ismael Lagardien
Today at 17:45
Would new rugby rules be a positive game changer?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Zondagh
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore. 1 September 2021 1:29 PM
Project documents story of Observatory - a place of activism, culture and change CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to researcher Josette Cole and filmmaker Edwin Angless about documenting the story of Observator... 1 September 2021 12:33 PM
Home Affairs to introduce new appointment system to help clients ditch queues Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Angel Khanyile about the DHA's plans. 1 September 2021 11:01 AM
View all Local
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto. 1 September 2021 7:06 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
View all Politics
France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier. 1 September 2021 10:00 AM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement. 31 August 2021 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean' Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA. 1 September 2021 9:02 AM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Treasury on ways to get the economy out of the doldrums. What is the best way for a fund manager to add value to your money?

Treasury on ways to get the economy out of the doldrums. What is the best way for a fund manager to add value to your money?

26 August 2021 8:14 PM

Deputy Director-General at National Treasury, Dr Duncan Pieterse discusses their plans to try and turn South Africa’s ailing economy around. Executives at Woolworths and Distell talk about their financial results. And personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discusses ways one can ensure their fund manager adds value to your investment goals


Eskom records a net loss after tax of R18.9 billion. And how fixed income can be used for investing

31 August 2021 8:17 PM

We speak to CEO of Eskom, André de Ruyter on the power utility’s net loss and the future of the country’s electricity. Bruce Whitfield also spoke to executives of Old Mutual, AdvTech and Motus about their financial results. And in our Investment School, Carmen Nel,  economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers explained fixed 

fixed income and how is it used in an investment portfolio

Sun International’s optimism about its recovery. Abdullah Ibrahim on Other People’s Money

30 August 2021 8:16 PM

Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group discussed their poor financial results due to the Covid-19 lockdowns and how upbeat the company is about their recovery. Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, Dewald van Rensburg on how the former PIC CEO Dr Dan Matjila made Iqbal’s Surve’s debt repayment on his Sekunjalo Independent Media deal disappear. And legendary jazz musician Abdullah Ibrahim on his relationship with money

The dynamics of crowdfunding. Friday File - Bubbly Box

27 August 2021 7:16 PM

Mitch Slape, CEO at Massmart on the company’s financial results. With the Jacob Zuma Foundation and ANC planning to crowdfund for their financial needs, Derek Whitehead, operations director at Jumpstarter Crowdfunding explains how crowdfunding works. Then Elli Yiannakaris, co-founder of Bubbly Box on South African bubbly. 

Rebasing of SA's GDP shows that the economy is 11 % bigger. SAA to take-off next month

25 August 2021 8:17 PM

StatsSA explained what it means when they say the country’s economy is 11% bigger after they rebased GDP figures. Acting CEO of SAA Thomas Kgokolo on their lift-off plans after the airline was grounded for months. And Picup founder and CEO Antonio Brun is this week’s Shapeshifter

SA’s Unemployment rate rockets to 34.4% - the highest since the start of the QLFS in 2008. Investment School - How to build yourself an investment strategy

24 August 2021 8:16 PM

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa and Dr Thabi Leoka analyses the unemployment numbers and explain to Bruce Whitfield, what could be done to reduce the ever-expanding rate of joblessness in Africa’s most advanced economy. 
Kokkie Kooyman, director and portfolio Manager at Denker Capital on the Investment School feature share some pearls of wisdom on building and staying with a investment strategy.  

This is why financial regulator suspended a trading platform, ZAR X

23 August 2021 8:14 PM

Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of The Financial Sector Conduct Authority explains why it suspended ZAR X’s trading license.  Etienne Nel, Co-founder and CEO of ZAR X defends his company and the suspension by the regulator. Then Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert talks to Bruce Whitfield about her first jobs, early money lessons and her investment and saving philosophies.

Massmart sell its ‘non-core businesses’ to its competitor. Friday File : The Gourmet Greek

20 August 2021 7:11 PM

Massmart’s CEO Mitch Slape explains by the retailer sold its rival, Shoprite Checkers. He also analyses the change retail sector.  On the Friday File feature, Bruce Whitfield profiles The Gourmet Greek with Iakovos Dimitriades , family member and business partner. 

Local currency reaches its weakest level in more than five months. The good and the bad of having debt.

19 August 2021 8:19 PM

Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at RMB explains why the rand weakened against the dollar. The Competition Commission discusses the impending decision on the sale of Burger King to Grand Parade Investments - this is after the commission blocked the sale because it did not meet BEE requirements. And personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram explains the difference between good and bad debt.

The government wants citizens to pay a portion of their earnings to a state fund. The JSE delays opening

18 August 2021 8:17 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital unpacked the new proposal by the Department of Social Development to have citizens pay up to 12% of their earnings into a state-managed fund. Naspers and Prosus’ share swap delays trading on the JSE. And Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR joined Bruce Whitfield as this week’s Shapeshifter. 

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun

Local Politics

EXPLAINER: Can Jacob Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

EWN Highlights

'We've suffered a tragic loss': ANC honours late MKMVA leader Maphatsoe

1 September 2021 3:05 PM

SAAPA says BP must urgently halt plans to sell alcohol at fuel stations

1 September 2021 2:56 PM

He's a legend: Temba Bavuma hails 'GOAT' Proteas fast bowler, Dale Steyn

1 September 2021 2:41 PM

