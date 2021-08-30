Sun International’s optimism about its recovery. Abdullah Ibrahim on Other People’s Money

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Correctional Services on Zuma's medical parole
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - National spokesperson at Department Of Correctional Services
Today at 07:20
Lessons from an "engaged" mayor
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bongani Baloyi - Mayor at Midvaal Municipality
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
New Forum to help Table Mountain National Park hit its peak
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Frans van Rooyen - TMNP manager
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:15
Does South Africa have a humanitarian obligation to take Afghan refugees?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Discovery mandatory vaccination
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 10:05
ANC in the Western Cape: The architect of its own failure
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan-Jan Joubert - at Political journalist and writer
Today at 10:15
Light Is Right? Shedding Light On Skin Lightening Among South African Students
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Farzana Rahiman
Today at 10:30
Why is Big Brother Naija so popular ??
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mayowa Idowu
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Dana Snyman
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dana Snyman - Author at ...
Latest Local
Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties' Analyst Paul Berkowitz talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Friday ConCourt ruling and what this means for the political landscape. 6 September 2021 6:41 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
Oh my gatsby! Journo chasing story after dog left local takeaway spot with order Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to journalist Carryn-Ann Nel about her strange sighting on Friday night. 5 September 2021 12:58 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole. 5 September 2021 5:05 PM
Zille: ANC fumble over candidates list a 'game-changer' for DA as polls go ahead CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille about the ConCourt's ruling on municipal elections. 5 September 2021 11:44 AM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Politics
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
View all Business
Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction Sara-Jayne King interviews recovering addict Gerod Buckhalter and Dr James Mahoney from West Virginia University. 4 September 2021 12:01 PM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages. 3 September 2021 5:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Sun International’s optimism about its recovery. Abdullah Ibrahim on Other People’s Money

Sun International’s optimism about its recovery. Abdullah Ibrahim on Other People’s Money

30 August 2021 8:16 PM

Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group discussed their poor financial results due to the Covid-19 lockdowns and how upbeat the company is about their recovery. Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, Dewald van Rensburg on how the former PIC CEO Dr Dan Matjila made Iqbal’s Surve’s debt repayment on his Sekunjalo Independent Media deal disappear. And legendary jazz musician Abdullah Ibrahim on his relationship with money


More episodes from The Money Show

ConCourt: Local elections to go on 27 October as planned. Friday File - Coco Safar

3 September 2021 7:11 PM

Political analyst professor Susan Booysen dissects ConCourt’s order to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to hold local government elections this year. Busa’s president Bonang Mohale speaks on how the private sector can assist the government. And then for Friday File, co-founder of Coco Safar, Wilhelm Liebenberg speaks on their plans to expand their business internationally 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery Group's annual profit skyrockets 1 730% to R3.22bn but holds to dividend pay-out. Should you share a bank account with your partner?

2 September 2021 8:17 PM

Adrian Gore, founder & group chief executive officer at Discovery Limited talks about the company’s financial results — and their plans to get all their staff vaccinated by January 2022. And Bruce Whitfield went through Aspen and Santam's financial results with the companies 'executives. Then personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French explained if couples should have a joint bank account. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa's PMI bounces back after falling to 43.5 in July. Shapeshifter: Styli Charalambous co-founder and CEO of the Daily Maverick

1 September 2021 8:17 PM

Absa’s PMI reveals that SA’s manufacturing sector has bounced back after the index climbed to 57.9 in August. This is after it fell below 40 in July during the unrest and looting which took place in Guateng and KwaZulu-Natal. CashBuilding CEO Werner De Jager discusses the company's financial results. And Styli Charalambous talks about his career path, specifically his move towards investigation journalism. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom records a net loss after tax of R18.9 billion. And how fixed income can be used for investing

31 August 2021 8:17 PM

We speak to CEO of Eskom, André de Ruyter on the power utility’s net loss and the future of the country’s electricity. Bruce Whitfield also spoke to executives of Old Mutual, AdvTech and Motus about their financial results. And in our Investment School, Carmen Nel,  economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers explained fixed 

fixed income and how is it used in an investment portfolio

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The dynamics of crowdfunding. Friday File - Bubbly Box

27 August 2021 7:16 PM

Mitch Slape, CEO at Massmart on the company’s financial results. With the Jacob Zuma Foundation and ANC planning to crowdfund for their financial needs, Derek Whitehead, operations director at Jumpstarter Crowdfunding explains how crowdfunding works. Then Elli Yiannakaris, co-founder of Bubbly Box on South African bubbly. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Treasury on ways to get the economy out of the doldrums. What is the best way for a fund manager to add value to your money?

26 August 2021 8:14 PM

Deputy Director-General at National Treasury, Dr Duncan Pieterse discusses their plans to try and turn South Africa’s ailing economy around. Executives at Woolworths and Distell talk about their financial results. And personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discusses ways one can ensure their fund manager adds value to your investment goals

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rebasing of SA's GDP shows that the economy is 11 % bigger. SAA to take-off next month

25 August 2021 8:17 PM

StatsSA explained what it means when they say the country’s economy is 11% bigger after they rebased GDP figures. Acting CEO of SAA Thomas Kgokolo on their lift-off plans after the airline was grounded for months. And Picup founder and CEO Antonio Brun is this week’s Shapeshifter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s Unemployment rate rockets to 34.4% - the highest since the start of the QLFS in 2008. Investment School - How to build yourself an investment strategy

24 August 2021 8:16 PM

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa and Dr Thabi Leoka analyses the unemployment numbers and explain to Bruce Whitfield, what could be done to reduce the ever-expanding rate of joblessness in Africa’s most advanced economy. 
Kokkie Kooyman, director and portfolio Manager at Denker Capital on the Investment School feature share some pearls of wisdom on building and staying with a investment strategy.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This is why financial regulator suspended a trading platform, ZAR X

23 August 2021 8:14 PM

Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of The Financial Sector Conduct Authority explains why it suspended ZAR X’s trading license.  Etienne Nel, Co-founder and CEO of ZAR X defends his company and the suspension by the regulator. Then Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert talks to Bruce Whitfield about her first jobs, early money lessons and her investment and saving philosophies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms

Politics

Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'

Local Politics

[VIDEOS] Cops nab suspected hijackers after high-speed chase through Ottery

Local

