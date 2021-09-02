Discovery Group's annual profit skyrockets 1 730% to R3.22bn but holds to dividend pay-out. Should you share a bank account with your partner?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hope lost for Ahmed Timol’s family after apartheid-era cop João Rodrigues dies CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Ahmed Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee about the family's quest for justice. 8 September 2021 4:48 PM
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
'Victory for all survivors': Court rules Anglican priest can name alleged rapist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Reverend June Dolley Major about the landmark ruling in the gag order case against her. 8 September 2021 2:36 PM
View all Local
Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee Charlotte Kilbane talks to AA's Layton Beard, and the RTMC who vehemently disputes this, saying the fee has always existed. 8 September 2021 1:10 PM
Winde wants govt to scrap SA’s state of disaster amid talks to ease restrictions Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's time for the national state of disaster to be lifted as government considers easing lock... 8 September 2021 12:44 PM
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
View all Politics
Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission. 8 September 2021 3:10 PM
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 8 September 2021 2:06 PM
Transnet close to getting billions back from dodgy train procurement contract Refilwe Moloto interviews Michael Marchant of Open Secrets, who has been tracking this saga for some time. 8 September 2021 11:10 AM
View all Business
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home? In 2018 Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022. 7 September 2021 1:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
View all Sport
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape. 8 September 2021 1:19 PM
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Discovery Group's annual profit skyrockets 1 730% to R3.22bn but holds to dividend pay-out. Should you share a bank account with your partner?

Discovery Group's annual profit skyrockets 1 730% to R3.22bn but holds to dividend pay-out. Should you share a bank account with your partner?

2 September 2021 8:17 PM

Adrian Gore, founder & group chief executive officer at Discovery Limited talks about the company’s financial results — and their plans to get all their staff vaccinated by January 2022. And Bruce Whitfield went through Aspen and Santam's financial results with the companies 'executives. Then personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French explained if couples should have a joint bank account. 


More episodes from The Money Show

And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%. Shoprite records solid financial results

7 September 2021 8:16 PM

Prof Adrain Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital examines sectors that supported GDP growth in the second quoter and how the country can implement structural changes which will lead to significant economic growth. CEO of Shoprite Pieter Engelbrecht on the company’s strong financial results, how they survived the July riots and adapting to operating in a pandemic. And in our Investment School, Jacobus Brink, head of investment at Novare Holdings explains top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bidvest earnings surge as it braves Covid-19 challenges. Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

6 September 2021 8:17 PM

Chief executives of Bidvest and RCL Foods take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results.  Jonathan Ancer, author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan discuss the process of writing the book on SA’s finance minister.   Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA on Other People’s Money. She talks about her upbringing, early money lessons and saving behaviour.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt: Local elections to go on 27 October as planned. Friday File - Coco Safar

3 September 2021 7:11 PM

Political analyst professor Susan Booysen dissects ConCourt’s order to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to hold local government elections this year. Busa’s president Bonang Mohale speaks on how the private sector can assist the government. And then for Friday File, co-founder of Coco Safar, Wilhelm Liebenberg speaks on their plans to expand their business internationally 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa's PMI bounces back after falling to 43.5 in July. Shapeshifter: Styli Charalambous co-founder and CEO of the Daily Maverick

1 September 2021 8:17 PM

Absa’s PMI reveals that SA’s manufacturing sector has bounced back after the index climbed to 57.9 in August. This is after it fell below 40 in July during the unrest and looting which took place in Guateng and KwaZulu-Natal. CashBuilding CEO Werner De Jager discusses the company's financial results. And Styli Charalambous talks about his career path, specifically his move towards investigation journalism. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom records a net loss after tax of R18.9 billion. And how fixed income can be used for investing

31 August 2021 8:17 PM

We speak to CEO of Eskom, André de Ruyter on the power utility’s net loss and the future of the country’s electricity. Bruce Whitfield also spoke to executives of Old Mutual, AdvTech and Motus about their financial results. And in our Investment School, Carmen Nel,  economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers explained fixed 

fixed income and how is it used in an investment portfolio

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sun International’s optimism about its recovery. Abdullah Ibrahim on Other People’s Money

30 August 2021 8:16 PM

Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group discussed their poor financial results due to the Covid-19 lockdowns and how upbeat the company is about their recovery. Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, Dewald van Rensburg on how the former PIC CEO Dr Dan Matjila made Iqbal’s Surve’s debt repayment on his Sekunjalo Independent Media deal disappear. And legendary jazz musician Abdullah Ibrahim on his relationship with money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The dynamics of crowdfunding. Friday File - Bubbly Box

27 August 2021 7:16 PM

Mitch Slape, CEO at Massmart on the company’s financial results. With the Jacob Zuma Foundation and ANC planning to crowdfund for their financial needs, Derek Whitehead, operations director at Jumpstarter Crowdfunding explains how crowdfunding works. Then Elli Yiannakaris, co-founder of Bubbly Box on South African bubbly. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Treasury on ways to get the economy out of the doldrums. What is the best way for a fund manager to add value to your money?

26 August 2021 8:14 PM

Deputy Director-General at National Treasury, Dr Duncan Pieterse discusses their plans to try and turn South Africa’s ailing economy around. Executives at Woolworths and Distell talk about their financial results. And personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discusses ways one can ensure their fund manager adds value to your investment goals

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rebasing of SA's GDP shows that the economy is 11 % bigger. SAA to take-off next month

25 August 2021 8:17 PM

StatsSA explained what it means when they say the country’s economy is 11% bigger after they rebased GDP figures. Acting CEO of SAA Thomas Kgokolo on their lift-off plans after the airline was grounded for months. And Picup founder and CEO Antonio Brun is this week’s Shapeshifter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

Politics Local

Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee

Local Politics

'How much went into Sasria over decades? How much went out?'

Business

EWN Highlights

Godongwana: Impact of July riots could persist beyond 2021

8 September 2021 6:36 PM

NDZ: Ramaphosa busy with consultations ahead of lockdown announcement

8 September 2021 6:15 PM

Mabuza: The more people who vaccinate, the better our economy performs

8 September 2021 5:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA