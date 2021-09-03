ConCourt: Local elections to go on 27 October as planned. Friday File - Coco Safar

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
IEC reports on donations received by political parties Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah. 9 September 2021 1:51 PM
ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominat... 9 September 2021 3:54 PM
Zuma arms deal trial postponed over medical assessment Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia about Jacob Zuma's arms deal court case. 9 September 2021 1:48 PM
Attorney explains Bromwell Street judgment implications for City of Cape Town John Maytham speaks to Browell residents' attorney Disha Govender about what the judgment means. 9 September 2021 11:51 AM
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 9 September 2021 9:36 AM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
WCape school encourages learners to be more conscious about reducing waste Pippa Hudson speaks to Bruce James, head gardener at Green School South Africa about International Zero Waste Week. 9 September 2021 4:01 PM
Assisted dying should be available to all, says UCT lecturer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to critical thinking lecturer Jacques Rousseau about assisted suicide and the right to die. 9 September 2021 10:41 AM
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
The Money Show
ConCourt: Local elections to go on 27 October as planned. Friday File - Coco Safar

ConCourt: Local elections to go on 27 October as planned. Friday File - Coco Safar

3 September 2021 7:11 PM

Political analyst professor Susan Booysen dissects ConCourt’s order to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to hold local government elections this year. Busa’s president Bonang Mohale speaks on how the private sector can assist the government. And then for Friday File, co-founder of Coco Safar, Wilhelm Liebenberg speaks on their plans to expand their business internationally 


More episodes from The Money Show

And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%. Shoprite records solid financial results

7 September 2021 8:16 PM

Prof Adrain Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital examines sectors that supported GDP growth in the second quoter and how the country can implement structural changes which will lead to significant economic growth. CEO of Shoprite Pieter Engelbrecht on the company’s strong financial results, how they survived the July riots and adapting to operating in a pandemic. And in our Investment School, Jacobus Brink, head of investment at Novare Holdings explains top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works

Bidvest earnings surge as it braves Covid-19 challenges. Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

6 September 2021 8:17 PM

Chief executives of Bidvest and RCL Foods take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results.  Jonathan Ancer, author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan discuss the process of writing the book on SA’s finance minister.   Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA on Other People’s Money. She talks about her upbringing, early money lessons and saving behaviour.

Discovery Group's annual profit skyrockets 1 730% to R3.22bn but holds to dividend pay-out. Should you share a bank account with your partner?

2 September 2021 8:17 PM

Adrian Gore, founder & group chief executive officer at Discovery Limited talks about the company’s financial results — and their plans to get all their staff vaccinated by January 2022. And Bruce Whitfield went through Aspen and Santam's financial results with the companies 'executives. Then personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French explained if couples should have a joint bank account. 

Absa's PMI bounces back after falling to 43.5 in July. Shapeshifter: Styli Charalambous co-founder and CEO of the Daily Maverick

1 September 2021 8:17 PM

Absa’s PMI reveals that SA’s manufacturing sector has bounced back after the index climbed to 57.9 in August. This is after it fell below 40 in July during the unrest and looting which took place in Guateng and KwaZulu-Natal. CashBuilding CEO Werner De Jager discusses the company's financial results. And Styli Charalambous talks about his career path, specifically his move towards investigation journalism. 

Eskom records a net loss after tax of R18.9 billion. And how fixed income can be used for investing

31 August 2021 8:17 PM

We speak to CEO of Eskom, André de Ruyter on the power utility’s net loss and the future of the country’s electricity. Bruce Whitfield also spoke to executives of Old Mutual, AdvTech and Motus about their financial results. And in our Investment School, Carmen Nel,  economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers explained fixed 

fixed income and how is it used in an investment portfolio

Sun International’s optimism about its recovery. Abdullah Ibrahim on Other People’s Money

30 August 2021 8:16 PM

Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group discussed their poor financial results due to the Covid-19 lockdowns and how upbeat the company is about their recovery. Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, Dewald van Rensburg on how the former PIC CEO Dr Dan Matjila made Iqbal’s Surve’s debt repayment on his Sekunjalo Independent Media deal disappear. And legendary jazz musician Abdullah Ibrahim on his relationship with money

The dynamics of crowdfunding. Friday File - Bubbly Box

27 August 2021 7:16 PM

Mitch Slape, CEO at Massmart on the company’s financial results. With the Jacob Zuma Foundation and ANC planning to crowdfund for their financial needs, Derek Whitehead, operations director at Jumpstarter Crowdfunding explains how crowdfunding works. Then Elli Yiannakaris, co-founder of Bubbly Box on South African bubbly. 

Treasury on ways to get the economy out of the doldrums. What is the best way for a fund manager to add value to your money?

26 August 2021 8:14 PM

Deputy Director-General at National Treasury, Dr Duncan Pieterse discusses their plans to try and turn South Africa’s ailing economy around. Executives at Woolworths and Distell talk about their financial results. And personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discusses ways one can ensure their fund manager adds value to your investment goals

Rebasing of SA's GDP shows that the economy is 11 % bigger. SAA to take-off next month

25 August 2021 8:17 PM

StatsSA explained what it means when they say the country’s economy is 11% bigger after they rebased GDP figures. Acting CEO of SAA Thomas Kgokolo on their lift-off plans after the airline was grounded for months. And Picup founder and CEO Antonio Brun is this week’s Shapeshifter

Arthur Fraser admits he rescinded board decision and granted Zuma medical parole

Politics

ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd

Politics

Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout

Opinion

PSC: Water Dept still struggling to pay supplier invoices on time

9 September 2021 6:22 PM

CT doctors recount agony of watching unvaccinated people fight for lives in ICU

9 September 2021 5:50 PM

Over a third of GP households living below poverty line due to COVID - survey

9 September 2021 5:02 PM

