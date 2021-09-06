Bidvest earnings surge as it braves Covid-19 challenges. Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September John Maytham speaks to Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape. 10 September 2021 7:59 PM
Why aren't trade unions spearheading vaccination drive for workers? John Maytham speaks to Prof Mike Morris of UCT's Economics Dept about why unions should be acting in the collective interest. 10 September 2021 5:12 PM
The devastating impact of Covid-19 on organ donation Pippa Hudson interviews Samantha Nicholls, the executive director at the Organ Donor Foundation. 10 September 2021 4:47 PM
'ANC axed Carl Niehaus after he threatened to lay charges over unpaid salaries' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the ANC's decision to fire Ca... 10 September 2021 3:25 PM
'Fraser has legal powers to grant Zuma parole, but decision must be rational' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about Arthur Fraser's decision to overrule the medical par... 10 September 2021 2:11 PM
John Steenhuisen: Release of Zuma 'a political decision, not a medical decision' Mandy Wiener speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the court action to have the decision reviewed and declared unlawful. 10 September 2021 1:01 PM
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan. 10 September 2021 1:56 PM
Photographer who took iconic image on 9/11 describes moment the planes hit Lester Kiewit talks to David Monderer who was out taking photos of the New York skyline when the planes hit that fateful day. 10 September 2021 11:39 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
Bidvest earnings surge as it braves Covid-19 challenges. Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

Bidvest earnings surge as it braves Covid-19 challenges. Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

6 September 2021 8:17 PM

Chief executives of Bidvest and RCL Foods take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results.  Jonathan Ancer, author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan discuss the process of writing the book on SA’s finance minister.   Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA on Other People’s Money. She talks about her upbringing, early money lessons and saving behaviour.


Business sector pleas for further opening of the economy under Level 2 from Level 3. Friday File: Lemon

10 September 2021 7:15 PM

Business executives from tourism, alcohol and restaurants sectors lobby the government to open economy further to level 2 from level 3 so small businesses may survive in a harsh economy battered by a health pandemic .  Friday File: Lemon - Kevin Frankental, Co-founder of Lemon shares the vision of his company and what drives it 

SA's current account surplus of R343 billion in the second quarter of 202 is a record, advancing from R261 billion in the first quarter. Why is this good news for the local currency ?

9 September 2021 8:14 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management discusses the significance of the R343 billion surplus that SA recorded in its current account. Editor-in-Chief at News24 Adriaan Basson on parties violating the law by not disclosing their funders as per the requirement of the legislation. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished

The FSCA fines Viceroy Research for publishing false statements. Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair of Leatt Corp

8 September 2021 8:16 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s commissioner, Unathi Kamlana explains how they'll implement the R50 million fine on Viceroy Research and its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank. Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB discusses SA’s weak Business Confidence. And Dr. Chris Leatt, founder and Chair of Leatt Corp talks to Bruce Whitfield about his medical profession and his interest in motorbikes 

And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%. Shoprite records solid financial results

7 September 2021 8:16 PM

Prof Adrain Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital examines sectors that supported GDP growth in the second quoter and how the country can implement structural changes which will lead to significant economic growth. CEO of Shoprite Pieter Engelbrecht on the company’s strong financial results, how they survived the July riots and adapting to operating in a pandemic. And in our Investment School, Jacobus Brink, head of investment at Novare Holdings explains top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works

ConCourt: Local elections to go on 27 October as planned. Friday File - Coco Safar

3 September 2021 7:11 PM

Political analyst professor Susan Booysen dissects ConCourt’s order to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to hold local government elections this year. Busa’s president Bonang Mohale speaks on how the private sector can assist the government. And then for Friday File, co-founder of Coco Safar, Wilhelm Liebenberg speaks on their plans to expand their business internationally 

Discovery Group's annual profit skyrockets 1 730% to R3.22bn but holds to dividend pay-out. Should you share a bank account with your partner?

2 September 2021 8:17 PM

Adrian Gore, founder & group chief executive officer at Discovery Limited talks about the company’s financial results — and their plans to get all their staff vaccinated by January 2022. And Bruce Whitfield went through Aspen and Santam's financial results with the companies 'executives. Then personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French explained if couples should have a joint bank account. 

Absa's PMI bounces back after falling to 43.5 in July. Shapeshifter: Styli Charalambous co-founder and CEO of the Daily Maverick

1 September 2021 8:17 PM

Absa’s PMI reveals that SA’s manufacturing sector has bounced back after the index climbed to 57.9 in August. This is after it fell below 40 in July during the unrest and looting which took place in Guateng and KwaZulu-Natal. CashBuilding CEO Werner De Jager discusses the company's financial results. And Styli Charalambous talks about his career path, specifically his move towards investigation journalism. 

Eskom records a net loss after tax of R18.9 billion. And how fixed income can be used for investing

31 August 2021 8:17 PM

We speak to CEO of Eskom, André de Ruyter on the power utility’s net loss and the future of the country’s electricity. Bruce Whitfield also spoke to executives of Old Mutual, AdvTech and Motus about their financial results. And in our Investment School, Carmen Nel,  economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers explained fixed 

fixed income and how is it used in an investment portfolio

Sun International’s optimism about its recovery. Abdullah Ibrahim on Other People’s Money

30 August 2021 8:16 PM

Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group discussed their poor financial results due to the Covid-19 lockdowns and how upbeat the company is about their recovery. Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, Dewald van Rensburg on how the former PIC CEO Dr Dan Matjila made Iqbal’s Surve’s debt repayment on his Sekunjalo Independent Media deal disappear. And legendary jazz musician Abdullah Ibrahim on his relationship with money

City's new and updated by-laws to clamp down on homeless people, land occupiers

Local

I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee

Sport

Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit

World

EWN Highlights

Nothing suspicious about Zuma being placed on medical parole - EFF's Malema

10 September 2021 7:36 PM

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in 1st T20

10 September 2021 7:20 PM

Justice Dept assures SA there was no breach of data in cyberattack

10 September 2021 7:13 PM

