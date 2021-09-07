And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%. Shoprite records solid financial results

Prof Adrain Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital examines sectors that supported GDP growth in the second quoter and how the country can implement structural changes which will lead to significant economic growth. CEO of Shoprite Pieter Engelbrecht on the company’s strong financial results, how they survived the July riots and adapting to operating in a pandemic. And in our Investment School, Jacobus Brink, head of investment at Novare Holdings explains top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works