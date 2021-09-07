And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%. Shoprite records solid financial results

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Water pollution with Kevin Winter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - Book "Superfoods"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jane Griffiths - Author at ...
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Wills Week
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alex Simeonides
Today at 14:40
Michaelis art student silent auction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jet Withers
Today at 14:50
Music - Matt Gardiner
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Matt Gardiner
Today at 15:40
City of Cape Town issues warning against illegal event
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
106 corpses to Eastern Cape after Western Cape crematoriums overwhelmed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
The Italian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen collision with Lewis Hamilton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 16:55
EFF Funding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 17:05
A Global Witness Study: A record number of environmental activists have been killed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis Wilson
Today at 17:20
Police chief Bheki Cele: 30 Days to fix a catastrophic legislative blunder
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Whitfield
Today at 17:45
Lavender Hill Youth Centre Sport Inspiration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Nicholson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking An emotional Alicia Lamprecht describes to CapeTalk how hijackers got away with her son and how he was later found unharmed. 13 September 2021 12:46 PM
Former Bok rugby coach Peter De Villiers talks about standing for mayor Lester Kiewit talks to De Villiers about his mayoral campaign in the Drakenstein Municipality. 13 September 2021 12:03 PM
'Be grateful you have a job' - toxic positivity is on the rise in the workplace Sara-Jayne King chats to industrial psychologist Kim-Lee Ricketts about the rise of toxic positivity in the workplace 13 September 2021 11:27 AM
Are Covid-19 vaccines safe for South Africa's children? Refilwe Moloto speaks to NICD epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha about Covid-19 vaccination for children. 13 September 2021 9:02 AM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 2 from 13 September 2021. 13 September 2021 8:23 AM
'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 12 September 2021 9:28 AM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide. 12 September 2021 12:36 PM
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated' 13 September 2021 9:46 AM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan. 10 September 2021 1:56 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
The Money Show
And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%. Shoprite records solid financial results

And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%. Shoprite records solid financial results

7 September 2021 8:16 PM

Prof Adrain Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital examines sectors that supported GDP growth in the second quoter and how the country can implement structural changes which will lead to significant economic growth. CEO of Shoprite Pieter Engelbrecht on the company’s strong financial results, how they survived the July riots and adapting to operating in a pandemic. And in our Investment School, Jacobus Brink, head of investment at Novare Holdings explains top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works


More episodes from The Money Show

Business sector pleas for further opening of the economy under Level 2 from Level 3. Friday File: Lemon

10 September 2021 7:15 PM

Business executives from tourism, alcohol and restaurants sectors lobby the government to open economy further to level 2 from level 3 so small businesses may survive in a harsh economy battered by a health pandemic .  Friday File: Lemon - Kevin Frankental, Co-founder of Lemon shares the vision of his company and what drives it 

SA's current account surplus of R343 billion in the second quarter of 202 is a record, advancing from R261 billion in the first quarter. Why is this good news for the local currency ?

9 September 2021 8:14 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management discusses the significance of the R343 billion surplus that SA recorded in its current account. Editor-in-Chief at News24 Adriaan Basson on parties violating the law by not disclosing their funders as per the requirement of the legislation. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished

The FSCA fines Viceroy Research for publishing false statements. Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair of Leatt Corp

8 September 2021 8:16 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s commissioner, Unathi Kamlana explains how they'll implement the R50 million fine on Viceroy Research and its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank. Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB discusses SA’s weak Business Confidence. And Dr. Chris Leatt, founder and Chair of Leatt Corp talks to Bruce Whitfield about his medical profession and his interest in motorbikes 

Bidvest earnings surge as it braves Covid-19 challenges. Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

6 September 2021 8:17 PM

Chief executives of Bidvest and RCL Foods take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results.  Jonathan Ancer, author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan discuss the process of writing the book on SA’s finance minister.   Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA on Other People’s Money. She talks about her upbringing, early money lessons and saving behaviour.

ConCourt: Local elections to go on 27 October as planned. Friday File - Coco Safar

3 September 2021 7:11 PM

Political analyst professor Susan Booysen dissects ConCourt’s order to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to hold local government elections this year. Busa’s president Bonang Mohale speaks on how the private sector can assist the government. And then for Friday File, co-founder of Coco Safar, Wilhelm Liebenberg speaks on their plans to expand their business internationally 

Discovery Group's annual profit skyrockets 1 730% to R3.22bn but holds to dividend pay-out. Should you share a bank account with your partner?

2 September 2021 8:17 PM

Adrian Gore, founder & group chief executive officer at Discovery Limited talks about the company’s financial results — and their plans to get all their staff vaccinated by January 2022. And Bruce Whitfield went through Aspen and Santam's financial results with the companies 'executives. Then personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French explained if couples should have a joint bank account. 

Absa's PMI bounces back after falling to 43.5 in July. Shapeshifter: Styli Charalambous co-founder and CEO of the Daily Maverick

1 September 2021 8:17 PM

Absa’s PMI reveals that SA’s manufacturing sector has bounced back after the index climbed to 57.9 in August. This is after it fell below 40 in July during the unrest and looting which took place in Guateng and KwaZulu-Natal. CashBuilding CEO Werner De Jager discusses the company's financial results. And Styli Charalambous talks about his career path, specifically his move towards investigation journalism. 

Eskom records a net loss after tax of R18.9 billion. And how fixed income can be used for investing

31 August 2021 8:17 PM

We speak to CEO of Eskom, André de Ruyter on the power utility’s net loss and the future of the country’s electricity. Bruce Whitfield also spoke to executives of Old Mutual, AdvTech and Motus about their financial results. And in our Investment School, Carmen Nel,  economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers explained fixed 

fixed income and how is it used in an investment portfolio

Sun International’s optimism about its recovery. Abdullah Ibrahim on Other People’s Money

30 August 2021 8:16 PM

Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group discussed their poor financial results due to the Covid-19 lockdowns and how upbeat the company is about their recovery. Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, Dewald van Rensburg on how the former PIC CEO Dr Dan Matjila made Iqbal’s Surve’s debt repayment on his Sekunjalo Independent Media deal disappear. And legendary jazz musician Abdullah Ibrahim on his relationship with money

'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking

Local

Claims of sex attack in secret curfew-busting Cape Town nightclub

Local

What about Saturday and Sunday? Liquor traders upset over no weekend booze sales

Local

Eskom: No load shedding expected yet after Kendal Power Station fire

13 September 2021 1:01 PM

Sassa still processing 845k applications of COVID grant, over 3.7m declined

13 September 2021 12:32 PM

Zikalala calls for speedy arrest after ANC members killed during branch meeting

13 September 2021 11:17 AM

