The FSCA fines Viceroy Research for publishing false statements. Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair of Leatt Corp

Best of CapeTalk


Today at 06:11
SJ's Top Picks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Thokozani Mhlambi
Renée Leeuwner - Communications and Media Executive at Two Oceans Aquarium
Sophie Lalonde - Head of VIP and Partnerships at Investec Cape Town Art Fair
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:35
HEALTH FEATURE: Doctor's Surgery - The skin we're in with The Cape Skin Doctor
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr NOMPHELO GANTSHO - Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic at Cape Dermatology Clinic
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ronald Abels
Today at 07:40
Recovery Walk Cape Town - show your support this Recovery Month (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jenny Chadwick - Organizer at Cape Town Recovery Walk
Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Shireen Prins
Today at 08:10
Artificial Intelligence (AI) life coach 'Vici' rivals the real thing
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Nicky Terblanche - Senior Lecturer and Head of MPhil in Management Coaching University of Stellenbosch Business School South Africa at Stellenbosch University
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Toyota Landcruiser 300
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Sandi Shultz (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Youth Classical Concert at Artscape
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Latest Local
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem. 17 September 2021 7:05 PM
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him. 17 September 2021 6:00 PM
#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James. 17 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa' Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation. 17 September 2021 12:54 PM
View all Politics
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name. 17 September 2021 11:56 AM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
View all Business
Can your kid's superhero birthday cake and decorations get you into hot water? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christine Strutt, of head of trademarks at Von Seidels about when you are infringing copyright law. 17 September 2021 12:29 PM
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 September 2021 10:57 AM
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place. 15 September 2021 10:01 AM
View all World
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
The FSCA fines Viceroy Research for publishing false statements. Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair of Leatt Corp

The FSCA fines Viceroy Research for publishing false statements. Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair of Leatt Corp

8 September 2021 8:16 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s commissioner, Unathi Kamlana explains how they'll implement the R50 million fine on Viceroy Research and its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank. Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB discusses SA’s weak Business Confidence. And Dr. Chris Leatt, founder and Chair of Leatt Corp talks to Bruce Whitfield about his medical profession and his interest in motorbikes 


More episodes from The Money Show

Is a basic income grant sustainable? Friday File: Fieldbar

17 September 2021 7:12 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex discusses if South Africa can afford the basic income grant. Amanda Cromhout, CEO at Truth talks about the increasing number of South African customers who are opting to use loyalty cards. Then for our Friday File, Lee Hartman, director at Fieldbar speaks about their retro cooler box. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First Rand's full year skyrocket with profit after tax up 48% to R28.1 billion. Personal Finance: Why you should not gamble your retirement to put in your business

16 September 2021 8:16 PM

Allan Pullinger, CEO of First Rand's talks about the company’s results and their divestment from coal. Sibanye-Stillwater intensifies its presence in the battery material sector by announcing a joint venture with Ioneer. Then on the Personal Finance Feature, Kim Potgieter certified financial planner and life planning director at Chartered Wealth solutions explains why a person should not gamble on their retirement or property for their entrepreneurial pursuits

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

July retail sales plummet by 11.2% , thanks to the looting. Shapeshifter: Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner at the FSCA.

15 September 2021 8:13 PM

Data from Stats SA show that the effects of the July riots will be felt throughout the economy this entire year as retail sales plunged by 11% for the same month.  British American Tobacco is in hot water again after a report alleged that they have tactics in place to hollow out their competitors. And Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Commissioner Unathi Kamla discusses his career trajectory and the work he does at the commission.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African Rainbow Capital "prunes" its investment portfolio as it lets go of some assets. Explainer: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

14 September 2021 8:16 PM

 

Johan van der Merwe, co-CEO at African Rainbow Capital discusses the company’s financial results and their plans to put their money in new investments. Jayson O Reilly, Head of Cyber Security division at Atvance Intellect on how the Justice department could have blocked cyber-attacks. And in our investment school, Chantal Marx, head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments explains the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's looted businesses desperate for cash. Terry Tselane on Other People’s Money

13 September 2021 8:15 PM

Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa discusses problems with how Sasria is handling pay-outs to businesses affected by the July riots. Mike Quinn, author of "Failing To Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven startup"talks about failing, his book and building companies. Then former deputy chair of the electoral commission of South Africa, Terry Tselane speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his career and money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business sector pleas for further opening of the economy under Level 2 from Level 3. Friday File: Lemon

10 September 2021 7:15 PM

Business executives from tourism, alcohol and restaurants sectors lobby the government to open economy further to level 2 from level 3 so small businesses may survive in a harsh economy battered by a health pandemic .  Friday File: Lemon - Kevin Frankental, Co-founder of Lemon shares the vision of his company and what drives it 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's current account surplus of R343 billion in the second quarter of 202 is a record, advancing from R261 billion in the first quarter. Why is this good news for the local currency ?

9 September 2021 8:14 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management discusses the significance of the R343 billion surplus that SA recorded in its current account. Editor-in-Chief at News24 Adriaan Basson on parties violating the law by not disclosing their funders as per the requirement of the legislation. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%. Shoprite records solid financial results

7 September 2021 8:16 PM

Prof Adrain Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital examines sectors that supported GDP growth in the second quoter and how the country can implement structural changes which will lead to significant economic growth. CEO of Shoprite Pieter Engelbrecht on the company’s strong financial results, how they survived the July riots and adapting to operating in a pandemic. And in our Investment School, Jacobus Brink, head of investment at Novare Holdings explains top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bidvest earnings surge as it braves Covid-19 challenges. Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

6 September 2021 8:17 PM

Chief executives of Bidvest and RCL Foods take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results.  Jonathan Ancer, author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan discuss the process of writing the book on SA’s finance minister.   Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA on Other People’s Money. She talks about her upbringing, early money lessons and saving behaviour.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities

Local Politics

'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'

Local Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice

Local Opinion Politics

World on 'catastrophic' path to 2.7C warming: UN chief

17 September 2021 9:04 PM

Macron says 50 mn vaccinated in France with at least one jab

17 September 2021 8:13 PM

Vaccine nasal sprays aim to 'shut door' on virus

17 September 2021 7:41 PM

