SA's current account surplus of R343 billion in the second quarter of 202 is a record, advancing from R261 billion in the first quarter. Why is this good news for the local currency ?

Today at 05:10
Universities South Africa on mandatory vaccines for tertiary students
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO at Universities South Africa (USAf)
Guests
Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO at Universities South Africa (USAf)
Today at 05:46
#elections2021 - Western Cape IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 06:10
Expats unsettled over stripping of SA citizenship rights
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stefanie De Saude Darbandi
Guests
Stefanie De Saude Darbandi
Today at 06:25
What City bylaws say about growing produce on the pavement
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Evolution of the bar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Government silence surrounds Department of Justice hack
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 07:20
ANC addresses fears of violence ahead of polls after councillors shot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fiona Abrahams - ANC Western Cape spokesperson
Guests
Fiona Abrahams - ANC Western Cape spokesperson
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Is group housing the answer to Cape Town's homeless problem?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jesse Laitinen - CEO at Streetscapes Project
Guests
Jesse Laitinen - CEO at Streetscapes Project
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:15
A community betrayal. Tafelsig feeding scheme burgaled
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks - Chairperson at MPIA
Guests
Joanie Fredericks - Chairperson at MPIA
Today at 09:45
GSH closes one Covid HCU ward. Awaits the next Wave
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Zameer Brey
Guests
Dr Zameer Brey
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helen Seeney
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Oudtshoorn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlie Nunn - Day tour operator at Bakenskraal Ostrich Feather Palace.
Guests
Charlie Nunn - Day tour operator at Bakenskraal Ostrich Feather Palace.
Today at 10:30
How to find out if someone has taken a life policy out on you & other insurance fraud red flags & trends
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Megan Govender, convenor of the ASISA Forensics Standing Committee
Guests
Megan Govender, convenor of the ASISA Forensics Standing Committee
Today at 10:45
Help Mr Barber give free fades to less fortunate
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Warren Theunis - Founder at Groomed for Change
Guests
Warren Theunis - Founder at Groomed for Change
Today at 11:05
Neil Woods- Drug Wars
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Woods
Guests
Neil Woods
