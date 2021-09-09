SA's current account surplus of R343 billion in the second quarter of 202 is a record, advancing from R261 billion in the first quarter. Why is this good news for the local currency ?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
Universities South Africa on mandatory vaccines for tertiary students
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO at Universities South Africa (USAf)
Today at 05:46
#elections2021 - Western Cape IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 06:10
Expats unsettled over stripping of SA citizenship rights
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stefanie De Saude Darbandi
Today at 06:25
What City bylaws say about growing produce on the pavement
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Evolution of the bar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Government silence surrounds Department of Justice hack
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 07:20
ANC addresses fears of violence ahead of polls after councillors shot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fiona Abrahams - ANC Western Cape spokesperson
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Is group housing the answer to Cape Town's homeless problem?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jesse Laitinen - CEO at Streetscapes Project
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:15
A community betrayal. Tafelsig feeding scheme burgaled
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks - Chairperson at MPIA
Today at 09:45
GSH closes one Covid HCU ward. Awaits the next Wave
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Zameer Brey
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Oudtshoorn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlie Nunn - Day tour operator at Bakenskraal Ostrich Feather Palace.
Today at 10:30
How to find out if someone has taken a life policy out on you & other insurance fraud red flags & trends
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Megan Govender, convenor of the ASISA Forensics Standing Committee
Today at 10:45
Help Mr Barber give free fades to less fortunate
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Warren Theunis - Founder at Groomed for Change
Today at 11:05
Neil Woods- Drug Wars
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Woods
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Tshwane man served with notice to appear in court over pavement cabbage patch Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Djo BaNkuna, the Tshwane man who has been dubbed the 'cabbage bandit' over his pavement... 15 September 2021 6:46 PM
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management). 15 September 2021 7:09 PM
We're asking court to reverse Zuma's medical parole - Helen Suzman Foundation Mandy Wiener interviews Anton van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation. 15 September 2021 2:06 PM
Impeachment process 'might drag on' as Hlophe heads to court to stop proceedings Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project about judge Hlophe's fate court challenge. 15 September 2021 1:50 PM
An Apple a day - 5 stories from the worlds most valuable company From security flaws to space tours 15 September 2021 7:15 PM
JSE-listed BAT paid a bribe to Robert Mugabe, sabotaged competitors – BBC Mandy Wiener interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former Sars executive and author of Tobacco Wars. 15 September 2021 1:33 PM
Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king Business owners, especially, appreciate this oft-repeated mantra, writes Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB. 15 September 2021 11:44 AM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
Finding property bargains through urgent sales – and dangers to avoid Africa Melane interviews RealNet Holdings Managing Director Gerhard Kotze. 15 September 2021 11:00 AM
Instagram is toxic for teens, especially for girls – and Facebook knows it Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 15 September 2021 10:09 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa's Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
M-Net doccie takes you inside Pretoria Covid-19 ward: 'This needs to be seen' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Leonie Scholtz, a healthcare worker and filmmaker behind Zero to Zero. 14 September 2021 12:36 PM
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra to serenade Groote Schuur staff in gratitude Refilwe Moloto speaks to Louis Heyneman, CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra about the planned lunchtime concert. 14 September 2021 9:51 AM
What you need to know when planning your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place. 15 September 2021 10:01 AM
Denmark scraps all Covid-19 restrictions as 80% of over-12s fully vaccinated John Maytham interviews infectious disease specialist Dr Marc Mendelson of Groote Schuur Hospital. 14 September 2021 5:10 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
Getting vaxxed against Covid-19 is a compassionate act of love - Reverend Behr Refilwe Moloto interviews Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative. 15 September 2021 8:59 AM
Denmark scraps all Covid-19 restrictions as 80% of over-12s fully vaccinated John Maytham interviews infectious disease specialist Dr Marc Mendelson of Groote Schuur Hospital. 14 September 2021 5:10 PM
Allow booze sales on Saturdays too - scientists to Government Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Charles Parry (Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit, SA Medical Research Council). 14 September 2021 1:04 PM
The Money Show
arrow_forward
SA's current account surplus of R343 billion in the second quarter of 202 is a record, advancing from R261 billion in the first quarter. Why is this good news for the local currency ?

SA's current account surplus of R343 billion in the second quarter of 202 is a record, advancing from R261 billion in the first quarter. Why is this good news for the local currency ?

9 September 2021 8:14 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management discusses the significance of the R343 billion surplus that SA recorded in its current account. Editor-in-Chief at News24 Adriaan Basson on parties violating the law by not disclosing their funders as per the requirement of the legislation. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished


More episodes from The Money Show

July retail sales plummet by 11.2% , thanks to the looting. Shapeshifter: Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner at the FSCA.

15 September 2021 8:13 PM

Data from Stats SA show that the effects of the July riots will be felt throughout the economy this entire year as retail sales plunged by 11% for the same month.  British American Tobacco is in hot water again after a report alleged that they have tactics in place to hollow out their competitors. And Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Commissioner Unathi Kamla discusses his career trajectory and the work he does at the commission.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African Rainbow Capital "prunes" its investment portfolio as it lets go of some assets. Explainer: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

14 September 2021 8:16 PM

 

Johan van der Merwe, co-CEO at African Rainbow Capital discusses the company’s financial results and their plans to put their money in new investments. Jayson O Reilly, Head of Cyber Security division at Atvance Intellect on how the Justice department could have blocked cyber-attacks. And in our investment school, Chantal Marx, head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments explains the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's looted businesses desperate for cash. Terry Tselane on Other People’s Money

13 September 2021 8:15 PM

Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa discusses problems with how Sasria is handling pay-outs to businesses affected by the July riots. Mike Quinn, author of "Failing To Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven startup"talks about failing, his book and building companies. Then former deputy chair of the electoral commission of South Africa, Terry Tselane speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his career and money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business sector pleas for further opening of the economy under Level 2 from Level 3. Friday File: Lemon

10 September 2021 7:15 PM

Business executives from tourism, alcohol and restaurants sectors lobby the government to open economy further to level 2 from level 3 so small businesses may survive in a harsh economy battered by a health pandemic .  Friday File: Lemon - Kevin Frankental, Co-founder of Lemon shares the vision of his company and what drives it 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The FSCA fines Viceroy Research for publishing false statements. Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair of Leatt Corp

8 September 2021 8:16 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s commissioner, Unathi Kamlana explains how they'll implement the R50 million fine on Viceroy Research and its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank. Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB discusses SA’s weak Business Confidence. And Dr. Chris Leatt, founder and Chair of Leatt Corp talks to Bruce Whitfield about his medical profession and his interest in motorbikes 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%. Shoprite records solid financial results

7 September 2021 8:16 PM

Prof Adrain Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital examines sectors that supported GDP growth in the second quoter and how the country can implement structural changes which will lead to significant economic growth. CEO of Shoprite Pieter Engelbrecht on the company’s strong financial results, how they survived the July riots and adapting to operating in a pandemic. And in our Investment School, Jacobus Brink, head of investment at Novare Holdings explains top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bidvest earnings surge as it braves Covid-19 challenges. Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

6 September 2021 8:17 PM

Chief executives of Bidvest and RCL Foods take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results.  Jonathan Ancer, author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan discuss the process of writing the book on SA’s finance minister.   Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA on Other People’s Money. She talks about her upbringing, early money lessons and saving behaviour.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt: Local elections to go on 27 October as planned. Friday File - Coco Safar

3 September 2021 7:11 PM

Political analyst professor Susan Booysen dissects ConCourt’s order to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to hold local government elections this year. Busa’s president Bonang Mohale speaks on how the private sector can assist the government. And then for Friday File, co-founder of Coco Safar, Wilhelm Liebenberg speaks on their plans to expand their business internationally 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery Group's annual profit skyrockets 1 730% to R3.22bn but holds to dividend pay-out. Should you share a bank account with your partner?

2 September 2021 8:17 PM

Adrian Gore, founder & group chief executive officer at Discovery Limited talks about the company’s financial results — and their plans to get all their staff vaccinated by January 2022. And Bruce Whitfield went through Aspen and Santam's financial results with the companies 'executives. Then personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French explained if couples should have a joint bank account. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

1.3m Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive in SA – will go to rural areas only

Local

Podcast on Inge Lotz murder explores 'miscarriage of justice for both families'

Local

ANC staff committee distances itself from Carl Niehaus

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

UK's PM demotes foreign minister in cabinet revamp

15 September 2021 8:43 PM

Pope says abortion is murder, urges 'pastoral' approach

15 September 2021 7:53 PM

15 September 2021 7:53 PM

Mom of Phoenix violence victim: Those people that killed my son must rot in jail

15 September 2021 7:46 PM

15 September 2021 7:46 PM

