SA's looted businesses desperate for cash. Terry Tselane on Other People’s Money

Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa discusses problems with how Sasria is handling pay-outs to businesses affected by the July riots. Mike Quinn, author of "Failing To Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven startup"talks about failing, his book and building companies. Then former deputy chair of the electoral commission of South Africa, Terry Tselane speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his career and money.
Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex discusses if South Africa can afford the basic income grant. Amanda Cromhout, CEO at Truth talks about the increasing number of South African customers who are opting to use loyalty cards. Then for our Friday File, Lee Hartman, director at Fieldbar speaks about their retro cooler box.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Allan Pullinger, CEO of First Rand's talks about the company’s results and their divestment from coal. Sibanye-Stillwater intensifies its presence in the battery material sector by announcing a joint venture with Ioneer. Then on the Personal Finance Feature, Kim Potgieter certified financial planner and life planning director at Chartered Wealth solutions explains why a person should not gamble on their retirement or property for their entrepreneurial pursuitsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Data from Stats SA show that the effects of the July riots will be felt throughout the economy this entire year as retail sales plunged by 11% for the same month. British American Tobacco is in hot water again after a report alleged that they have tactics in place to hollow out their competitors. And Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Commissioner Unathi Kamla discusses his career trajectory and the work he does at the commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Johan van der Merwe, co-CEO at African Rainbow Capital discusses the company’s financial results and their plans to put their money in new investments. Jayson O Reilly, Head of Cyber Security division at Atvance Intellect on how the Justice department could have blocked cyber-attacks. And in our investment school, Chantal Marx, head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments explains the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing.
Business executives from tourism, alcohol and restaurants sectors lobby the government to open economy further to level 2 from level 3 so small businesses may survive in a harsh economy battered by a health pandemic . Friday File: Lemon - Kevin Frankental, Co-founder of Lemon shares the vision of his company and what drives itLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management discusses the significance of the R343 billion surplus that SA recorded in its current account. Editor-in-Chief at News24 Adriaan Basson on parties violating the law by not disclosing their funders as per the requirement of the legislation. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punishedLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s commissioner, Unathi Kamlana explains how they'll implement the R50 million fine on Viceroy Research and its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank. Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB discusses SA’s weak Business Confidence. And Dr. Chris Leatt, founder and Chair of Leatt Corp talks to Bruce Whitfield about his medical profession and his interest in motorbikesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Adrain Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital examines sectors that supported GDP growth in the second quoter and how the country can implement structural changes which will lead to significant economic growth. CEO of Shoprite Pieter Engelbrecht on the company’s strong financial results, how they survived the July riots and adapting to operating in a pandemic. And in our Investment School, Jacobus Brink, head of investment at Novare Holdings explains top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model worksLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief executives of Bidvest and RCL Foods take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results. Jonathan Ancer, author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan discuss the process of writing the book on SA’s finance minister. Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA on Other People’s Money. She talks about her upbringing, early money lessons and saving behaviour.LISTEN TO PODCAST