African Rainbow Capital "prunes" its investment portfolio as it lets go of some assets. Explainer: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Johan van der Merwe, co-CEO at African Rainbow Capital discusses the company’s financial results and their plans to put their money in new investments. Jayson O Reilly, Head of Cyber Security division at Atvance Intellect on how the Justice department could have blocked cyber-attacks. And in our investment school, Chantal Marx, head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments explains the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing.
Economists analyse the SARB’s decision to keep repo rates unchanged and predict what might be around the corner for consumers as inflation heats up past the mid-level target range. Val Nichas, CEO of Spur Corporation discusses the company’s financial results where profit before income tax increased by 16.0%. Personal finance expert, Warren Ingram share advise on “Spring clean” your finances at least once a year.
Melusi Ncala, researcher at Corruption Watch explains the extent of corruption in the country. Gina Schoeman, senior economist at Citi Bank talks about the rising inflation rate, which has now surpassed the Reserve Bank’s midpoint target range of 4.5% . Then Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquide Intelligent Technologies is our ShapeshifterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chris Yelland, energy analyst dissects factors that might have led the National Energy Regulator of South Africa to give licenses to floating powership provider, Karpowership SA. The Competition Tribunal gives Grand Parade Investments the greenlight to sell Burger King. Then in Investment School, Joseph Busha, managing director at JM Busha Investments explains the impact of state intervention on investments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Herman Bosman, CEO of Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) discusses the company’s plan to unbundle its shares in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan to focus on their short-term insurance business. Experts discuss how South Africa still being in the UK’s red list will affect the tourism sector. And founder of Bathu, Theo Baloyi talks about his entrepreneurial journey and his relationship with moneyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex discusses if South Africa can afford the basic income grant. Amanda Cromhout, CEO at Truth talks about the increasing number of South African customers who are opting to use loyalty cards. Then for our Friday File, Lee Hartman, director at Fieldbar speaks about their retro cooler box.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Allan Pullinger, CEO of First Rand's talks about the company’s results and their divestment from coal. Sibanye-Stillwater intensifies its presence in the battery material sector by announcing a joint venture with Ioneer. Then on the Personal Finance Feature, Kim Potgieter certified financial planner and life planning director at Chartered Wealth solutions explains why a person should not gamble on their retirement or property for their entrepreneurial pursuitsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Data from Stats SA show that the effects of the July riots will be felt throughout the economy this entire year as retail sales plunged by 11% for the same month. British American Tobacco is in hot water again after a report alleged that they have tactics in place to hollow out their competitors. And Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Commissioner Unathi Kamla discusses his career trajectory and the work he does at the commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa discusses problems with how Sasria is handling pay-outs to businesses affected by the July riots. Mike Quinn, author of "Failing To Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven startup"talks about failing, his book and building companies. Then former deputy chair of the electoral commission of South Africa, Terry Tselane speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his career and money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Business executives from tourism, alcohol and restaurants sectors lobby the government to open economy further to level 2 from level 3 so small businesses may survive in a harsh economy battered by a health pandemic . Friday File: Lemon - Kevin Frankental, Co-founder of Lemon shares the vision of his company and what drives itLISTEN TO PODCAST