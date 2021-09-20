RMI rockets amid plans to unbundle Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stakes. UK ‘red list’ travel ban is damaging South Africa

Herman Bosman, CEO of Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) discusses the company’s plan to unbundle its shares in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan to focus on their short-term insurance business. Experts discuss how South Africa still being in the UK’s red list will affect the tourism sector. And founder of Bathu, Theo Baloyi talks about his entrepreneurial journey and his relationship with money
Experts talk on the SIU report, which revealed former health minister Zweli Mkhize's direct influence on the Department of Health’s decision to award a R150-million contract to Digital Vibes. Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop WoodburnMann on how the new law to force South African companies to report pay differences between executives and workers may affect skills at the workplace. Then Sheraan Amod CEO of the RecoMed is the Shapeshifter of the week.
Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi Bank explains the budget primary surplus and what led to the Treasury achieving it. Then Bruce Whitfield speaks to the founder of the Sigmund Project, Alan Elliott Merschen on how the platform is revolutionizing the global tourism industry. And Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisor decodes the difference between technical and fundamental investingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Associate editor at the Daily Maverick Ferial Haffajee looks at how political parties have campaigned so far to ensure citizens vote for them amid the depleting municipalities, as a result of poor governance. Pauli Van Wyk, Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick reviewed the book which explains how technology is changing the future called, “The Future Is Faster Than You Think: And renowned Journalist, Redi Tlhabi discusses her relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST