How parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. Other People’s Money: Journalist and author Redi Tlhabi

Associate editor at the Daily Maverick Ferial Haffajee looks at how political parties have campaigned so far to ensure citizens vote for them amid the depleting municipalities, as a result of poor governance. Pauli Van Wyk, Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick reviewed the book which explains how technology is changing the future called, “The Future Is Faster Than You Think: And renowned Journalist, Redi Tlhabi discusses her relationship with money.