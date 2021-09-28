Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
How we treat the homeless is a test of our inner ubuntu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Haywood - Director at Section27
Today at 16:05
What do we say to the Anti Vaxxers?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 16:20
Fixing data blind spots is the key to solving violence against women and children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Alexandra Parker
Today at 16:55
The status of The SADC in Northern Mozambique
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 17:05
The five-month digital migration target
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:20
The Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Harber - Campaign for Free Expression
Today at 17:45
Free yourself! Learn to love your body, no matter what the scale says.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carryn Ann Nel
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Treasury records its first budget primary surplus in nearly three years

Treasury records its first budget primary surplus in nearly three years

28 September 2021 6:19 PM

Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank 


More episodes from The Money Show

Sanlam and Absa to combine investment management businesses in South Africa. Investment School: Investment Edges.

5 October 2021 8:17 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director at Denker Capital explains Absa’s decision to exchange its investment business for a 17.5% stake in Sanlam Investment Holdings. Rob Stoke, non-executive chair at The Knowledge Trust on how they are working to tackle youth unemployment. In investment school, Mduduzi Luthuli co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital, decodes investment edges.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The presidency announces eight people nominated for the Chief Justice position. Pandora Papers: A simple guide to the leak

4 October 2021 8:18 PM

Chris Oxtoby, researcher at Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at UCT on the presidency’s process to elect the next Chief Justice. Tebogo Tshwane, Investigative Journalist at Amabhungane on the Pandora Papers and how they have implicated Zimbabwe’s richest man, Billy Rautenbach. And on Other People’s Money,  BBC Africa correspondent and author, Andrew Harding speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his career as a journalist. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Icasa sets timetable to auction spectrum next March. South African Agri-FinTech Start-Up Secures a major Investment. Friday File: Aspire Art Auctions

1 October 2021 7:11 PM

Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor of Techcentral| analyses the effects of Icasa extending its timetable to auction spectrum next year. Grant Jacobs, CEO of Hello Choice tells Ray White how his business managed to secure major investment from Standard Bank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Capitec Bank half year earnings surge by 513%. How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.

30 September 2021 8:16 PM

Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank talks about their profits and how they were able to increase their active client base. Razia Khan chief economist at Standard Chartered Bank on Enoch Godongwana’s plans to build an inclusive economy. And on Personal Finance, Warren Ingram, financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The SIU names the culprits on the digital vibes' saga. ZOOM Shapeshifter : Sheraan Amod, CEO of RecoMed

29 September 2021 8:18 PM

 

Experts talk on the SIU report, which revealed former health minister Zweli Mkhize's direct influence on the Department of Health’s decision to award a R150-million contract to Digital Vibes. Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop WoodburnMann on how the new law to force South African companies to report pay differences between executives and workers may affect skills at the workplace. Then Sheraan Amod CEO of the RecoMed is the Shapeshifter of the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Treasury well on its way to rein in debt as it records its first budget primary surplus in three years. Investment School - Technical vs Fundamental investing

28 September 2021 8:51 PM

Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi Bank explains the budget primary surplus and what led to the Treasury achieving it. Then Bruce Whitfield speaks to the founder of the Sigmund Project, Alan Elliott Merschen on how the platform is revolutionizing the global tourism industry. And Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisor decodes  the difference between technical and fundamental investing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School - Technical vs Fundamental investing

28 September 2021 8:09 PM

Petri Redelinghuys | Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Xhanti Payi

28 September 2021 7:36 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's economy continues to bleed jobs

28 September 2021 7:03 PM

George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the Sigmund project is revolutionizing the global tourism industry

28 September 2021 6:55 PM

Alan Elliott Merschen | Founder of the Sigmund Project 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

