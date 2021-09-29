The SIU names the culprits on the digital vibes' saga. ZOOM Shapeshifter : Sheraan Amod, CEO of RecoMed

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
BBC - news and views from the UK
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Audrey Tinlin
Today at 10:15
LGE coverage: social issues in Cape Town City Bowl: CBD, Seapoint & Woodstock
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bevil Lucas - Activist at Reclaim the City
Michael Ender - Chair at Sea Point Fresnaye Bantry Bay Ratepayers and Residents Association (SFB)
Today at 10:30
What will happen if voter turn-out is too low these LGE 2021 - My Vote Counts explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Letlhogonolo Letshele - Electoral Researcher, at My Vote Counts
Today at 10:45
Mayoral candidate Rapid Fire: Geordin Hill-Lewis
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 10:53
Mayoral Candidate Rapid Fire- Fadiel Adams
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Prof Cheryl Hendricks
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cheryl Hendricks - Executive director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Film director Uga Carlini
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Uga Carlini
Today at 13:33
Food - Sushi tasting with Cape Point Vineyard (Chef Kieran Whyte IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lizanne van der Spuy
Kieran Whyte
Today at 13:40
Restaurant news with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - What to do if a tenant is late on rent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 14:50
Music - 50th anniversary of release of "Imagine"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Brokenshaw, music guru
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
'We stand for minority rights' - Freedom Front Plus Wouter Wessels Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections and MP Wouter Wessels to discuss its manifesto. 11 October 2021 8:15 AM
COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, Jonty Cogger on the judgment handed down. 11 October 2021 7:21 AM
'I would like to see politicians who recognise the human face of homelessness' Sara-Jayne King hosts a discussion as organisations helping the homeless use the local elections to draw attention to the issue. 10 October 2021 3:28 PM
'Stereotyping a community fans racial tensions more than a poster' - Steenhuisen Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 10 October 2021 10:18 AM
Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people Aubrey Masango speaks to the former Bosasa chief of operations and author of the tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 8 October 2021 1:11 PM
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest? Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares. 8 October 2021 12:06 PM
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line 9 October 2021 11:46 AM
"You need to have an end point" - advice for couples struggling with infertility Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues about the psychological impact of infertility on women and men. 9 October 2021 11:14 AM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 October 2021 9:12 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
The SIU names the culprits on the digital vibes' saga. ZOOM Shapeshifter : Sheraan Amod, CEO of RecoMed

The SIU names the culprits on the digital vibes' saga. ZOOM Shapeshifter : Sheraan Amod, CEO of RecoMed

29 September 2021 8:18 PM

 

Experts talk on the SIU report, which revealed former health minister Zweli Mkhize's direct influence on the Department of Health’s decision to award a R150-million contract to Digital Vibes. Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop WoodburnMann on how the new law to force South African companies to report pay differences between executives and workers may affect skills at the workplace. Then Sheraan Amod CEO of the RecoMed is the Shapeshifter of the week.


Is there a future for coal post Covid-19?

8 October 2021 7:12 PM

As the world transition towards green energy and cutting out carbon emission, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Jesse Burton, senior associate at E3G about the future of coal for South Africa and the entire globe. Then for Friday File, Lize Du Preez, marketing director and daughter of the founder of Carmién Tea, discusses flavoured rooibos. 

UK removes South Africa from its red list. Santam has again been ordered to pay 18 months' lockdown claims

7 October 2021 8:18 PM

Andrew Stark, MD at Flight Centre and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa CEO at TBCSA analyses the effects of SA being moved from the UK’s red list. The court reinforces its decision that Santam should pay contingent business interruption claims to Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen. Then on Personal Finance, Warren Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital explains how to earn an income from investments when interest rates are low and property rental income is falling

How economic policy can bolster up SA's manufacturing sector. Shapeshifter - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, UCT Vice- Chancellor

6 October 2021 8:10 PM

Mike Schussler, founder at Economists dot coza uses data to explain the decline of the country’s manufacturing sector and what the government can do to prop up the industry. Matthew Parks, parliamentary coordinator for Cosatu explains how their strike on Thursday will not further affect the country’s ailing economy. Then, Prof Mamakgethi Phakeng, UCT’s vice-chancellor is the Shapeshifter for this week. 

Sanlam and Absa to combine investment management businesses in South Africa. Investment School: Investment Edges.

5 October 2021 8:17 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director at Denker Capital explains Absa’s decision to exchange its investment business for a 17.5% stake in Sanlam Investment Holdings. Rob Stoke, non-executive chair at The Knowledge Trust on how they are working to tackle youth unemployment. In investment school, Mduduzi Luthuli co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital, decodes investment edges.

The presidency announces eight people nominated for the Chief Justice position. Pandora Papers: A simple guide to the leak

4 October 2021 8:18 PM

Chris Oxtoby, researcher at Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at UCT on the presidency’s process to elect the next Chief Justice. Tebogo Tshwane, Investigative Journalist at Amabhungane on the Pandora Papers and how they have implicated Zimbabwe’s richest man, Billy Rautenbach. And on Other People’s Money,  BBC Africa correspondent and author, Andrew Harding speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his career as a journalist. 

Icasa sets timetable to auction spectrum next March. South African Agri-FinTech Start-Up Secures a major Investment. Friday File: Aspire Art Auctions

1 October 2021 7:11 PM

Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor of Techcentral| analyses the effects of Icasa extending its timetable to auction spectrum next year. Grant Jacobs, CEO of Hello Choice tells Ray White how his business managed to secure major investment from Standard Bank.

Capitec Bank half year earnings surge by 513%. How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.

30 September 2021 8:16 PM

Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank talks about their profits and how they were able to increase their active client base. Razia Khan chief economist at Standard Chartered Bank on Enoch Godongwana’s plans to build an inclusive economy. And on Personal Finance, Warren Ingram, financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.

Treasury well on its way to rein in debt as it records its first budget primary surplus in three years. Investment School - Technical vs Fundamental investing

28 September 2021 8:51 PM

Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi Bank explains the budget primary surplus and what led to the Treasury achieving it. Then Bruce Whitfield speaks to the founder of the Sigmund Project, Alan Elliott Merschen on how the platform is revolutionizing the global tourism industry. And Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisor decodes  the difference between technical and fundamental investing

Investment School - Technical vs Fundamental investing

28 September 2021 8:09 PM

Petri Redelinghuys | Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors

COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent'

Local Politics

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

World

[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations

Sport Local

Dirco welcomes SA's removal from UK red list, says no tension between countries

11 October 2021 9:34 AM

Coalition governments are the future, says political commentator

11 October 2021 8:43 AM

Independents & new parties contesting polls signal political reform - Mgitywa

11 October 2021 8:17 AM

