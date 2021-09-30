Capitec Bank half year earnings surge by 513%. How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Stereotyping a community fans racial tensions more than a poster' - Steenhuisen Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 10 October 2021 10:18 AM
"You need to have an end point" - advice for couples struggling with infertility Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues about the psychological impact of infertility on women and men. 9 October 2021 11:14 AM
Is there still time to save for the festive season? Yes, says financial expert Sara-Jayne King speaks to certified financial planner Kirsty Scully about the best way to budget for the festive season. 9 October 2021 10:34 AM
View all Local
Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people Aubrey Masango speaks to the former Bosasa chief of operations and author of the tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 8 October 2021 1:11 PM
ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular. 8 October 2021 12:44 PM
Top cop Khehla Sitole may lose his job after inquiry into fitness to hold office Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Gareth Newham from the Institute for Security Studies about Khehla Sitole's suspension... 8 October 2021 12:15 PM
View all Politics
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest? Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares. 8 October 2021 12:06 PM
View all Business
A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line 9 October 2021 11:46 AM
Rainy weather on Saturday – brilliant sunshine, warm weather on Sunday Here’s what to expect weatherwise in and around Cape Town this weekend. 8 October 2021 3:09 PM
Parents urged to look out for signs of mental distress in children Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sadag operations manager Cassey Chambers about the increasing number of children facing men... 8 October 2021 10:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 October 2021 9:12 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Africa
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Opinion

The Money Show
Capitec Bank half year earnings surge by 513%. How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.

Capitec Bank half year earnings surge by 513%. How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.

30 September 2021 8:16 PM

Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank talks about their profits and how they were able to increase their active client base. Razia Khan chief economist at Standard Chartered Bank on Enoch Godongwana’s plans to build an inclusive economy. And on Personal Finance, Warren Ingram, financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.


Is there a future for coal post Covid-19?

8 October 2021 7:12 PM

As the world transition towards green energy and cutting out carbon emission, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Jesse Burton, senior associate at E3G about the future of coal for South Africa and the entire globe. Then for Friday File, Lize Du Preez, marketing director and daughter of the founder of Carmién Tea, discusses flavoured rooibos. 

UK removes South Africa from its red list. Santam has again been ordered to pay 18 months' lockdown claims

7 October 2021 8:18 PM

Andrew Stark, MD at Flight Centre and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa CEO at TBCSA analyses the effects of SA being moved from the UK’s red list. The court reinforces its decision that Santam should pay contingent business interruption claims to Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen. Then on Personal Finance, Warren Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital explains how to earn an income from investments when interest rates are low and property rental income is falling

How economic policy can bolster up SA's manufacturing sector. Shapeshifter - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, UCT Vice- Chancellor

6 October 2021 8:10 PM

Mike Schussler, founder at Economists dot coza uses data to explain the decline of the country’s manufacturing sector and what the government can do to prop up the industry. Matthew Parks, parliamentary coordinator for Cosatu explains how their strike on Thursday will not further affect the country’s ailing economy. Then, Prof Mamakgethi Phakeng, UCT’s vice-chancellor is the Shapeshifter for this week. 

Sanlam and Absa to combine investment management businesses in South Africa. Investment School: Investment Edges.

5 October 2021 8:17 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director at Denker Capital explains Absa’s decision to exchange its investment business for a 17.5% stake in Sanlam Investment Holdings. Rob Stoke, non-executive chair at The Knowledge Trust on how they are working to tackle youth unemployment. In investment school, Mduduzi Luthuli co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital, decodes investment edges.

The presidency announces eight people nominated for the Chief Justice position. Pandora Papers: A simple guide to the leak

4 October 2021 8:18 PM

Chris Oxtoby, researcher at Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at UCT on the presidency’s process to elect the next Chief Justice. Tebogo Tshwane, Investigative Journalist at Amabhungane on the Pandora Papers and how they have implicated Zimbabwe’s richest man, Billy Rautenbach. And on Other People’s Money,  BBC Africa correspondent and author, Andrew Harding speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his career as a journalist. 

Icasa sets timetable to auction spectrum next March. South African Agri-FinTech Start-Up Secures a major Investment. Friday File: Aspire Art Auctions

1 October 2021 7:11 PM

Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor of Techcentral| analyses the effects of Icasa extending its timetable to auction spectrum next year. Grant Jacobs, CEO of Hello Choice tells Ray White how his business managed to secure major investment from Standard Bank.

The SIU names the culprits on the digital vibes' saga. ZOOM Shapeshifter : Sheraan Amod, CEO of RecoMed

29 September 2021 8:18 PM

 

Experts talk on the SIU report, which revealed former health minister Zweli Mkhize's direct influence on the Department of Health’s decision to award a R150-million contract to Digital Vibes. Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop WoodburnMann on how the new law to force South African companies to report pay differences between executives and workers may affect skills at the workplace. Then Sheraan Amod CEO of the RecoMed is the Shapeshifter of the week.

Treasury well on its way to rein in debt as it records its first budget primary surplus in three years. Investment School - Technical vs Fundamental investing

28 September 2021 8:51 PM

Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi Bank explains the budget primary surplus and what led to the Treasury achieving it. Then Bruce Whitfield speaks to the founder of the Sigmund Project, Alan Elliott Merschen on how the platform is revolutionizing the global tourism industry. And Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisor decodes  the difference between technical and fundamental investing

Investment School - Technical vs Fundamental investing

28 September 2021 8:09 PM

Petri Redelinghuys | Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors

Eskom formulating load shedding plan for weekend and early next week - spokesman

Local

'Stereotyping a community fans racial tensions more than a poster' - Steenhuisen

Local Politics

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

World

EWN Highlights

Employers urged to make use of COVID-19 vaccination pop-up sites

10 October 2021 10:29 AM

Wrong number: Squid Game card triggers call deluge

10 October 2021 10:12 AM

We are dealing with disputes within Zulu royal family: Ramaphosa

10 October 2021 8:22 AM

