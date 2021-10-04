The presidency announces eight people nominated for the Chief Justice position. Pandora Papers: A simple guide to the leak

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital. 12 October 2021 7:50 PM
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused MEC Mandla Msibi Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about the Mpumalanga MEC who was arrested... 12 October 2021 1:52 PM
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Man wanted in connection with murder of Gugulethu woman who was burnt alive The Western Cape Community Safety Department is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone who can help locate murder suspect Lwazi Sibind... 12 October 2021 12:39 PM
Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants Breakfast host Refiilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the party's offering ahead of the upcoming municipal... 12 October 2021 9:19 AM
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy Rice 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months' The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron. 12 October 2021 8:29 PM
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5% 'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital). 12 October 2021 6:58 PM
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice… Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus. 12 October 2021 2:06 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
The Money Show
4 October 2021 8:18 PM

Chris Oxtoby, researcher at Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at UCT on the presidency’s process to elect the next Chief Justice. Tebogo Tshwane, Investigative Journalist at Amabhungane on the Pandora Papers and how they have implicated Zimbabwe’s richest man, Billy Rautenbach. And on Other People’s Money,  BBC Africa correspondent and author, Andrew Harding speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his career as a journalist. 


Manufacturing production bounces back following July unrest and the IMF revises the economic growth upward to 5%

12 October 2021 8:14 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital analyses how the country’s economy is growing as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have been further relaxed. Andy Rice, branding and advertising experts, discusses his heroes and zeroes in the advertising world. Then Mia Kruger, director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management explains the basics of behavioural finance. 

A look back at Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s tenure as he preps to step down at midnight

11 October 2021 8:19 PM

Retired judge Dennis Davis explains the importance of a chief justice while also looking at the outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s tenure. Designer, David Tlali will join Bruce Whitfield on the luxury of conversation brought to you Lexus LS 500. And Chester Missing and his friend, Conrad Koch discusses politics and their relationship with money. 

Is there a future for coal post Covid-19?

8 October 2021 7:12 PM

As the world transition towards green energy and cutting out carbon emission, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Jesse Burton, senior associate at E3G about the future of coal for South Africa and the entire globe. Then for Friday File, Lize Du Preez, marketing director and daughter of the founder of Carmién Tea, discusses flavoured rooibos. 

UK removes South Africa from its red list. Santam has again been ordered to pay 18 months' lockdown claims

7 October 2021 8:18 PM

Andrew Stark, MD at Flight Centre and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa CEO at TBCSA analyses the effects of SA being moved from the UK’s red list. The court reinforces its decision that Santam should pay contingent business interruption claims to Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen. Then on Personal Finance, Warren Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital explains how to earn an income from investments when interest rates are low and property rental income is falling

How economic policy can bolster up SA's manufacturing sector. Shapeshifter - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, UCT Vice- Chancellor

6 October 2021 8:10 PM

Mike Schussler, founder at Economists dot coza uses data to explain the decline of the country’s manufacturing sector and what the government can do to prop up the industry. Matthew Parks, parliamentary coordinator for Cosatu explains how their strike on Thursday will not further affect the country’s ailing economy. Then, Prof Mamakgethi Phakeng, UCT’s vice-chancellor is the Shapeshifter for this week. 

Sanlam and Absa to combine investment management businesses in South Africa. Investment School: Investment Edges.

5 October 2021 8:17 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director at Denker Capital explains Absa’s decision to exchange its investment business for a 17.5% stake in Sanlam Investment Holdings. Rob Stoke, non-executive chair at The Knowledge Trust on how they are working to tackle youth unemployment. In investment school, Mduduzi Luthuli co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital, decodes investment edges.

Icasa sets timetable to auction spectrum next March. South African Agri-FinTech Start-Up Secures a major Investment. Friday File: Aspire Art Auctions

1 October 2021 7:11 PM

Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor of Techcentral| analyses the effects of Icasa extending its timetable to auction spectrum next year. Grant Jacobs, CEO of Hello Choice tells Ray White how his business managed to secure major investment from Standard Bank.

Capitec Bank half year earnings surge by 513%. How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.

30 September 2021 8:16 PM

Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank talks about their profits and how they were able to increase their active client base. Razia Khan chief economist at Standard Chartered Bank on Enoch Godongwana’s plans to build an inclusive economy. And on Personal Finance, Warren Ingram, financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.

The SIU names the culprits on the digital vibes' saga. ZOOM Shapeshifter : Sheraan Amod, CEO of RecoMed

29 September 2021 8:18 PM

 

Experts talk on the SIU report, which revealed former health minister Zweli Mkhize's direct influence on the Department of Health’s decision to award a R150-million contract to Digital Vibes. Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop WoodburnMann on how the new law to force South African companies to report pay differences between executives and workers may affect skills at the workplace. Then Sheraan Amod CEO of the RecoMed is the Shapeshifter of the week.

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5%

Business

Residents push to convert abandoned plot where paedophile Gert van Rooyen lived

Local

kykNET's campaign shines the spotlight on cyberbullying

12 October 2021 9:02 PM

Bafana Bafana beat Ethiopia 1-0 in front of 2,000 fans

12 October 2021 8:08 PM

Probe into bus crash that claimed 9 lives, injured 60 others under way

12 October 2021 7:40 PM

