UK removes South Africa from its red list. Santam has again been ordered to pay 18 months' lockdown claims

Bruce Whitfield speaks to the CEO of Long4Life Brian Joffe about his decision to step down as the head of the company to take a position as chair of the same company. Joffe also speaks about the company receiving an unsolicited express of interest in all of its shares. Terry Gale, chairman of Exporters Club Western Cape explains what is causing the global supply crisis. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital discusses the importance of knowing the risk of your investments.

