Is there a future for coal post Covid-19?

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:46
T20 World Cup Opener: South Africa vs Australia
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Khalid Mohidin - Editor at Cricket Fanatics Magazine
Today at 06:10
The Atlas DigiBus is handed over to new home
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Sue Anderson
Today at 06:25
ABSA Cape Epic update with Liezel van der Westhuizen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 06:40
City Faves: Table Mountain wins Africa's leading tourist attraction award
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wahida Parker - Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Numsa strike is over, but at what cost to SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman - Dir of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission
Today at 07:20
Interpol launches new cybersecurity platform
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Mashaile - Ambassador at Interpol
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Binge Club - returning classics
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Green
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Old analoque TVs will be switched off
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 10:30
Snakes season has begun - Poison Information Helpline of Western Cape urges residents to be careful
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Carine Marks - Director at Western Cape Poison Information Centre
Davine Sansom
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Impilo Beaux
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Winston van Heerden - Co-Founder & Director at Impilo Beauty
Latest Local
Dominance of Takealot among issues to be investigated by Competition Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to James Hodge about the Competition Commission's online market inquiry - public hearings set for November. 21 October 2021 6:49 PM
We can't afford to open Cape Point earlier than 7am, says TMNP park manager Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to TMNP park manager Frans van Rooyen about reviewing the Cape Point opening times. 21 October 2021 6:24 PM
Heads up! Cape Town's paid on-street parking will make a comeback from November The City of Cape Town has announced the phased resumption of parking management services in various areas across the metro. 21 October 2021 5:16 PM
View all Local
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development' The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten. 21 October 2021 7:33 PM
ActionSA proposes stickers or rubber stamps to remedy IEC ballot paper omission Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Action SA national chair Michael Beaumont and Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 21 October 2021 2:15 PM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
View all Politics
Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging' John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick. 21 October 2021 11:16 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
View all Business
'Pawternity' leave for new pet owners isn't such a bad idea, says Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Rebecca Davis about the stories that have created a stir in the news and on social medi... 21 October 2021 4:24 PM
Understanding the psychological reasons people fall for online scams Lester speaks to Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein, and Ryan Stramrood who's profile was used by online scammers. 21 October 2021 2:21 PM
Allan Barnard on swapping a radio mic for a braai tong in the Swartland On this leg of Lester's virtual small dorp tour, he chats with the co-owner of Kasteelberg Country Inn & Bistro in Riebeck Kastee... 21 October 2021 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] "Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it" - Jeffrey Archer Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to bestselling author Jeffrey Archer about his writing career and latest novel 'Over My De... 20 October 2021 7:42 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Donald Trump to launch 'TRUTH Social' to 'stand up to Big Tech' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 October 2021 3:06 PM
'We’re talking about an actual Jurassic Park!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 October 2021 9:44 AM
View all World
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
View all Africa
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Is there a future for coal post Covid-19?

Is there a future for coal post Covid-19?

8 October 2021 7:12 PM

As the world transition towards green energy and cutting out carbon emission, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Jesse Burton, senior associate at E3G about the future of coal for South Africa and the entire globe. Then for Friday File, Lize Du Preez, marketing director and daughter of the founder of Carmién Tea, discusses flavoured rooibos. 


More episodes from The Money Show

The Competition Commission to look at why certain online shops are dominating the e-commerce market

21 October 2021 8:15 PM

James Hodge, chief economist at Competition Commission explains why they are planning to probe the e-commerce market in the country.  Dr Eric Levenstein, director at Werksmans Attorneys on SA’s business rescue system being recognised by a US Court as a viable working system. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses how you should invest for your children and grandchildren

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay records a gross profit decreased 3.4% to R8.4 billion, with the gross profit margin lower at 18.2% of turnover as a result of the July unrest

20 October 2021 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Boone, CEO of Pick n Pay about his appointment as the leader of the company and the supermarket's financial results. Ettienne le Roux, chief economist at RMB discusses concerns of inflation after annual consumer price inflation rose to 5% in September up from 4.9%.  Then, Paul Hanratty, Group Chief Executive Officer at Sanlam is the Shapeshifter for this week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ACSA records a profit loss of R2,6-billion in the 2020/21 financial year, resulting in the second loss in the company’s 28-year history.

19 October 2021 8:17 PM

Mpumi Mpofu, chief executive officer at Airports Company of South Africa on the company’s financial results. Gordon Angus, executive director at the SA engineers and founders' association on how previous wage negotiations in the steel and engineering sector have resulted in job losses in the industry. And Pieter Hundersmarck, fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management looks at five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorist

18 October 2021 8:18 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib talks about the Automobile Association’s warning on the increase of petrol price in the coming days. Lings explains how this increase will trinkle into other parts of the economy. Jerome Brink, director in the tax & exchange control practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr decodes what SARS and Spur are fighting about. And on Other People’s Money, Stuart Theobald, co-founder & executive chairman at Intellidex discusses his relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa’s Cape Epic 2021 and the growing culture of cycling

15 October 2021 7:05 PM

Michael Flinn, managing director of Absa's Cape Epic discusses what participants and viewers can expect from this year’s race. Andrew McLean, cycling expert and founder at Cycle Lab reflects on the growing cycling culture in SA. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Long4Life continues to focus on sales growth, even as CEO considers a different role

14 October 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to the CEO of Long4Life Brian Joffe about his decision to step down as the head of the company to take a position as chair of the same company. Joffe also speaks about the company receiving an unsolicited express of interest in all of its shares. Terry Gale, chairman of Exporters Club Western Cape explains what is causing the global supply crisis. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital discusses the importance of knowing the risk of your investments. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retail sales bounce back to 4.9 % in August after they sharply decreased by 11.1% following the July unrest

13 October 2021 8:18 PM

Siphamandla Mkwanazi, senior economist at FNB reflects on the retail sales after they bounced back from a steep declined caused by the July unrest. Matt Bronwell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco on how small businesses are returning to “normal” as lockdowns are being relaxed. Lisa Illingworth, CEO at Future Proof SA discusses the benefits of teaching entrepreneurship to pupils. And Aaniyah Omardien, founder and director of The Beach Co-Op is this week's Shapeshifter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Manufacturing production bounces back following July unrest and the IMF revises the economic growth upward to 5%

12 October 2021 8:14 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital analyses how the country’s economy is growing as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have been further relaxed. Andy Rice, branding and advertising experts, discusses his heroes and zeroes in the advertising world. Then Mia Kruger, director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management explains the basics of behavioural finance. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look back at Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s tenure as he preps to step down at midnight

11 October 2021 8:19 PM

Retired judge Dennis Davis explains the importance of a chief justice while also looking at the outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s tenure. Designer, David Tlali will join Bruce Whitfield on the luxury of conversation brought to you Lexus LS 500. And Chester Missing and his friend, Conrad Koch discusses politics and their relationship with money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heads up! Cape Town's paid on-street parking will make a comeback from November

Local

Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted'

Local Opinion

ActionSA proposes stickers or rubber stamps to remedy IEC ballot paper omission

Politics

Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital: Buckingham Palace

22 October 2021 5:19 AM

'We need to fight back and defend women's rights' - UN Secretary

21 October 2021 9:04 PM

Mediators reach Eswatini as new death reported in protests

21 October 2021 9:01 PM

