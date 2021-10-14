Long4Life continues to focus on sales growth, even as CEO considers a different role

Bruce Whitfield speaks to the CEO of Long4Life Brian Joffe about his decision to step down as the head of the company to take a position as chair of the same company. Joffe also speaks about the company receiving an unsolicited express of interest in all of its shares. Terry Gale, chairman of Exporters Club Western Cape explains what is causing the global supply crisis. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital discusses the importance of knowing the risk of your investments.
Siphamandla Mkwanazi, senior economist at FNB reflects on the retail sales after they bounced back from a steep declined caused by the July unrest. Matt Bronwell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco on how small businesses are returning to “normal” as lockdowns are being relaxed. Lisa Illingworth, CEO at Future Proof SA discusses the benefits of teaching entrepreneurship to pupils. And Aaniyah Omardien, founder and director of The Beach Co-Op is this week's ShapeshifterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital analyses how the country’s economy is growing as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have been further relaxed. Andy Rice, branding and advertising experts, discusses his heroes and zeroes in the advertising world. Then Mia Kruger, director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management explains the basics of behavioural finance.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Retired judge Dennis Davis explains the importance of a chief justice while also looking at the outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s tenure. Designer, David Tlali will join Bruce Whitfield on the luxury of conversation brought to you Lexus LS 500. And Chester Missing and his friend, Conrad Koch discusses politics and their relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As the world transition towards green energy and cutting out carbon emission, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Jesse Burton, senior associate at E3G about the future of coal for South Africa and the entire globe. Then for Friday File, Lize Du Preez, marketing director and daughter of the founder of Carmién Tea, discusses flavoured rooibos.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Andrew Stark, MD at Flight Centre and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa CEO at TBCSA analyses the effects of SA being moved from the UK’s red list. The court reinforces its decision that Santam should pay contingent business interruption claims to Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen. Then on Personal Finance, Warren Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital explains how to earn an income from investments when interest rates are low and property rental income is fallingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mike Schussler, founder at Economists dot coza uses data to explain the decline of the country’s manufacturing sector and what the government can do to prop up the industry. Matthew Parks, parliamentary coordinator for Cosatu explains how their strike on Thursday will not further affect the country’s ailing economy. Then, Prof Mamakgethi Phakeng, UCT’s vice-chancellor is the Shapeshifter for this week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kokkie Kooyman, executive director at Denker Capital explains Absa’s decision to exchange its investment business for a 17.5% stake in Sanlam Investment Holdings. Rob Stoke, non-executive chair at The Knowledge Trust on how they are working to tackle youth unemployment. In investment school, Mduduzi Luthuli co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital, decodes investment edges.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chris Oxtoby, researcher at Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at UCT on the presidency’s process to elect the next Chief Justice. Tebogo Tshwane, Investigative Journalist at Amabhungane on the Pandora Papers and how they have implicated Zimbabwe’s richest man, Billy Rautenbach. And on Other People’s Money, BBC Africa correspondent and author, Andrew Harding speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his career as a journalist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor of Techcentral| analyses the effects of Icasa extending its timetable to auction spectrum next year. Grant Jacobs, CEO of Hello Choice tells Ray White how his business managed to secure major investment from Standard Bank.LISTEN TO PODCAST