Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorist

Today at 15:40
Stormers Friday Victory at The United Rugby Championship
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 15:50
The Out of Order Index: The News24 Municipality Study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Gerber
Today at 16:05
The Collapse of The Master's Office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis Van Vuren - CEO at The Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa (FISA)
Today at 16:20
The Transnet Force Majeure
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Walwyn - Director for Maritime Affairs at South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer - Co-founder at rogz
Today at 17:05
Municipal Elections 2021: Why this is the most unpredictable elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke
Today at 17:20
Child vaccination begins tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Wildlife And Conservationist Attempts swim to and from Dyer Island
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dewet Du Toit
Latest Local
Court grants bail of R500 to 13 'indigent' military vets in hostage case Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo about the hostage case. 19 October 2021 1:14 PM
"It's good for us all" SA Paediatric Association supports Covid jabs for kids Zain Johnson speaks to Prof Mignon McCulloch at the South African Paediatric Association about children and Covid-19 vaccinations. 19 October 2021 12:57 PM
Is video animation your dream? Free training offered by triggerfish online Triggerfish Academy CEO Colin Payne chats to Refilwe Moloto about the wonderful opportunities for young people wanting to enter th... 19 October 2021 12:39 PM
View all Local
DA is disingenuous and doesn't have a track record of governing well - Croucamp CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political commentator Dr. Piet Croucamp about the state of SA's opposition parti... 19 October 2021 12:26 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths' John Maytham speaks to Jonny Myers, Emeritus Professor in Public Health Medicine, at the University of Cape Town. 19 October 2021 8:40 AM
View all Politics
John Maytham's investing a month's salary in crypto, but is it legit? Crypto 101 John Maytham speaks to the FCSA's Brandon Topham about the increasing number of cryptocurrency scams 19 October 2021 10:24 AM
Shutdown of Richards Bay terminal to exacerbate Transnet port issues - economist Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven about a fire that forced Richard's Ba... 19 October 2021 8:52 AM
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase. 18 October 2021 6:37 PM
View all Business
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
Foodies of SA drops new cookbook with creative and clever food ideas CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cassidy Nydahl, the co-author of "Foodies of South Africa: Kitchen Shortcuts". 18 October 2021 3:38 PM
Apps can be a game-changer for the visually impaired Pippa Hudson speaks to Carter McGarth about the apps, chats to blind adventurer Christopher Venter, and optometrist Andy Muir. 18 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
View all Sport
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Chef banged up in Dubai for 19 months over misunderstood text message Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 19 October 2021 9:24 AM
'He refused to accept that race would limit his dreams' Obama tribute to Powell Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines across the globe. 19 October 2021 8:50 AM
'Vaping may help you quit smoking' - FDA approves sale of some e-cigarettes Lester Kiewit speaks to the National Council Against Smoking following the FDA approval of some vape products last week. 18 October 2021 12:48 PM
View all World
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorist

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorist

18 October 2021 8:18 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib talks about the Automobile Association’s warning on the increase of petrol price in the coming days. Lings explains how this increase will trinkle into other parts of the economy. Jerome Brink, director in the tax & exchange control practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr decodes what SARS and Spur are fighting about. And on Other People’s Money, Stuart Theobald, co-founder & executive chairman at Intellidex discusses his relationship with money.


More episodes from The Money Show

Absa’s Cape Epic 2021. The growing culture of cycling.

15 October 2021 7:05 PM

Michael Flinn, managing director of Absa's Cape Epic discusses what participants and viewers can expect from this year’s race. Andrew McLean, cycling expert and founder at Cycle Lab reflects on the growing cycling culture in SA. And for Friday File, Bjorn Vye, owner of Vye Cycle Kit gives the 411 on sportswear. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Long4Life continues to focus on sales growth, even as CEO considers a different role

14 October 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to the CEO of Long4Life Brian Joffe about his decision to step down as the head of the company to take a position as chair of the same company. Joffe also speaks about the company receiving an unsolicited express of interest in all of its shares. Terry Gale, chairman of Exporters Club Western Cape explains what is causing the global supply crisis. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital discusses the importance of knowing the risk of your investments. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retail sales bounce back to 4.9 % in August after they sharply decreased by 11.1% following the July unrest

13 October 2021 8:18 PM

Siphamandla Mkwanazi, senior economist at FNB reflects on the retail sales after they bounced back from a steep declined caused by the July unrest. Matt Bronwell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco on how small businesses are returning to “normal” as lockdowns are being relaxed. Lisa Illingworth, CEO at Future Proof SA discusses the benefits of teaching entrepreneurship to pupils. And Aaniyah Omardien, founder and director of The Beach Co-Op is this week's Shapeshifter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Manufacturing production bounces back following July unrest and the IMF revises the economic growth upward to 5%

12 October 2021 8:14 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital analyses how the country’s economy is growing as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have been further relaxed. Andy Rice, branding and advertising experts, discusses his heroes and zeroes in the advertising world. Then Mia Kruger, director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management explains the basics of behavioural finance. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look back at Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s tenure as he preps to step down at midnight

11 October 2021 8:19 PM

Retired judge Dennis Davis explains the importance of a chief justice while also looking at the outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s tenure. Designer, David Tlali will join Bruce Whitfield on the luxury of conversation brought to you Lexus LS 500. And Chester Missing and his friend, Conrad Koch discusses politics and their relationship with money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is there a future for coal post Covid-19?

8 October 2021 7:12 PM

As the world transition towards green energy and cutting out carbon emission, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Jesse Burton, senior associate at E3G about the future of coal for South Africa and the entire globe. Then for Friday File, Lize Du Preez, marketing director and daughter of the founder of Carmién Tea, discusses flavoured rooibos. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK removes South Africa from its red list. Santam has again been ordered to pay 18 months' lockdown claims

7 October 2021 8:18 PM

Andrew Stark, MD at Flight Centre and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa CEO at TBCSA analyses the effects of SA being moved from the UK’s red list. The court reinforces its decision that Santam should pay contingent business interruption claims to Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen. Then on Personal Finance, Warren Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital explains how to earn an income from investments when interest rates are low and property rental income is falling

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How economic policy can bolster up SA's manufacturing sector. Shapeshifter - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, UCT Vice- Chancellor

6 October 2021 8:10 PM

Mike Schussler, founder at Economists dot coza uses data to explain the decline of the country’s manufacturing sector and what the government can do to prop up the industry. Matthew Parks, parliamentary coordinator for Cosatu explains how their strike on Thursday will not further affect the country’s ailing economy. Then, Prof Mamakgethi Phakeng, UCT’s vice-chancellor is the Shapeshifter for this week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sanlam and Absa to combine investment management businesses in South Africa. Investment School: Investment Edges.

5 October 2021 8:17 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director at Denker Capital explains Absa’s decision to exchange its investment business for a 17.5% stake in Sanlam Investment Holdings. Rob Stoke, non-executive chair at The Knowledge Trust on how they are working to tackle youth unemployment. In investment school, Mduduzi Luthuli co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital, decodes investment edges.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Victims of alleged Hermanus surf coach rapist urged to come forward to open case

Local

'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths'

Local Politics

MEC Schäfer appeals to all WC residents to avoid disrupting matric exams

Local

EWN Highlights

2 people questioned after murder of KZN ANC councillor candidate

19 October 2021 3:15 PM

Police prioritise probe into murder of KZN EFF councillor candidate Shangase

19 October 2021 2:26 PM

Poor citizens in Africa threatened by accelerating climate change: UN

19 October 2021 2:14 PM

