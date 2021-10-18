Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorist

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:10
Taxi sector intimidation and extortion remains unchecked
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Velani Ludidi - Reporter at Weekend Argus
Mandla Hermanus - Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
Today at 06:25
Teens from dangerous 'hood crowned Western Cape chess champs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eugene Steenkamp - Development Officer at Elsies River Chess Club
Today at 06:40
City Fave: Rocksole Shoe and Bag Repair
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raj Jaga - Owner at Rocksole
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Last push! Voting Polls here we come!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 07:20
Should we be concerned about Koeberg's engineer exodus?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mike Rossouw - Independent energy advisor at ...
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Jean-Marc Johannes is South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder! - IN STUDIO
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Marc Johannes
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:05
SMALL PARTIES: One Humanity Movement
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lauren Evanthea - Founder at Organic Humanity Movement
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist kids edition & Christel House
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Interfaith spring fair at gatesville mosque
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sataar Parker - Spokesperson at Gatesville Mosque
Today at 10:45
World Stroke Day
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pamela Naidoo
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: VR experience
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Producer prices for manufactured goods soar to highest level in 5 years Bruce Whitfield interviews Stats SA's Patrick Kelly (Chief Director: Price Statistics) about the September Producer Price Index. 28 October 2021 6:55 PM
View all Local
Pravin Gordhan and Eskom board need to go, says Mbhazima Shilowa Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to columnis and former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa about SA's electricity crisis. 28 October 2021 3:56 PM
Political Analysis: KZN 'hotspots of violence' in run-up to elections Refilwe Moloto speaks to honorary research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Law Mary de Haas. 28 October 2021 10:14 AM
READ FULL STATEMENT: Quinton de Kock apologises, will take the knee Quinton de Kock apologies to his teammates and the fans and added he meant no disrespect to the West Indies team. 28 October 2021 9:51 AM
View all Politics
Corruption-tainted EOH swings back into profit on turnaround strategy 'An amazing effort' - CEO Stephen van Coller talks to The Money Show about EOH's results for the financial year 2021. 28 October 2021 7:52 PM
Offshore diversification in a global universe Approximately 2 500 PPS clients with honours or higher qualifications have emigrated in the last year. 28 October 2021 3:15 PM
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 28 October 2021 2:17 PM
View all Business
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns. 28 October 2021 11:37 AM
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there? John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen. 28 October 2021 8:20 AM
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 27 October 2021 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
View all Sport
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns. 28 October 2021 11:37 AM
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest! Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest. 27 October 2021 3:17 PM
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture... 27 October 2021 1:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti. 28 October 2021 11:24 AM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
View all World
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
View all Africa
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorist

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorist

18 October 2021 8:18 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib talks about the Automobile Association’s warning on the increase of petrol price in the coming days. Lings explains how this increase will trickle into other parts of the economy. Jerome Brink, director in the tax & exchange control practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr decodes what SARS and Spur are fighting about. And on Other People’s Money, Stuart Theobald, co-founder & executive chairman at Intellidex discusses his relationship with money.


More episodes from The Money Show

Producer inflation jumped to 7.8% y/y in September from 7.2 % the largest annual rise since Feb 2016

28 October 2021 8:16 PM

Patrick Kelly, chief director for Price Statistics at Stats SA, explains factors that led to the steep increase in producer inflation. Then, EOH’s Stephen van Coller on their financial results. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to know if you have shock absorbers in your investments 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Famous Brands' group revenue rose 50% to R3bn year on year to end-August, but remains 22% down from before Covid-19

27 October 2021 8:19 PM

Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands on load-shedding and their improving financial results.Natasha Maharaj, marketing director for Distell discusses what led to the shortages of Savanna ciders. Then president of Ford Motoring Company of SA Neale Hill is this week's Shapeshifter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sipho Pityana: Why I am suing the bank regulator

26 October 2021 8:15 PM

Sipho Pityana, former president of Business Unity SA on his claims that Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority blocked his nomination to become Absa's chairperson. James Formby, Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank discusses why the SA delegation needs a detailed COP26 plan. Then in our Investment School,  Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss explains personal share portfolio using your retirement funds

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Blue Train is back on track

26 October 2021 3:23 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This is why coal companies are partnering and committing to producer green energy for power utility, Eskom. Aspen doubles up with a new anaesthetic manufacturing and J&J vaccine line Gqeberha.

25 October 2021 8:16 PM

Coal miners and suppliers to Eskom (Exxaro, Seriti) commit to solar projects in partnership with the power utility and Aspen opened the southern hemisphere’s largest general anaesthetics manufacturing plant. Themba Godi , Former Chairperson at Scopa’s  share his views and philosophy toward investing and saving money 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How problems at Transnet are costing SA's coal exporters billions

22 October 2021 7:23 PM

Mike Schussler, chief economist, and founder at Economists.co.za on how inefficiencies at Transnet's ports and rails are affecting the country’s coal exports. Keet Van Zy, founding partner at VC firm and Knife Capital on the meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa had with SA entrepreneurs to hear how they can be best supported. For Friday File, Norman Meyer, co-founder at Meyer Von Wielligh on their bespoke furniture inspired by nature.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Competition Commission to look at why certain online shops are dominating the e-commerce market

21 October 2021 8:15 PM

James Hodge, chief economist at Competition Commission explains why they are planning to probe the e-commerce market in the country.  Dr Eric Levenstein, director at Werksmans Attorneys on SA’s business rescue system being recognised by a US Court as a viable working system. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses how you should invest for your children and grandchildren

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay records a gross profit decreased 3.4% to R8.4 billion, with the gross profit margin lower at 18.2% of turnover as a result of the July unrest

20 October 2021 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Boone, CEO of Pick n Pay about his appointment as the leader of the company and the supermarket's financial results. Ettienne le Roux, chief economist at RMB discusses concerns of inflation after annual consumer price inflation rose to 5% in September up from 4.9%.  Then, Paul Hanratty, Group Chief Executive Officer at Sanlam is the Shapeshifter for this week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ACSA records a profit loss of R2,6-billion in the 2020/21 financial year, resulting in the second loss in the company’s 28-year history.

19 October 2021 8:17 PM

Mpumi Mpofu, chief executive officer at Airports Company of South Africa on the company’s financial results. Gordon Angus, executive director at the SA engineers and founders' association on how previous wage negotiations in the steel and engineering sector have resulted in job losses in the industry. And Pieter Hundersmarck, fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management looks at five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

CT church pushes pro-vax message: 'The Blood of Jesus won't save you from Covid'

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA

Sport

EWN Highlights

Opposition to Sudan military coup grows

29 October 2021 6:08 AM

Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'

29 October 2021 5:36 AM

Biden to meet ally Pope Francis ahead of G20 summit

29 October 2021 5:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA