Famous Brands' group revenue rose 50% to R3bn year on year to end-August, but remains 22% down from before Covid-19

Latest Local
Gordhan: No power cuts on election day, loadshedding stages to drop into weekend Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom leadership brief the media on measures to be taken in runup to the election. 27 October 2021 7:04 PM
Fourth case of rabies detected in Strand prompts two-day vaccination drive Provincial veterinary services will be offering free rabies vaccination in Strand after the latest case was detected in the area. 27 October 2021 5:38 PM
Beware: Fake Telkom directory update scam rears its head again This week on Consumer Talk Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisit a scam story that just won’t go away 27 October 2021 4:23 PM
Citizen Satisfaction Index in SA lowest in 5 years, Cape Town scores highest Mandy Wiener speaks to Senior Consultant at Consulta Natasha Doren. 27 October 2021 1:57 PM
What the DA, ANC and EFF promise to voters who choose them to lead Refilwe Moloto interviews Fiona Abrahams (ANC), Dr Wandile Kasibe (EFF), and Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA). 27 October 2021 9:06 AM
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector 'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA. 26 October 2021 9:04 PM
'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results. 27 October 2021 8:35 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 27 October 2021 7:49 PM
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 27 October 2021 2:42 PM
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track! "Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 26 October 2021 3:37 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 26 October 2021 1:33 PM
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest! Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest. 27 October 2021 3:17 PM
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture... 27 October 2021 1:44 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 26 October 2021 9:41 AM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
The Money Show
Famous Brands' group revenue rose 50% to R3bn year on year to end-August, but remains 22% down from before Covid-19

27 October 2021 8:19 PM

Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands on load-shedding and their improving financial results.Natasha Maharaj, marketing director for Distell discusses what led to the shortages of Savanna ciders. Then president of Ford Motoring Company of SA Neale Hill is this week's Shapeshifter.


Sipho Pityana: Why I am suing the bank regulator

26 October 2021 8:15 PM

Sipho Pityana, former president of Business Unity SA on his claims that Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority blocked his nomination to become Absa's chairperson. James Formby, Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank discusses why the SA delegation needs a detailed COP26 plan. Then in our Investment School,  Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss explains personal share portfolio using your retirement funds

Blue Train is back on track

26 October 2021 3:23 PM
This is why coal companies are partnering and committing to producer green energy for power utility, Eskom. Aspen doubles up with a new anaesthetic manufacturing and J&J vaccine line Gqeberha.

25 October 2021 8:16 PM

Coal miners and suppliers to Eskom (Exxaro, Seriti) commit to solar projects in partnership with the power utility and Aspen opened the southern hemisphere’s largest general anaesthetics manufacturing plant. Themba Godi , Former Chairperson at Scopa’s  share his views and philosophy toward investing and saving money 

How problems at Transnet are costing SA's coal exporters billions

22 October 2021 7:23 PM

Mike Schussler, chief economist, and founder at Economists.co.za on how inefficiencies at Transnet's ports and rails are affecting the country’s coal exports. Keet Van Zy, founding partner at VC firm and Knife Capital on the meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa had with SA entrepreneurs to hear how they can be best supported. For Friday File, Norman Meyer, co-founder at Meyer Von Wielligh on their bespoke furniture inspired by nature.

The Competition Commission to look at why certain online shops are dominating the e-commerce market

21 October 2021 8:15 PM

James Hodge, chief economist at Competition Commission explains why they are planning to probe the e-commerce market in the country.  Dr Eric Levenstein, director at Werksmans Attorneys on SA’s business rescue system being recognised by a US Court as a viable working system. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses how you should invest for your children and grandchildren

Pick n Pay records a gross profit decreased 3.4% to R8.4 billion, with the gross profit margin lower at 18.2% of turnover as a result of the July unrest

20 October 2021 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Boone, CEO of Pick n Pay about his appointment as the leader of the company and the supermarket's financial results. Ettienne le Roux, chief economist at RMB discusses concerns of inflation after annual consumer price inflation rose to 5% in September up from 4.9%.  Then, Paul Hanratty, Group Chief Executive Officer at Sanlam is the Shapeshifter for this week. 

ACSA records a profit loss of R2,6-billion in the 2020/21 financial year, resulting in the second loss in the company’s 28-year history.

19 October 2021 8:17 PM

Mpumi Mpofu, chief executive officer at Airports Company of South Africa on the company’s financial results. Gordon Angus, executive director at the SA engineers and founders' association on how previous wage negotiations in the steel and engineering sector have resulted in job losses in the industry. And Pieter Hundersmarck, fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management looks at five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets. 

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorist

18 October 2021 8:18 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib talks about the Automobile Association’s warning on the increase of petrol price in the coming days. Lings explains how this increase will trickle into other parts of the economy. Jerome Brink, director in the tax & exchange control practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr decodes what SARS and Spur are fighting about. And on Other People’s Money, Stuart Theobald, co-founder & executive chairman at Intellidex discusses his relationship with money.

Absa’s Cape Epic 2021 and the growing culture of cycling

15 October 2021 7:05 PM

Michael Flinn, managing director of Absa's Cape Epic discusses what participants and viewers can expect from this year’s race. Andrew McLean, cycling expert and founder at Cycle Lab reflects on the growing cycling culture in SA. 

Gordhan: No power cuts on election day, loadshedding stages to drop into weekend

Fourth case of rabies detected in Strand prompts two-day vaccination drive

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Brothers at home but rivals at the polls: 4 siblings contest Matatiele ward

27 October 2021 9:01 PM

Bird flu strikes endangered Cape cormorants

27 October 2021 8:41 PM

Tshwane residents divided about another coalition govt

27 October 2021 8:37 PM

