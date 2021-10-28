Producer inflation jumped to 7.8% y/y in September from 7.2 % the largest annual rise since Feb 2016

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:24
Fuel Price increase at midnight
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 14:40
Geordin Hill-Lewis possible interview - CPT new mayor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 14:50
IEC's Trevor David's last election
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Trevor Davids
Today at 15:20
#LGE2021: Check in with the IEC (Live at WC Provincial ROC)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Hendrickse. - provincial electoral officer (PEO) and spokesperson at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 15:40
#LGE2021 Election Analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#LGE2021 Eastern Cape Election Status
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rochelle De Kock - Senior Political Reporter at Herald Newspaper
Today at 16:05
#LGE2021: Analysis on provincial results (Live at WC Provincial ROC)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Director at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 16:20
#LGE2021: Two V's with one ballot! The voter vaccination turnout.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 17:05
Election Analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
#LGE2021: Smaller parties could be the 'dark horse' in municipal elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Law
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
[LATEST RESULTS] 'DA will not retain overwhelming majority achieved in 2016' Pippa Hudson asks Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs for a Western Cape and Cape Town results update. 2 November 2021 2:04 PM
If we have to go into coalitions we will do so carefully - Jessie Duarte, ANC ANC's Jessie Duarte speaks to many Wiener about results, voter turnout and more. 2 November 2021 1:56 PM
FF Plus sees growth, 'We could be kingmakers' - Pieter Groenewald Lester Kiewit speaks to Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. 2 November 2021 12:03 PM
Zille denies canvassing outside EC voting station after being thrown out by cop DA federal chair Helen Zille has opened a case of assault against a police officer after she was dragged out of a voting station i... 2 November 2021 11:40 AM
Carlos Mesquita's bid dashed in Sea Point, but hopes to continue homeless cause Lester Kiewit speaks to Carlos Mesquita, Board Member at Rehoming Collective and Good Party candidate in Ward 54. 2 November 2021 11:27 AM
It's a great feeling. We were under significant threat - Geordin Hill-Lewis Lester Kiewit interviews the DA's mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 2 November 2021 10:43 AM
Can Elon Musk end world hunger, right now, with his spare change? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 November 2021 12:05 PM
Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it'll cost at least R60 more Petrol will cost you an arm and a leg from midnight on Tuesday. 2 November 2021 11:12 AM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Covid-19 leading cause of death in Discovery Life clients Lester Kiewit speaks to Kashmeera Kanji Senior Risk Specialist at Discovery Life. 1 November 2021 10:54 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa's most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa's skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What's good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 2 November 2021 1:02 PM
Minister Pandor reports back after G20 summit in Rome Minister Naledi Pandor speaks to Mandy Wiener about the two-day summit in Rome. 1 November 2021 2:54 PM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Eskom is near total collapse. I don't trust that it can recover – energy expert Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 28 October 2021 2:17 PM
The Money Show
Producer inflation jumped to 7.8% y/y in September from 7.2 % the largest annual rise since Feb 2016

28 October 2021 8:16 PM

Producer inflation jumped to 7.8% y/y in September from 7.2 % the largest annual rise since Feb 2016

28 October 2021 8:16 PM

Patrick Kelly, chief director for Price Statistics at Stats SA, explains factors that led to the steep increase in producer inflation. Then, EOH's Stephen van Coller on their financial results. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to know if you have shock absorbers in your investments 


Local Elections: What happened at the polls today? Transnet's record R8.4bn loss compared toto a R7.9bn profit previously. Other People's Money - Stephen van Coller, EOH CEO

1 November 2021 8:17 PM

1 November 2021 8:17 PM

Political analysts analyse the first days of local municipal elections for 2021. Portia Derby, Transnet's CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's financial results.   Transnet's recorded a R8.4bn loss compared toto a R7.9bn profit previously.  Stephen van Coller, EOH CEO talks about his philosophy towards saving and investing. 

Eskom fighting the dark and managing irate consumers (ahead of local elections)

29 October 2021 7:10 PM

29 October 2021 7:10 PM

André de Ruyter, CEO at Eskom explains factors that led to load-shedding this week and the future of the national grid.  Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at RMB on the weak performance of the rand. For Friday File, Karin Rae Matthee, founder of Dear Rae - a jewellery making company - joined Bruce Whitfield to talk about what inspires her designs.

Famous Brands' group revenue rose 50% to R3bn year on year to end-August, but remains 22% down from before Covid-19

27 October 2021 8:19 PM

27 October 2021 8:19 PM

Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands on load-shedding and their improving financial results.Natasha Maharaj, marketing director for Distell discusses what led to the shortages of Savanna ciders. Then president of Ford Motoring Company of SA Neale Hill is this week's Shapeshifter.

Sipho Pityana: Why I am suing the bank regulator

26 October 2021 8:15 PM

Sipho Pityana, former president of Business Unity SA on his claims that Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority blocked his nomination to become Absa's chairperson. James Formby, Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank discusses why the SA delegation needs a detailed COP26 plan. Then in our Investment School

Blue Train is back on track

26 October 2021 3:23 PM
This is why coal companies are partnering and committing to producer green energy for power utility, Eskom. Aspen doubles up with a new anaesthetic manufacturing and J&J vaccine line Gqeberha.

25 October 2021 8:16 PM

Coal miners and suppliers to Eskom (Exxaro, Seriti) commit to solar projects in partnership with the power utility and Aspen opened the southern hemisphere’s largest general anaesthetics manufacturing plant. Themba Godi , Former Chairperson at Scopa’s  share his views and philosophy toward investing and saving money 

How problems at Transnet are costing SA's coal exporters billions

22 October 2021 7:23 PM

Mike Schussler, chief economist, and founder at Economists.co.za on how inefficiencies at Transnet's ports and rails are affecting the country’s coal exports. Keet Van Zy, founding partner at VC firm and Knife Capital on the meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa had with SA entrepreneurs to hear how they can be best supported. For Friday File, Norman Meyer, co-founder at Meyer Von Wielligh on their bespoke furniture inspired by nature.

The Competition Commission to look at why certain online shops are dominating the e-commerce market

21 October 2021 8:15 PM

James Hodge, chief economist at Competition Commission explains why they are planning to probe the e-commerce market in the country.  Dr Eric Levenstein, director at Werksmans Attorneys on SA’s business rescue system being recognised by a US Court as a viable working system. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses how you should invest for your children and grandchildren

Pick n Pay records a gross profit decreased 3.4% to R8.4 billion, with the gross profit margin lower at 18.2% of turnover as a result of the July unrest

20 October 2021 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Boone, CEO of Pick n Pay about his appointment as the leader of the company and the supermarket's financial results. Ettienne le Roux, chief economist at RMB discusses concerns of inflation after annual consumer price inflation rose to 5% in September up from 4.9%.  Then, Paul Hanratty, Group Chief Executive Officer at Sanlam is the Shapeshifter for this week. 

Eskom warns that load shedding could be implemented at short notice

Local

'Voter turnout across country in the doldrums', poll predictions around 40%

Local Politics

'People erroneously turned away at voting stations due to issues with VMDs'

Politics

DA's Steenhuisen declares victory in Kouga municipality

2 November 2021 2:19 PM

WATCH LIVE: Freedom Front Plus talks election tactics, results

2 November 2021 2:01 PM

George headed for coalition govt, says ANC

2 November 2021 1:54 PM

