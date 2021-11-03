Dis-Chem resumes interim dividend

Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
10:00 - 11:00
Latest Local
Google celebrates South Africa's Children's Day with doodle To celebrate Children's Day on Saturday 6 November, Google has posted a special doodle. 6 November 2021 9:43 AM
Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 6 November 2021 8:38 AM
'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel. 5 November 2021 8:42 AM
Mahlatse Mahlase: Desperate ANC may have to humble itself before smaller parties Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News Group Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase about the municipal elections. 5 November 2021 7:33 AM
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people' Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result. 4 November 2021 10:38 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa's soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
[EXPLAINED] SA gets R131 billion to manage its transition from coal, forever Refilwe Moloto interviews Jesse Burton of the University of Cape Town's Energy Systems Research. 4 November 2021 9:11 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Paul Rheeder, the Director of the Diabetes Research Centre at Pretoria University. 5 November 2021 9:16 PM
Study finds HPV vaccine reduces cervical cancer by nearly 90% John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynette Denny, the Chair & Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital and The... 5 November 2021 8:30 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 November 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 November 2021 6:56 PM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa's most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa's skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What's good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October. 4 November 2021 2:14 PM
Islamic State hits Taliban with Afghanistan hospital suicide attack – killing 25 Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 November 2021 12:32 PM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24) Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 4 November 2021 1:34 PM
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
The Money Show
The Money Show
Dis-Chem resumes interim dividend

Dis-Chem resumes interim dividend

3 November 2021 8:17 PM

 

Discovery study finds that government will not reach its target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by the end of the year
5 November 2021 7:07 PM


Discovery study finds that government will not reach its target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by the end of the year

5 November 2021 7:07 PM

Petrol inflation jumps to 33.9% year-on-year
2 November 2021 8:21 PM

Petrol inflation jumps to 33.9% year-on-year

2 November 2021 8:21 PM

Local Elections: What happened at the polls today? Transnet's record R8.4bn loss compared toto a R7.9bn profit previously. Other People's Money - Stephen van Coller, EOH CEO
1 November 2021 8:17 PM

Local Elections: What happened at the polls today? Transnet’s record R8.4bn loss compared toto a R7.9bn profit previously. Other People’s Money - Stephen van Coller, EOH CEO

1 November 2021 8:17 PM

Eskom fighting the dark and managing irate consumers (ahead of local elections)
29 October 2021 7:10 PM 

Eskom fighting the dark and managing irate consumers (ahead of local elections)

29 October 2021 7:10 PM

Producer inflation jumped to 7.8% y/y in September from 7.2 % the largest annual rise since Feb 2016
28 October 2021 8:16 PM

Producer inflation jumped to 7.8% y/y in September from 7.2 % the largest annual rise since Feb 2016

28 October 2021 8:16 PM

Famous Brands' group revenue rose 50% to R3bn year on year to end-August, but remains 22% down from before Covid-19
27 October 2021 8:19 PM 

Famous Brands' group revenue rose 50% to R3bn year on year to end-August, but remains 22% down from before Covid-19

27 October 2021 8:19 PM

Sipho Pityana: Why I am suing the bank regulator
26 October 2021 8:15 PM

Sipho Pityana: Why I am suing the bank regulator

26 October 2021 8:15 PM

Blue Train is back on track
26 October 2021 3:23 PM

Blue Train is back on track

26 October 2021 3:23 PM
This is why coal companies are partnering and committing to producer green energy for power utility, Eskom. Aspen doubles up with a new anaesthetic manufacturing and J&J vaccine line Gqeberha.

25 October 2021 8:16 PM

[UPDATE] Load shedding drops back to Stage 2 until Monday 

Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn't have any declined transactions

Local

Researchers baffled by what could be causing the mass death of Cape fur seals

Local

8 killed as crowd rushes stage at Travis Scott concert
7 November 2021 8:59 AM

Local

8 killed as crowd rushes stage at Travis Scott concert

7 November 2021 8:59 AM

Boucher: 'Bitter pill' as Proteas knocked out of T20 World Cup
7 November 2021 7:10 AM

7 November 2021 7:48 AM

Boucher: 'Bitter pill' as Proteas knocked out of T20 World Cup

7 November 2021 7:10 AM

