Four of world’s five largest vehicle makers fail to back COP26 emissions agreement

Lester Kieviet
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:30
COP26: importance of involving SA youth in combating climate change
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tsungai Gonzo - Head of operations: South Africa at British Council
Today at 11:05
Bridging the Digital Divide
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simo Mkhize
Today at 11:30
Nedbank's Community Involvement Programmes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pedro Rhode - Regional Manager at Nedbank
Today at 14:50
Music with Nkosazana
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nkosazana - Music
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane. 11 November 2021 8:48 AM
Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago SAPS Brigadier Vish Naidoo and Anti-Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee speak to Refilwe Moloto about the news. 11 November 2021 7:33 AM
'Fourth wave won't be as massive as third' - 5 predictions from Prof Jonny Myers Presenter Mike Wills chats to public health expert and UCT professor Jonny Myers about the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. 10 November 2021 5:40 PM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone' DA federal council chair Helen Zille talks to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions. 10 November 2021 1:35 PM
Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning. 10 November 2021 9:08 AM
Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about the latest developments at Eskom. 11 November 2021 9:18 AM
Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom. 10 November 2021 7:43 PM
A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean? South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan. 10 November 2021 7:15 PM
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape. 10 November 2021 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here! Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November. 9 November 2021 3:15 PM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 11 November 2021 7:55 AM
'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe. 10 November 2021 12:40 PM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
The Money Show
Four of world’s five largest vehicle makers fail to back COP26 emissions agreement

Four of world’s five largest vehicle makers fail to back COP26 emissions agreement

10 November 2021 8:17 PM

Alex Parker, motor industry journalist on why the biggest car manufacturers did not back up the COP26 agreement to reduce new car emissions by 2040. Shameel Joosub, Group CEO at Vodacom on the company paying R41 billion for a stake in Vodafone Egypt. And Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec is The Money Show’s Shapeshifter for the week. 


Telkom weighs strategic options for underperforming BCX

9 November 2021 8:19 PM

Outgoing Group CEO at Telkom Sipho Maseko speaks on the company's results. Maseko also denied news reports that there is a deal on the table for MTN to acquire the business. SMEs laments how load-shedding has affected their enterprises. In our Investment School, Tracy Davies Director at Just Share explains shareholder rights.

What happens if the Eskom grid collapses?

8 November 2021 8:16 PM

Prof Thinus Booysen, senior lecturer in the department of electrical and electronic engineering at University of Stellenbosch explains why the power grid is so vulnerable. The “Procurement mafia" earmarks Gold Fields’s new solar power station project. Kim Engelbrecht, South African Actress on money and her career.

Discovery study finds that government will not reach its target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by the end of the year

5 November 2021 7:07 PM

CEO at Discovery Health Dr Ryan Noach discusses their study on the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine and why it's concerning that the country will not reach their vaccination target by the end of the year. Rachel Kolisi, co-founder at Kolisi Foundation on thinking of new ways to ensure philanthropy serves the larger population. For Friday File, Mike Ratcliffe co-founder and managing partner at Vilafonté discusses their fancy wines.

Dis-Chem resumes interim dividend

3 November 2021 8:17 PM

 

Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem pharmacies on the company's financial results for the six months ending in August 2021 and their expansion plans. As the countdown to the local election results continues, experts analyse how the polling went. Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank’s CEO is the Shapeshifter of the week.

Petrol inflation jumps to 33.9% year-on-year

2 November 2021 8:21 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib talks about the increase in petrol prices and factors that led to it. Melissa Fourie, executive director at the Centre for Environmental Rights on Cyril Ramaphosa’s major green finance deal at COP26. And in investment school, Mduduzi Luthuli,  co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains investment time horizons.

Local Elections: What happened at the polls today? Transnet’s record R8.4bn loss compared toto a R7.9bn profit previously. Other People’s Money - Stephen van Coller, EOH CEO

1 November 2021 8:17 PM

Political analysts analyse the first days of local municipal elections for 2021. Portia Derby, Transnet’s CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.   Transnet’s recorded a R8.4bn loss compared toto a R7.9bn profit previously.  Stephen van Coller, EOH CEO talks about his philosophy towards saving and investing. 

Eskom fighting the dark and managing irate consumers (ahead of local elections)

29 October 2021 7:10 PM

André de Ruyter, CEO at Eskom explains factors that led to load-shedding this week and the future of the national grid.  Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at RMB on the weak performance of the rand. For Friday File, Karin Rae Matthee, founder of Dear Rae - a jewellery making company - joined Bruce Whitfield to talk about what inspires her designs.

Producer inflation jumped to 7.8% y/y in September from 7.2 % the largest annual rise since Feb 2016

28 October 2021 8:16 PM

Patrick Kelly, chief director for Price Statistics at Stats SA, explains factors that led to the steep increase in producer inflation. Then, EOH’s Stephen van Coller on their financial results. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to know if you have shock absorbers in your investments 

Famous Brands' group revenue rose 50% to R3bn year on year to end-August, but remains 22% down from before Covid-19

27 October 2021 8:19 PM

Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands on load-shedding and their improving financial results.Natasha Maharaj, marketing director for Distell discusses what led to the shortages of Savanna ciders. Then president of Ford Motoring Company of SA Neale Hill is this week's Shapeshifter.

Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago

Local

Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds

World Politics

Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert

Business

WATCH LIVE: Eskom briefing on state of the power grid

11 November 2021 9:55 AM

Economist not expecting crucial answers to policy questions in MTBPS

11 November 2021 9:21 AM

Germany hits record new COVID cases in 24 hours

11 November 2021 9:07 AM

