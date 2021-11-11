Review of Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana’s first ever mini budget speech

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
The return of international concerts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justin Van Wyk - Chief Executive Officer at Big Concerts
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:22
75% of no more NSFAS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Asive Dlanjwa
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Icosa response on DOnson outcry
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeffery Donson
Christina Nomdo - Western Cape Commissioner for Children at ...
Today at 09:50
oudtshoorn's new 24 year old mayor
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
chad louw
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views from Germany
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Darling
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darryl Dreyer - Manager at West Coast Fossil Park
Today at 10:30
Junk food tax proposed for South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nzama Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Today at 11:05
Dear Aaron Motsoaledi
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 14:50
Music with Posduif
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
James Boland
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Local
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 16 November 2021 6:52 PM
EFF breaks off coalition talks with ANC, DA signs deal with Cederberg First EFF leader Julius Malema at the EFF media briefing on Tuesday said the red berets were terminating talks with the ruling party. 16 November 2021 1:20 PM
View all Politics
Getting the trains back on track Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September. 17 November 2021 6:41 PM
SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses. 17 November 2021 5:04 PM
View all Business
Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 November 2021 2:55 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
Hermanus History: Excavated remains prove cave dwellers there 70,000 years ago Lester Kiewit chats to Dr Robin Lee, Historian at Hermanus History Society about the fascinating area in the Western Cape. 17 November 2021 1:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 17 November 2021 11:40 AM
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Study: Natural Covid gives 13 times more immunity but adding a jab even more John Maytham speaks to Prof Diana Hardie of the UCT Diagnostic Virology lab about natural immunity efficacy and the vaccine. 17 November 2021 10:20 AM
View all World
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 16 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
MASSIVE stadium-size events return to South Africa! Got vaxxed? Refilwe Moloto interviews Tony Feldman (Showtime Management) and Dr Mirriam Close (specialist psychiatrist). 17 November 2021 9:28 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Review of Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana’s first ever mini budget speech

Review of Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana’s first ever mini budget speech

11 November 2021 8:16 PM

Dondo Mogajane, director general at National Treasury and Edward Kieswetter commissioner at South African Revenue Service talk about the health of the fiscus after Finance Minister, Enoch Gondongwana delivered his mid-term budget speech.  On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on retirement planning.


More episodes from The Money Show

Investigative Journalist granted permission former president J Zuma's tax records

16 November 2021 8:16 PM

Sam Sole, managing partner at amaBhungane discusses their win at the Pretoria High Court - this is after it ordered South African Revenue Service to provide former President Jacob Zuma’s tax records to them and the Financial Mail within 10 days, as his tax records are a matter of public interest. Then executives at NinetyOne asset and Transactional Capital talk about their financial results. And in investment school, Hywel George, director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group explains how to factor global events to your investing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heineken pays up nearly R40bn for the maker of Amarula, Klipdrft and Savannah - Distell

15 November 2021 8:17 PM

Richard Rushton, group CEO at Distell discusses their merger with European brewer Heineken. Dawie Maree, head of information and marketing at FNB Agribusiness on how the increase in the cost of ammonia will affect prices of food. Ian Mann, regular book reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants reviews, ‘Effortless: Make It Easier to Do What Matters Most’ by Greg McKeown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why retailers like Shoprite are building their own renewable power supply

12 November 2021 7:11 PM

Martin Kingston, leader of the economic intervention work group at Business for South Africa on the sector's preparation for COVID19's fourth wave. As the country continues to battle with load-shedding, big retailers such as Shoprite have responded by using renewable energy to power their businesses. Sanjeev Raghubir, sustainability manager at Shoprite Group discusses how they aim to electrify 25% of their operations with renewable energy. For Friday File, Monique Spaltman , formulation specialist at Lulu & Marula discusses their natural and ethically skin products

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four of world’s five largest vehicle makers fail to back COP26 emissions agreement

10 November 2021 8:17 PM

Alex Parker, motor industry journalist on why the biggest car manufacturers did not back up the COP26 agreement to reduce new car emissions by 2040. Shameel Joosub, Group CEO at Vodacom on the company paying R41 billion for a stake in Vodafone Egypt. And Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec is The Money Show’s Shapeshifter for the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Telkom weighs strategic options for underperforming BCX

9 November 2021 8:19 PM

Outgoing Group CEO at Telkom Sipho Maseko speaks on the company's results. Maseko also denied news reports that there is a deal on the table for MTN to acquire the business. SMEs laments how load-shedding has affected their enterprises. In our Investment School, Tracy Davies Director at Just Share explains shareholder rights.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What happens if the Eskom grid collapses?

8 November 2021 8:16 PM

Prof Thinus Booysen, senior lecturer in the department of electrical and electronic engineering at University of Stellenbosch explains why the power grid is so vulnerable. The “Procurement mafia" earmarks Gold Fields’s new solar power station project. Kim Engelbrecht, South African Actress on money and her career.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery study finds that government will not reach its target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by the end of the year

5 November 2021 7:07 PM

CEO at Discovery Health Dr Ryan Noach discusses their study on the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine and why it's concerning that the country will not reach their vaccination target by the end of the year. Rachel Kolisi, co-founder at Kolisi Foundation on thinking of new ways to ensure philanthropy serves the larger population. For Friday File, Mike Ratcliffe co-founder and managing partner at Vilafonté discusses their fancy wines.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dis-Chem resumes interim dividend

3 November 2021 8:17 PM

 

Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem pharmacies on the company's financial results for the six months ending in August 2021 and their expansion plans. As the countdown to the local election results continues, experts analyse how the polling went. Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank’s CEO is the Shapeshifter of the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Petrol inflation jumps to 33.9% year-on-year

2 November 2021 8:21 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib talks about the increase in petrol prices and factors that led to it. Melissa Fourie, executive director at the Centre for Environmental Rights on Cyril Ramaphosa’s major green finance deal at COP26. And in investment school, Mduduzi Luthuli,  co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains investment time horizons.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision

Business Local

Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why

Local Entertainment

Armed gang snatches 11-year-old girl outside JHB school

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa submits shortlist for Chief Justice position to JSC, National Assembly

18 November 2021 7:32 AM

Court granting access to Zuma tax records has implications for Sars - JZF

18 November 2021 7:15 AM

Elvis Blues: Theuns Jordaan's death a major loss to SA music industry

18 November 2021 6:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA