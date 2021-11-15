Heineken pays up nearly R40bn for the maker of Amarula, Klipdrft and Savannah - Distell

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Arthur Sullivan
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Small business spotlight: Litchi Apple educational products
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Faziela Harris Davids - Founder at Litchi Apple
Today at 10:30
Monde Sithole The Adventurer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Monde Sithole
Today at 10:55
Mini - Streetopia in Obs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Heather Van Harte
Today at 11:05
Phil Kathe , Street Artist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:35
In studio: Capetonian Keanu Harker to launch debut album, 'I Believe in Me'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keanu Harker
Today at 13:32
Book Club - Diane Harding "Always in the Dark"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Diane Harding mobile
Diane Harding landline
Today at 15:50
United Rugby Championship CEO Martin Anayi is in SA for the first time for the South African rounds of the Championship.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Anayi
Latest Local
'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF's positioning after the local government elections. 26 November 2021 9:47 AM
Still unclear whether new variant caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Dr Boffa Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa about the new Covid-19 variant. 26 November 2021 9:09 AM
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA. 26 November 2021 7:28 AM
View all Local
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze. 25 November 2021 1:47 PM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
View all Politics
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance' A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)... 25 November 2021 8:32 PM
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
View all Business
Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan. 25 November 2021 2:20 PM
R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students. 25 November 2021 2:15 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
View all Sport
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death' Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala. 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA. 26 November 2021 7:28 AM
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19 Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney. 25 November 2021 12:55 PM
2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022. 25 November 2021 10:18 AM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Heineken pays up nearly R40bn for the maker of Amarula, Klipdrft and Savannah - Distell

Heineken pays up nearly R40bn for the maker of Amarula, Klipdrft and Savannah - Distell

15 November 2021 8:17 PM

Richard Rushton, group CEO at Distell discusses their merger with European brewer Heineken. Dawie Maree, head of information and marketing at FNB Agribusiness on how the increase in the cost of ammonia will affect prices of food. Ian Mann, regular book reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants reviews, ‘Effortless: Make It Easier to Do What Matters Most’ by Greg McKeown


We have more vaccines than people who are getting vaccinated: What does this new variant mean for SA's fight against Covid-19

25 November 2021 8:12 PM

Chris Du Toit, CEO at Tsogo Sun Gaming on their return to profitability and how Covid-19’s effects are still lingering. Health chair of Business for SA, Stavros Nicolaou explains how the new variant will affect the country’s fight against Covid-19. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses why smoking or eating junk food is the same as investing all your money in cash

Absa sacks Sipho Pityana off its board

24 November 2021 8:21 PM

Sipho Pityana, former chairman at AngloGold Ashanti speaks on his dismissal from the Absa board amid his pending case with the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority concerning his appointment as the bank’s chair. George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics on Turkey’s currency nosedives after Erdogan defied critics and doubled down on his mania for low interest rates.  Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen is this week’s shapeshifter.

The mining industry is requesting the government to remove the red tape, which is delaying their renewable energy projects, worth R60 billion

23 November 2021 8:16 PM

Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council of South Africa discusses the mining industry’s interest to get more renewable energy in order to lessen their reliance on the struggling power utility Eskom, and their struggle with government’s red tape hindering their efforts. John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank on the weak rand. In investment school, Nerina Visser strategist and advisor at ETF SA speaks on understanding asset classes for your portfolio.

The supply chain disruptions are forcing South African retailers to source their goods locally

22 November 2021 8:23 PM

Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE asset management explains how local retailers are looking at local manufacturers to supply them with goods due to the supply chain disruptions. Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of KwaZulu Natal on data suggesting the looming Covid-19 4th wave. Then on other people's money, Indra Nooyi, former chair and CEO of Pepsi Co talks about her career and her book, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future

Eskom reports acts of sabotage. Tiger Brands sees full year earnings down by 6%

19 November 2021 7:17 PM

Andre De Ruyter, Eskom’s group CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s woes and evidence of sabotage.  Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands’ CEO analyses the company’s full year earnings and share his view of the sector’s growth in a lacklustre economy. 

SA's central bank forced to increase the repo by 0.25 basis points to 3.75% due to high inflation

18 November 2021 8:18 PM

Dr Thabi Leoka, economist discusses SARB’s MPC’s decision to increase the repo rate amid rising inflation. Bruce Whitfield goes through financial results of Investec and Life Healthcare with the company’s executive. On personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions. 

Spar Group full year earnings up by 5.5% and declares a dividend

17 November 2021 8:18 PM

Brett Botten, CEO at Spar Group on the company’s financial results. Nick Wilkinson, Chairman of SA Olive discusses the story of the South African olive industry. Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler explains a puzzling case of Capitec's long queues. Charlie Wright, co-founder at Clean my Bed, is our Shapeshifter.

Investigative Journalist granted permission former president J Zuma's tax records

16 November 2021 8:16 PM

Sam Sole, managing partner at amaBhungane discusses their win at the Pretoria High Court - this is after it ordered South African Revenue Service to provide former President Jacob Zuma’s tax records to them and the Financial Mail within 10 days, as his tax records are a matter of public interest. Then executives at NinetyOne asset and Transactional Capital talk about their financial results. And in investment school, Hywel George, director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group explains how to factor global events to your investing.

Why retailers like Shoprite are building their own renewable power supply

12 November 2021 7:11 PM

Martin Kingston, leader of the economic intervention work group at Business for South Africa on the sector's preparation for COVID19's fourth wave. As the country continues to battle with load-shedding, big retailers such as Shoprite have responded by using renewable energy to power their businesses. Sanjeev Raghubir, sustainability manager at Shoprite Group discusses how they aim to electrify 25% of their operations with renewable energy. For Friday File, Monique Spaltman , formulation specialist at Lulu & Marula discusses their natural and ethically skin products

South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected

Local World

Still unclear whether new variant caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Dr Boffa

Local

Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted

Local Lifestyle

Man who ordered barricades set up in Phoenix tells SAHRC he saw violence coming

26 November 2021 9:13 AM

Jayde Panayiotou: Middleman Luthando Siyoni found guilty of murder

26 November 2021 8:42 AM

Struggling business sector pleads with Ramaphosa not to impose stricter lockdown

26 November 2021 8:25 AM

