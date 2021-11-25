We have more vaccines than people who are getting vaccinated: What does this new variant mean for SA's fight against Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
SA needs tighter rules for online booze sales - Prof Parry makes six suggestions Presenter Mike Wills chats to Prof Charles Parry of the SAMRC's Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit. 8 December 2021 6:52 PM
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation' Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University). 7 December 2021 9:19 PM
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council. 7 December 2021 8:46 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime 8 December 2021 7:15 PM
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee. 8 December 2021 1:45 PM
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
We have more vaccines than people who are getting vaccinated: What does this new variant mean for SA's fight against Covid-19

We have more vaccines than people who are getting vaccinated: What does this new variant mean for SA's fight against Covid-19

25 November 2021 8:12 PM

Chris Du Toit, CEO at Tsogo Sun Gaming on their return to profitability and how Covid-19’s effects are still lingering. Health chair of Business for SA, Stavros Nicolaou explains how the new variant will affect the country’s fight against Covid-19. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses why smoking or eating junk food is the same as investing all your money in cash


Energy analyst says Eskom should get rid of its power stations that are over 50 years-old

8 December 2021 8:20 PM

Mike Rossouw, CEO at Independent Energy Thought Leaders on why getting rid of old power stations can solve South Africa’s electricity crisis. Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist on the capability of the National Prosecuting Authority to handle old and new cases. Dr Jacques Faul, CEO of Titans Cricket and the former acting CEO of Cricket South Africa is our shapeshifter for the week. 

  

TymeBank attracts new investors, including Tencent

7 December 2021 8:16 PM

Tauriq Keeran, CEO at TymeBank, discusses Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings’s investment in the company. Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management on the contraction of SA’s GDP in the third quarter of 2021. Then in Investment School, Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains why no financial or investment plan can make you wealthy without mastering your financial behaviour 

Energy department explains reasons behind so many fuel hikes

6 December 2021 8:19 PM

Tseliso Maqubela, deputy director general at the Mineral and Petroleum Regulation at Department of Mineral Resources and Energy discusses SA’s record high fuel prices and how they calculate the increase in this commodity. Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on four policy scenarios the central bank is faced with due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. And head coach of AlAhly & SA award-winning football manager Pitso Mosimane on Other People’s Money.

The Automobile Association calls for fuel price audit as it claims that motorists overpaid for petrol after the DMRE's blunder

3 December 2021 7:21 PM

Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association of SA on their call for the fuel price audit as it says motorists overpaid for petrol after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy messed up the calculation of the new petrol price. Prof Adrian Puren, acting executive director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases gives an update on the effects of omicron variant. Then for Friday File, Christine Daron founder & creative director of African Jacquard

As the Karpowership deal fails to take off, investigations reveal that Eskom will need to pay the Turkish company R3.3 billion under the "take-or-pay" provision.

2 December 2021 8:16 PM

Clyde Mallinson, energy analyst on Amabhungane’s latest investigation on Karpowership. Jonathan Robinson, founder at Bean There explains how the recent increase in coffee prices will affect South Africa’s roasters. For personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses whether you can ignore the price and just buy shares

Higher inflation and lower growth to pose challenges for South Africa’s economy

1 December 2021 8:18 PM

Expects zoom in on South Africa’s inflation and how it will affect costs of things such as food in the long run. On business unusual, Colin Cullis explains how big pharma and politicians impacted the rollout of vaccines. Then Bheki Dube, founder and CEO of Curiocity is the shapeshifter for the week.

Aspen strikes deal with J&J to launch own vaccine, called 'Aspenovax'

30 November 2021 8:18 PM

Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen discusses the nitty-gritties of their deal with J&J to launch its vaccines. Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery gives an update on the company’s progress on the implementation of the mandatory vaccine policy. On the Investment School feature, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss share tips on choosing a stockbroker for your investments

Business lobby group issues urgent call for vaccine mandates in the workplace and public access restrictions for the unvaccinated

29 November 2021 8:13 PM

Business leaders and an economist discuss vaccine mandatory policies and reasons that vaccination uptake is slow in the country. In the book feature, Ryan Holiday, writer of 'Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave' discusses ideas that unpinned the writing of his book.  

SA’s tourism sector severely affected by fears of a new Covid-19 variant. Veldskoen turns Black Friday on its head.

26 November 2021 7:10 PM

Sun International executive, Anthony Leeming explains why the group is still upbeat about the festive season bookings despite UK red list. Nick Dreyer, CEO and Co-Founder of  Veldskoen tell Bruce Whitfield why the group is willing to give 100% off on Black Fridays if consumers are going to give or donate products – “Giving Friday with Veldskoens”

Commission will soon name brands linked to suspected noodle deaths, says Mabuza

Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'

Local

IMF sees slower growth in South Africa

8 December 2021 8:00 PM

SA health products regulator approves Pfizer booster shots for people 18 and up

8 December 2021 5:55 PM

High Court convicts four minors for Thoriso Themane's murder

8 December 2021 5:21 PM

