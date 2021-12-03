The Automobile Association calls for fuel price audit as it claims that motorists overpaid for petrol after the DMRE's blunder

Dr Duncan Pieterse, head of asset and liability management at National Treasury and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex discusses the change in the country's economic outlook by credit rating agency Fitch; and the steps that the Treasury took to improve the country's finances. David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and Chris Gilmour investment analyst at Salmour Research looked at interesting twists and shifts that happened in the local markets. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on reviewing your personal finances before you start your holidays.

