The Automobile Association calls for fuel price audit as it claims that motorists overpaid for petrol after the DMRE's blunder

Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
La Niña will bring summer rain, but should SA brace for floods this December? CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewet speaks to Dr Peter Johnston, scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 16 December 2021 12:54 PM
South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron SA remains at lockdown level 1, despite being gripped by fourth wave as another 26,976 new Covid-19 cases are recorded. 16 December 2021 10:59 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison? CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. 16 December 2021 8:19 AM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma. 15 December 2021 7:51 PM
I was wrongfully imprisoned for 10 years - it was a blessing: Rusty Labuschagne CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to author and businessman Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne. 15 December 2021 4:28 PM
'Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anthony Matthews, Managing Director of the online jewellery retailer Shiny Rock Polished, 15 December 2021 11:06 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
The Automobile Association calls for fuel price audit as it claims that motorists overpaid for petrol after the DMRE's blunder

The Automobile Association calls for fuel price audit as it claims that motorists overpaid for petrol after the DMRE's blunder

3 December 2021 7:21 PM

Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association of SA on their call for the fuel price audit as it says motorists overpaid for petrol after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy messed up the calculation of the new petrol price. Prof Adrian Puren, acting executive director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases gives an update on the effects of omicron variant. Then for Friday File, Christine Daron founder & creative director of African Jacquard


Fitch revise SA's outlook to stable from negative

16 December 2021 8:19 PM

Dr Duncan Pieterse, head of asset and liability management at National Treasury and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex discusses the change in the country's economic outlook by credit rating agency Fitch; and the steps that the Treasury took to improve the country's finances. David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and Chris Gilmour investment analyst at Salmour Research looked at interesting twists and shifts that happened in the local markets. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on reviewing your personal finances before you start your holidays.

South Africa inflation "Hulks" up to its highest point in four years

15 December 2021 8:16 PM

George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics on factors that led to the increase in inflation in November 2021.  Andre de Ruyter, group CEO at Eskom on the power utility’s financial results for the six months ending on September 2021. Johan Olivier, urban planner and executive director of Ranyaka is the Shapeshifter for the week. Olivier discusses their work of transforming infrastructure in SA’s local communities.  

Discovery Health on the company's analysis of real-world experience of Omicron outbreak from South Africa

14 December 2021 8:13 PM

Dr Ryan Noach, chief executive at Discovery Health discusses the effectiveness of the vaccines against the new variant.  Chief Operations Officer at Eyethu Beverages, Ndumiso Madlala on how he sold Soweto Gold then launched King Shaka Royal Pilsner. In investment school, The Money Show is in a Christmas mood, and Bruce Whitfield looked at different investment gifting ideas.

Shoprite to own 50% of RTT Group, the company that handles its Checkers Sixty60 delivery service

13 December 2021 8:14 PM

Rudi Keet, chief operating officer at RTT discusses their joint venture with Shoprite Checkers. Hylton Kallner, CEO at Discovery Bank recommends books you can sink your teeth into over the holiday seasons. Then, Owen Nkumane, SA former rugby union player and presenter at Supersport on his relationship with money

Standard Bank and Lightstone suffers a data breach. A look at a global trade report on Supply chain disruptions

10 December 2021 7:13 PM

Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence share tips on how consumers should handle a Standard Bank and Lightstone data breach on their property site.  Francoise Huang , Economist for Asia Pacific at Euler Hermes take Africa Melane through the company’s report on Supply chain disruptions

Why is the IMF sending warnings on SA's slow economic reforms and what the treasury doing

9 December 2021 8:18 PM

George Glynos, head of research at ETM analytic, discusses the International Monetary Fund’s recommendation for the SA’s economy.  John Loos, property economist at FNB on Evergrande’s failure to meet interest payments to international investors. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains whether the events of the past two years were unique and new. And what can we learn from them to be better prepared for the years ahead

Energy analyst says Eskom should get rid of its power stations that are over 50 years-old

8 December 2021 8:20 PM

Mike Rossouw, CEO at Independent Energy Thought Leaders on why getting rid of old power stations can solve South Africa’s electricity crisis. Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist on the capability of the National Prosecuting Authority to handle old and new cases. Dr Jacques Faul, CEO of Titans Cricket and the former acting CEO of Cricket South Africa is our shapeshifter for the week. 

  

TymeBank attracts new investors, including Tencent

7 December 2021 8:16 PM

Tauriq Keeran, CEO at TymeBank, discusses Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings’s investment in the company. Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management on the contraction of SA’s GDP in the third quarter of 2021. Then in Investment School, Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains why no financial or investment plan can make you wealthy without mastering your financial behaviour 

Energy department explains reasons behind so many fuel hikes

6 December 2021 8:19 PM

Tseliso Maqubela, deputy director general at the Mineral and Petroleum Regulation at Department of Mineral Resources and Energy discusses SA’s record high fuel prices and how they calculate the increase in this commodity. Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on four policy scenarios the central bank is faced with due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. And head coach of AlAhly & SA award-winning football manager Pitso Mosimane on Other People’s Money.

Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque

Lifestyle

Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable

Business Politics

South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron

Local

WATCH LIVE: Health Department update on SA’s fight against COVID-19

17 December 2021 7:36 AM

Six people killed in Mpumalanga horror crash

17 December 2021 6:48 AM

KZN ANC asks NEC to allow them to join Zuma's bid to appeal parole ruling

16 December 2021 7:02 PM

