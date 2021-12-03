The Automobile Association calls for fuel price audit as it claims that motorists overpaid for petrol after the DMRE's blunder

Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association of SA on their call for the fuel price audit as it says motorists overpaid for petrol after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy messed up the calculation of the new petrol price. Prof Adrian Puren, acting executive director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases gives an update on the effects of omicron variant. Then for Friday File, Christine Daron founder & creative director of African Jacquard
Dr Duncan Pieterse, head of asset and liability management at National Treasury and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex discusses the change in the country's economic outlook by credit rating agency Fitch; and the steps that the Treasury took to improve the country's finances. David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and Chris Gilmour investment analyst at Salmour Research looked at interesting twists and shifts that happened in the local markets. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on reviewing your personal finances before you start your holidays.LISTEN TO PODCAST
George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics on factors that led to the increase in inflation in November 2021. Andre de Ruyter, group CEO at Eskom on the power utility’s financial results for the six months ending on September 2021. Johan Olivier, urban planner and executive director of Ranyaka is the Shapeshifter for the week. Olivier discusses their work of transforming infrastructure in SA’s local communities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Ryan Noach, chief executive at Discovery Health discusses the effectiveness of the vaccines against the new variant. Chief Operations Officer at Eyethu Beverages, Ndumiso Madlala on how he sold Soweto Gold then launched King Shaka Royal Pilsner. In investment school, The Money Show is in a Christmas mood, and Bruce Whitfield looked at different investment gifting ideas.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rudi Keet, chief operating officer at RTT discusses their joint venture with Shoprite Checkers. Hylton Kallner, CEO at Discovery Bank recommends books you can sink your teeth into over the holiday seasons. Then, Owen Nkumane, SA former rugby union player and presenter at Supersport on his relationship with moneyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence share tips on how consumers should handle a Standard Bank and Lightstone data breach on their property site. Francoise Huang , Economist for Asia Pacific at Euler Hermes take Africa Melane through the company’s report on Supply chain disruptionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
George Glynos, head of research at ETM analytic, discusses the International Monetary Fund’s recommendation for the SA’s economy. John Loos, property economist at FNB on Evergrande’s failure to meet interest payments to international investors. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains whether the events of the past two years were unique and new. And what can we learn from them to be better prepared for the years aheadLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mike Rossouw, CEO at Independent Energy Thought Leaders on why getting rid of old power stations can solve South Africa’s electricity crisis. Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist on the capability of the National Prosecuting Authority to handle old and new cases. Dr Jacques Faul, CEO of Titans Cricket and the former acting CEO of Cricket South Africa is our shapeshifter for the week.
Tauriq Keeran, CEO at TymeBank, discusses Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings’s investment in the company. Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management on the contraction of SA’s GDP in the third quarter of 2021. Then in Investment School, Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains why no financial or investment plan can make you wealthy without mastering your financial behaviourLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tseliso Maqubela, deputy director general at the Mineral and Petroleum Regulation at Department of Mineral Resources and Energy discusses SA’s record high fuel prices and how they calculate the increase in this commodity. Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on four policy scenarios the central bank is faced with due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. And head coach of AlAhly & SA award-winning football manager Pitso Mosimane on Other People’s Money.LISTEN TO PODCAST